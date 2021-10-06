Area volleyball roundup

Hesston splits at Nickerson

NICKERSON — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a pair of Central Kansas League matches Tuesday at Nickerson.

Hesston downed Larned 25-13, 25-15; and fell to Nickerson 25-12, 25-21.

Against Larned, Sophia Becker had six kills. Harley Ferralez served three aces. Kendal Brueggen had seven digs. Anna Humphries set 12 assists.

Becker had six kills against Nickerson. Brueggen and Katherine Kueker downed two blocks each. Ferralez had 10 digs. Humphries set 13 assists.

Hesston is 12-9, 4-3 in CKL play. Hesston plays Thursday at Southeast of Saline with Beloit and Saturday at the Council Grove Invitational.

Nickerson tri

Nickerson def. Larned 25-10, 25-8

Hesston def. Larned 25-13, 25-15

Nickerson def. Hesston 25-12, 25-21

JV

Nickerson def. Hesston 25-18, 23-25, 15-10

Hesston def. Larned 25-21, 25-15

C Team

Nickerson def. Hesston Team 5 25-16, 25-17

Hesston Team 5 def. Larned 25-14, 15-25, 15-13

Hesston Team 5 def. Nickerson 18-25, 25-19, 15-12

Sedgwick sweeps Berean

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins over Berean Academy Tuesday in Heart of America League play.

Sedgwick won 25-16, 25-13; and 23-25, 25-15, 25-11.

Sedgwick hosts Remington Thursday. Berean Academy hosts Sterling Thursday.

Goessel 5th at tourney

CANTON — The Goessel High School volleyball team finished fifth Saturday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

Goessel finished 2-2.

Goessel fell to Marion 25-10, 21-25, 25-12; and Halstead 25-22m 25-27, 25-21; before beating Wichita Homeschool 25-14, 25-18; and Canton-Galva 25-16, 25-16.

Goessel is 18-8.

Bethel wins first KCAC match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College volleyball team won its first KCAC match under first-year coach Adriana Leake, stopping Avila in five sets Friday in Kansas City, Mo.

Bethel won 17-25, 25-23, 27-25, 8-25, 15-12.

Bailee Alexander led Bethel with 18 kills. Mia Loganbill had 16 kills and two aces. Julie Wilhite served three aces and downed four blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set 23 assists, while Mia Roman set 21. Jensen Roth had 20 digs, while Brooek Russell had 10.

For Avila, D’Ovion Williams had 14 kills and four aces. Hannah Lentell had 13 kills and Sadie Rann had 12. Kelsey Johnson and Williams each downed two blocks. Chloe Brundick set 22 assists, followed by Lauren Harrell with 21. Maria Valleroy had 13 digs, followed by Kyleighn Block with 12 and Brundick with 10.

Bethel is 6-10, 1-2 in KCAC play. Avila is 4-15, 0-3 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Kansas Wesleyan Wednesday.