Sports Calendar

Oct. 2 through 10, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Oct. 2

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Goessel @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Berean Academy @ Burrton Inv. TBA; Moundridge @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton Inv. (Centennial Park) 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — CKL @ Hesston 9 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethany @ Bethel 6 p.m., Kansas @ Iowa State 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Oklahoma @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Pratt CC @ Hesston College (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

Sunday, Oct. 3

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Philadelphia noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 2:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Sporting Kansas City 3 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, Oct. 4

PREP GIRLS’ GOLF — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Carey Park 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Maize South 8 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Match Play, Mariah Hills GC, Dodge City; Hesston College @ Rose Creek Classic (Rose Creek GC 8 a.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Charolette @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Derby, Salina South @ Newton 5 p.m.; Halstead @ Smoky Valley 5 p.m.; Hesston, Larned @ Nickerson 5 p.m.; Sedgwick @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.; Moundridge @ Marion 5 p.m.; Ell-Saline @ Remington 5 p.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns, Elyria Christian @ Centre 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston @ Ellsworth Inv. (Ellsworth Municipal GC) 3:30 p.m.; Remington @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Maize South 6:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission South Inv. 5 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Match Play, Mariah Hills GC, Dodge City; Hesston College @ Rose Creek Classic (Rose Creek GC 8 a.m.).

Wednesday, Oct. 6

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Kansas Wesleyan @ Bethel 6 p.m., Hesston College @ Johnson County CC 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ McPherson (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Central (Neb.) CC @ Hesston College (M, W TBA).

Thursday, Oct. 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston, Beloit, Hoisington @ Southeast of Saline 5 p.m.; Sterling @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.; Remington @ Sedgwick 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Goessel @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Sterling Inv. 3:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Hutchinson @ Newton 6:30 p.m.; Berean Academy @ El Dorado 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Goddard, Hesston @ Halstead, Sedgwick @ Remington, Moundridge @ Attica-Argonia, Fairfield @ Goessel, Caldwell @ Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Pawnee Heights.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hillsboro 9 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College @ Barton CC 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Council Grove Inv. 8 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ El Dorado Inv. (Bluestem Point, El Dorado State Park) 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Newton, 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hillsboro 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Tabor @ Bethel 3 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Haskell INU Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Southwestern @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Southeast (Neb.) CC (W, M TBA).

Sunday, Oct. 10

PRO FOOTBALL — Buffalo @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO SOCCER — Portland @ Kansas City NWSL 4 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. (ESPN).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.