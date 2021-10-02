Railers can't get stops in loss to Mavericks

MAIZE — The Newton High School football team didn’t get any stops in the first half and got very few in the second, leading to a 68-24 loss to Maize South Friday night in AV-CTL I play in Maize.

Evan Cantu did most of the damage for the 5-0 Mavericks, rushing for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Owen Bailey passed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Rapp added two rushing touchdowns.

“It was a rough one,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “On defense, we didn’t play very well at all. The kids played hard. They made a lot of good plays. We just have to correct some things. We just couldn’t get stops defensively. We have to get stops.”

Colby Gomez led the Railers, hitting 12 of 28 passes with an interception and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown. Collin Hershberger hit a 27-yard field goal attempt.

Maize South scored on all eight of its possessions in the first half. The first score came off a blocked punt that put the Mavericks at the Railer 2. The seventh was set up by an interception. The eighth was a 41-yard field goal by Sam Parks as time expired, set up when the Railers fumbled the kickoff. Cantu finished the half with 235 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Newton stopped South’s first drive of the third quarter on the 21, where Parks hit a 36-yard field goal.

Newton came back with a drive that ended on a 13-yard Gomez run. A pair of Railer turnovers inside the 20 led to two more Maize South scores. A bad snap on a field goal attempt ended a late Railer drive.

Newton falls to 0-5 and plays Friday at Goddard. The Lions are 0-5 after a 24-0 loss to crosstown rival Eisenhower. Newton’s first five opponents are 20-4. Newton’s last three opponents are 1-14.

“We’re pretty banged up right now, so we have to get kids healthy,” Jaax said. “It’s not about who we play, it’s about how we play.”

Newton;0;17;7;0;—;24

M.South;21;30;3;14;—;68

Scoring

1q. MS Cantu 2-yd. run (Parks kick) 11:10

1q. MS Crumm 41-yd. pass from Bailey (Parks kick) 7:50

1q. MS Cantu 8-yd. run (Parks kick) 3:03

2q. N Ruggerio 8-yd. pass from Gomez (Hershberger kick) 11:55

2q. MS Cantu 1-yd. run (kick failed) 10:23

2q. N Remsberg 94-yd. kickoff return (Hershberger kick) 10:06

2q. MS Cantu 20-yd. run (Parks kick) 7:45

2q. N Hershberger 27-yd. field goal 5:00

2q. MS Cantu 66-yd. run (Parks kick) 3:44

2q. MS Askren 11-yd. pass from Bailey (Parks kick) :07

2q. MS Parks 41-yd. field goal :00

3q. MS Parks 36-yd. field goal 9:20

3q. N Gomez 13-yd. run (Hershberger kick) 2:07

4q. MS Rapp 7-yd. run (Parks kick) 11:07

4q. MS Rapp 6-yd. run (Parks kick) 5:22

Team stats

;New.;MS

First downs;18;28

Rushing-yards;25-1;52-410

Passing yards;270;173

Comp-att-int;18-38-2;12-20-0

Punts-avg.;4-30.3;3-35.0

Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0

Penalties-yards;5-25;6-67

Individual stats

RUSHING — Newton: Claassen 2-(-10), Gomez 12-24, Hulse 2-3, Klug 6-(-2), McBee 3-5. Maize South: Cantu 24-247, Bailey 5-55, Rapp 11-52, Winter 2-22, McCormack 1-10, Bigley 5-21, McNew 2-(-1), Easum 1-6, Bables 1-(-2).

PASSING — Newton: Gomez 12-28-1, 225 yards; Claassen 6-10-1, 45 yards. Maize South: Bailey 11-15-0, 171 yards; Bigley 0-3-0, 0 yards; McNew 1-2-0, 2 yards.

RECEIVING — Newton: Reyes 1-12, Buffalo 1-2, Carr 4-56, Jar.Schmidt 2-15, Klug 2-77, Ruggerio 3-32, Edwards 5-76. Maize South: Crumm 5-97, Dresie 2-47, Winter 1-(-1), Askren 1-11, Cantu 1-2, McCormack 1-15, Gatto 1-2.

Missed field goals — none.