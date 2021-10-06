Railer spikers at full strength in split

The Newton High School volleyball team is back to full strength and parlayed that to a split Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League home play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton topped Salina South 25-17, 25-20; but was edged by Derby 25-20, 21-25, 25-23. Derby downed Salina South 25-21, 25-15.

Out of the lineup for about two weeks, senior Gracie Rains returned, posting 34 kills in two matches.

“It feels good to be back,” Gracie Rains said. “I was a little nervous in the first match, but I felt better in the second match. It was tough, but I thought we held with (Derby) the whole time. Those last couple of points were unfortunate, but we played well. It feels good for us to have another win under our belts.”

“In the Salina South game, we relied on her a little too much, but in the Derby game, the whole lineup came together,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “I thought we looked a lot better as a group. The Derby game was a great game. I told the girls it’s a hard loss right there, but you have to hate to lose so much that they come to practice tomorrow ready to work. We know where our level is. We know how we need to play. We just have to come to practice and say we’re not going to lose again. We have to have that mind set.”

In the first set against Derby, Newton trailed 14-9, but got within two before the Panthers were able to pull away late. Newton led the second set 23-16, but struggled to get the last two points. Newton won the set on a Derby serving error.

Tied 6-6 in the third set, Derby went on a 3-0 run. Newton took a time out and replied with a 5-0 run.

Gracie Rains led the Railers with1 16 kills. Tegan Livesay had eight. Elena Vanderweg served three aces, while Gracie Rains served two. Olivia Antonowich had 19 digs, followed by Gracie Rains with 14 and Emma Rains with 12. Vanderweg set 24 assists.

Derby is 2-1 against Newton this season.

Down 11-9 in the first set to Salina South, Newton made an 8-1 run and held on for the win. Newton led the second set 10-4, but South tied it up 18-18. Tied 19-19, Newton made a 6-1 run for the match.

Gracie Rains led the Railers with 18 kills. Livesay served three aces. Antonowich had 17 digs, while Gracie Rains, Abby Koontz and Emma Rains each had 13. Vanderweg set 13 assists, followed by Emma Rains with nine.

Newton ends the regular season 2-2 against South, but won both league matches.

Derby is 19-8, 6-4 in league play. Salina South falls to 11-23, 3-8 in league play.

Newton is 12-14, 4-5 in AV-CTL I play, and competes Saturday at the Derby Invitational.

“They won’t tell us (our pairings) until tomorrow,” Dibbens said. “I think we need to take the competitive mind set like we had, take it every day to practice, wanting to fix things — those little things. Our team can play at that level. We know that we can. We have to hate to lose.”

Newton triangular

Newton def. Salina South 25-17, 25-20

Derby def. Salina South 25-11, 25-15

Derby def. Newton 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Junior varsity

Salina South def. Newton 25-23, 13-25, 17-15