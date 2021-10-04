Threshers set records in Fall Fest win

Fall Fest is always a time of celebration at Bethel College.

And the Bethel College football team celebrated a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference win and a pair of school records in a 69-6 win over Bethany Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel set the record for most rushing yards at 618, previously set last year against MidAmerica Nazarene, and total offense at 697 yards, set in 1998 against McPherson.

Bethel did it with some different faces in the lineup.

“We had some injuries,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “D.J. (Ciers) played quarterback. We got to play a bunch of kids. We were a little banged up. Landon Barnes, Mason Murray was hurt. We got to play a lot of different guys.”

With starting quarterback Landon Barnes out with an injury, freshman D.J. Ciers got the start, rushed for 55 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 79 yards with a touchdown.

“It was just preparation all week and the coaches believing in me,” Ciers said. “My teammates just tell me what to do when they see things.”

Ciers came to Bethel from Houston.

“It was just the environment really,” Ciers said. “They really liked me and believed in me. I really liked them too.”

He played a spread offense in high school, adapting to Bethel’s flexbone.

“We practice it every day,” Ciers said. “It’s really becoming a routine for us. It gets easier every day. I was a little nervous in the beginning, but I get a little nervous every game.”

Ciers came out throwing early, which is unusual for Bethel.

“We just wanted to change it up a little,” he said.

“It is part of our game,” Harrison said. “We practice it every day. We play to people’s strengths. D.J. does it a little bit differently.”

Sophomore Tucker Smith rushed for a personal best 167 yards on four carries with three touchdowns. Chantz Scurry rushed for 120 yards on 13 carries. Kayden Christiansen, Davontae Pickard and Kashius McCray each added a rushing touchdown. Brayden Francis caught a touchdown pass.

The game was Bethel’s first without a turnover.

“That’s been a first for us,” Harrison said. “That might be the first game in three years. That was pretty cool.”

Josh Seabolt led the defense with 12 total tackles. Dominique Copeland had two sacks. Trey Palmer intercepted a pass.

“The defense played great,” Harrison said. “Any team you play can be hard to stop. They have good players too.”

Bethany, 0-4 overall and in conference play, was led by Darion Turner with 122 yards rushing. Joseph Hess hit five of 10 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown. Brock Burnett caught the touchdown pass.

Bethel is 4-1 overall and in conference play, one game behind Southwestern and Kansas Wesleyan for first place in the KCAC. Bethel plays Southwestern at 1 p.m. Saturday in Winfield.

The 16th-ranked (NAIA) Moundbuilders stayed unbeaten with a 45-34 win over McPherson.

“We’ve got to get healthy, number one,” Harrison said. “We have to continue with the no-turnover deal. Our guys will get healthy. It will be a fun couple of games.”

Bethany;0;0;6;0;—;6

Bethel;7;13;21;28;—;69

Scoring

1q. Bl. Ciers 2-yd. run (DeMond kick) 8:04

2q. Bl. Smith 42-yd. run (kick failed) 9:30

2q. Bl. Ciers 39-yd. run (DeMond kick) 2:30

3q. Bl. Ciers 1-yd. run (DeMond kick) 12:50

3q. Bl. Christiansen 7-yd. run (DeMond kick) 7:17

3q. Bl. Francis 27-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick) 3:28

3q. By. Burnette 22-yd. pass from Hess (kick failed) 2:03

4q. Bl. Smith 6-yd. run (DeMond kick) 14:55

4q. Bl. Smith 75-yd. run (DeMond kick) 9:53

4q. Bl. Pickard 16-yd. run (DeMond kick) 5:16

4q. Bl. McCray 4-yd. run (DeMond kick) 1:22

Team stats

;Bty.;Btl.

First downs;10;33

Rushing-yards;38-101;59-618

Passing yards;97;79

Comp-att-int;6-14-1;4-7-0

Punts-avg.;8-33.8;1-50.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-45;12-90

Time of poss.;24:34;35:26

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethany: Turner 16-122, Martin 4-13, Sigrah 3-6, Levay 1-(-3), Barnes 2-(-3), Franklin 5-(-15), Hess 7-(-19). Bethel: Smith 4-167, Scurry 13-120, Christiansen 8-92, Pickard 3-67, Harrison 7-60, Ciers 11-55, McCray 6-34, Grider 6-25, Quintero 1-(-2).

PASSING — Bethany: Hess 5-10-0, 90 yards; Martin 1-4-1, 7 yards. Bethel: Ciers 4-7-0, 79 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethany: Toney 2-36, Burnett 1-28, Madu 2-20, Harberer 1-13. Bethel: Galliart 2-36, Francis 1-28, Harrison 1-15.

Missed field goals — Btl.: DeMond 42 (WL).