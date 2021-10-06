Sports briefs

The Kansan

Railer golfers 2nd at league

DERBY — The Newton High School girls’ golf team claimed a second-place finish with three medalists Tuesday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at the Derby Country Club.

Maize won the team title at 347, followed by Newton at 372, Campus at 378 and Salina South at 382.

Freshman Kinslea Jones of Maize was top medalist with a seven-under par 64, 17 strokes better than Newton junior Lindsey Warsnak, who shot an 81. Zoe Norton of Salina South was third at 82.

Newton claimed one other medalists — junior Cadence Altum, who tied for ninth at 92.

The top six earn first-team all-league honors, while the next six earn second-team honors.

Jaye Skinner tied for 14th at 95, two spots and two strokes out of medal honors.

Rounding out the Railer lineup were Ember Suter, tied for 26th at 104; Madeline Duncan in 33rd at 112; and Bailey Rhodes, who placed 37th at 128.

Newton competes in the Class 5A regionals at 10 a.m. Monday at the Smoky Hills Country Club in Hays. The top four teams and top six golfers not on the top four teams advance to the state meet Oct. 18 and 19 at Carey Park in Hutchinson.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League

Division I Golf Championships

Tuesday

Derby CC

Par 71, 4,779 yards

Team scores — Maize 347, Newton 372, Campus 378, Salina South 382, Maize South 384, Hutchinson 406, Derby 416.

First Team All-AV-CTL I — 1. Kinslea Jones Mai. 64, 2. Lindsey Warsnak New. 81, 3. Zoe Norton SS 82, 4. Chloe Johnson Der. 84, 5. Jaden Kordonowy MS 86, 6. Charlotte Kerbs Mai. 89.

Second Team All-AV-CTL I — 7. Katy Johnson Der. 90, 8. Kiley Maier Cam. 91, 9. Chloe Bartlett Mai. 92, T9. Cadence Altum New. 92, 11. Caitie Widener MS 93, T11. Madison Durr SS 93.

Remainder of field — 13. Alexis Elliott Cam. 94, 14. Analysia Morales Cam. 95, T14. Jaye Skinner New. 95, 16. Sarah Schwartz Hut. 97, 17. Sara Vulgamore Cam. 98, 18. Alicia Jaramillo Cam. 99, 19. Hannah Minnis Der. 100, 20. Ella Burlie Hut. 102, T20. Kira Packer Mai. 102, T20. Ava Howie MS 102, 23. Payton Phillips SS 103, T23. Kadynce Nash MS 103, T23. Riley Lusk Hut. 103, 26. Ember Suter New. 104, T26. Isabel Fulkerson SS 104, T26. Zoe Tomac Hut. 104, 29. Jaycilyn Moriasi Hut. 105, 30. Skylar Seals MS 107, 31. Lauren Potter Cam. 109, 32. Danee Phillips SS 111

33. Madeline Duncan New. 112, 34. Abigail Cavazos Mai. 114, 35. Mackenzie Harding MS 115, 36. Emma Hays Mai. 124, 37. Bailey Rhodes New. 128, 38. Amanda Phouthavong Der. 142.

Wichita North Inv.

Sept. 29

Sim Park

Par 71, 4,963 yards

Team scores — Kapaun-Mount Carmel 298, St. Marys-Colgan 338, Bishop Carroll 348, Garden City 377, Dodge City 383, Wichita North 408, Andover Central 408, Newton 419, Goddard 436, Wichita East 536.

Top 10 — 1. Kate Tilma KMC 71, 2. Eleanora Navarro KMC 73, 3. Keira Ronsick BC 74, 4. Meg Tilma KMC 76, 5. Alexa Garrett KMC 78, 6. Ali Scripsick SMC 79, 7. Bella Jones BC 82, 8. Ryan Warren GC 83, 9. Ava Scripsick SMC 84, 10. Greta Ison SMC 85.

Newton scores — 14. Lindsey Warsnak 91, T37. Jaye Skinner 105, T40. Cadence Altum 109, 47. Madeline Duncan 114, 60. Bailey Rhodes 157.

Hutchinson Inv.

Friday

Carey Park

Par 71, 5,111 yards

Team scores — Hays 340, Winfield 342, Maize 371, Campus 381, Manhattan 385, Buhler 393, Garden City 396, Hutchinson 401, Newton 401, Arkansas City 427, Derby 452.

Top 10 — 1. Kinslea Jones Mai. 69, 2. Chaney Littell Win. 77, 3. Katie Dinkel Hys. 79, 4. Kiley Maier Cam. 80, 5. Carley Littell Win. 83, 6. Lindsey Warsnak New. 84, 7. Savanna Nickum Win. 86, T7. Jaycee Oakley Hys. 86, 9. Breanna Ruyle AC 87, T9. Evyn Cox Hys. 87, T9. Ryan Warren GC 87.

Other Newton scores — 26. Cadence Altum 97, 47. Ember Suter 110, T47. Jaye Skinner 110, 67. Bailey Rhodes 144.

Bethel golfers 1-2 at KCAC

DODGE CITY — The Bethel College golf team finished 1-2 at the KCAC Match-Play Championships Monday and Tuesday at the Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

In the first round, Bethel downed York 3-2. In the second round, Bethel fell to Friends 4-0-1. In the third round match, Bethel fell to Tabor 3-2.

For the Threshers, Trae Gehring finished 2-1. Nathan Gutierrez, Brett Klusman and Kyle Belvin each finished 1-2. Luke Riffel finished 0-2-1.

First round

Bethel 3, York 2

Gutierrez B def. Jackson Y 9&7, Stewart Y def. Riffel B 8&5, Klusman B def. Bowman Y 3&1, Spence Y def. Belvin B 6&4, Gehring B def. Gaer Y 10&8.

Second round

Friends def. Bethel 4-0-1

Graino F def. Gutierrez B 5&4, Stewart F def. Belvin B 4&3, Riffel B tied Sutherland F, Beltran F def. Klusman B 3&2, Alferman F def. Gehring B 4&3.

Third round

Tabor 3, Bethel 2

Mathews T def. Riffel B 4&3, Gehring B def. Hill T 5&4, Aho T def. Klusman B 1 up, Gutierrez B def. Mays T 4&3, Tufono T def. Belvin B 2&1.

Railer soccer squad falls

MAIZE — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team fell to Maize South 9-1 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play in Maize.

Newton trailed 5-0 at the half.

Peyton Wilson scored three goals for the Mavericks, the first three of the game. Vitor Geromel scored two goals. Miles Edwards, Marcos Rodriguez, Danny Dreath and Noah Rodriguez each added a goal.

Collin Hershberger scored for Newton.

Maize South is 8-1-1, 1-0-1 in AV-CTL I play. Newton is 4-6-1, 1-1 in league play. Newton hosts 6-5 Hutchinson at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Junior varsity — Maize South 4, Newton 0

Thunder signs two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed two more players to its training camp roster — goaltender Michael Bitzer and forward Carter Johnson.

Bitzer is a third-year pro, who played four seasons at NCAA Division I Bemidji State, leading the team to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association title in 2017.

He made his pro debut in 2018, playing three games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, finishing 2-1 with a 2.30 goals-against-average and an .887 save percentage.

He spent the following season playing 12 games with the Rapid City Rush and nine games with the Atlanta Gladiators, both the of ECHL. He was 6-9-1 for the season with a 3.48 GAA and an .896 save percentage.

Bitzer spent the past two seasons with Crimmitschau ETC of the German League second division, where he was 35-11-0 with a 3.30 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

Johnson is a rookie, who spent the last four years at Miami University (Ohio), where he scored five goals with eight assists in 92 games.

THUNDER PLAYERS EARN INVITES — Five Wichita Thunder players have received invitations to American Hockey League training camps.

Alex Peters, Brayden Watts, Cam Clarke and Jay Dickman all will attend camp with the Bakersfield Condors, the top farm club of the Edmonton Oilers, which is Wichita’s parent club.

Peter Crinella has been invited to camp with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the top farm team of the St. Louis Blues.

If the players aren’t retained by the AHL team, their rights remain with Wichita.

Wichita begins training camp Oct. 12.

GOLF

Rose Creek Classic

Rose Creek GC

Edmond, Okla.

Par 72, 7,048 yards

Team scores — Oklahoma City 274-280-278—832, Southwestern Christian 286-276-288—850, Southwestern Christian B 284-291-287—862, Science & Arts of Oklahoma 289-291-297—877, Oklahoma City (B) 305-289-291—885, Murray State 303-313-310—926, Seminole State 315-320-306—941, Hesston College 326-321-312—959.

Top 10 — 1. Dalton Daniel OCU 67-68-67—202, 2. Dylan Teeter OCU 69-68-67—204, 3. Tres Hill OCU 66-71-71—208, 4. Julian Alanis SCU 71-68-70—209, 5. Matej Babic SCU 71-68-72—211, 6. Brasco Van Niekerk SCU 71-72-70—213, 7. Gage Gibson SAO 71-70-73—214, 8. Leonardo Ruggieri SCU 72-69-74—215, 9. Gerardo Alemany SCU 68-74-74—216, 10. Caleb Smith SAO 70-74-73—217.

Hesston scores — 27. Levi Long 83-75-73—231, 34. Trent Mars 78-83-74—235, T40. Jackson Lewis 82-77-83—242, T48. Will Kirk 87-86-82—255, 50. Camden Knight 83-90-89—262.

TENNIS

Hesston @ CKL

Saturday at Hillsboro

Team scores — Smoky Valley 77, Hesston 70, Larned 53, Pratt 47, Hillsboro 34, Hoisington 34, Nickerson 24, Lyons 13, Haven 8.

First singles — 1. Gracie Dawes (3-0): QF. W Jayme Belote Ly. 6-0, 6-1; SF. W Bailey Jackson Pr. 7-5, 6-0; F. W Lena Rauchholz SV 7-5, 6-3.

Second singles — 2. Maggie Carlson (2-1): QF. W Carly Bontrager Ni. 6-0, 6-1; SF. W Sarah Manry Lar. 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 TB; F. L Logan Spencer SV 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.

First doubles — 3. Kori Kramer-Cassie Albin (2-1): QF. W Lanaya Hada-Olivia Rome Ni. 6-1, 6-0; SF. L Kathryn Holt-Abby Holt Lar. 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 TB; 3rd. W Tessa Fry-Mallory Reif Hoi. 1-6, 6-1, 10-7 TB.

Second doubles — 2. Emily Friesen-Amala John (2-1): QF. W Amanda Higgenbotham-Allison Cheers Hav. 6-0, 6-2; SF. W Karsyn Sharp-Graceyn Fleming Pr. 6-0, 6-2; F. L Riley Ahlstedt-Kayla Norberg SV 6-0, 6-3.