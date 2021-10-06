Railers, Goddard in same boat heading to game

Who to watch

Goddard: Lake Hamilton 61-113-8 passing, 594 yards, 2 TDs; 55-67 rushing. Dylan Reese 88-522 rushing, 6 TDs; 8-74 receiving, 1 TD. Bo Bantz 20-141 receiving. Mason Healy 17-249 receiving, 1 TD. Ashton Sell 43 total tackles, 1 int, 2 fumble recoveries. Lane Nelson 41 total tackles.

Newton: To be updated.

What to know: With three games remaining in the regular season, Goddard is ranked 16th in the Class 5A West District, while Newton is ranked 15th. Newton holds a .4 advantage in average point differential. If the playoffs were held right now, Goddard would travel to top-seeded Maize South, while Newton would travel to second-seeded Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

Two teams in the same boat will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Goddard District Stadium, when the Newton Railers take on the Goddard Lions in a week 6 non-league game.

Both teams are 0-5. Goddard is coming off a 24-0 loss to cross-town rival Goddard Eisenhower. Newton fell to Maize South 68-24.

Newton was down 34-17 in the second quarter, but gave up two touchdowns and a field goal just before the half and never recovered.

Goddard was down 3-0 at the half to Eisenhower, but gave up three scores in the third quarter.

“The kids are still working pretty hard. The attitudes are pretty good in practice,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “Obviously these are games that we can get a W. That’s exciting for the kids. I don’t want to put too much emphasis on the opponent, but everyone is aware that they are in the same boat we are.”

Running a spread offense, Goddard is fairly balanced between the run and the pass. The Lions play a 3-4 defense.

“They have a very good running back and quarterback,” Jaax said. “Offensive-line wise, they have some pretty big guys. That’s going to be something that’s pretty challenging. On defense, they are pretty aggressive. They will try to put pressure on the quarterback. Those are things we’re trying to prepare for.”

Jaax said the Railers have seen the spread before, but he said Goddard runs it with a few twists.

“Some of their schemes are a little bit different,” he said. “It’s a little bit different than other people do it. The 3-4 is something we’ve seen before, but they are aggressive and we will have to be ready for that.”

Both teams are young with sophomores in key positions.

“We’ve seen some good progress in areas,” Jaax said. “The guys on offense have started to come in their own. That’s exciting. They are getting confident. Hopefully they can continue to do that this week.”

