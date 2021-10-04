Railer runners host home invitational

The Newton High School cross country team hosted its annual invitational Saturday at Centennial Park with the Railer boys finishing eighth out of 13 teams and the Railer girls placing 12th.

“They ran really well today,” Newton coach D.J. Bookout said. “We had really nice weather. We had really hot weather all throughout the season so far. I know quite a few PR’d. Kaden Anderson was our top guy and Aspen Schmidt was our top girl. All of our guys were almost all under 20 minutes for a 5k, which is a win for us. The JV guys had several PRs. Quite a few personal records today.”

For the Newton boys, Kaden Anderson was 19th in 17:57.8. Alexander Barnett was 33rd in 18:35.0. Nick Treaster was 37th in 18:49.7. Lucas Kaufman was 40th in 18:53.9. Simon Hodge was 61st in 20:01.4, Caleb Koontz was 62d in 20:03.0 and Pablo Gentil was 67th in 20:32.0.

For the Newton girls, Aspen Schmidt was 31st in 23:01.3, Angelica Madrigal was 40th in 23:37.7, Ella Mayes was 42nd in 23:45.9, Elia Bergquist was 43rd in 23:45.9 and Emily Torres was 44th in 24:03.0.

Noah Morenz of Wamego won the varsity boys’ race in 16:53.6, 3.4 seconds ahead of Austin Schaeffer of Maize South. Emery Wolfe of Wamego was third at 17:16.0.

Britton Kelly of Maize South won the girls’ race in 19:42.0. Serenity Larson of Dodge City was second at 19:55.4. Lizzie Vetter of Andover was third at 20:01.0.

Wamego won the boys’ team title with 39 points. Maize South was second at 77 and Dodge City was third at 98. Newton scored 190 points.

Newton has one more meet remaining, Saturday at the El Dorado Invitational, before hosting the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships. Regionals follow in Great Bend. State is at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in rural Augusta.

“What I’d like to see is three weeks of fairly intensive training,” Bookout said. “They are going to go down to a taper. I have been pushing them pretty hard the last couple of weeks to get their mindsets in their running. They have been practicing pretty well. We’ve been doing a lot of speed work and mixing that with distance. They all have tired legs, but it should pay off at the end of the season.

“This was a great meet for us. We got a lot of community support. We ran it with the middle school meet and our kids helped out with the middle school runners.”