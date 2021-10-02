Area prep football roundup

The Kansan

Class 3A, District 7

Andale 48, Hesston 0

The highlights — Andale: Nine different ball carriers combined for 340 yards rushing with four touchdowns. Andale defense forced four Hesston turnovers.

The play — Easton Landers intercepted pass and returned it for a touchdown to open the Andale scoring.

The takeaway — Andale improves to 5-0, 2-0 in district, winning its 31st straight. Hesston drops to 1-4, 0-2 in district play. The Swathers will likely need to win at least two of its last three games for a playoff spot.

Up next — Hesston faces rival Halstead Friday at Halstead.

Andale;14;22;6;6;—;48

Hesston;0;0;0;0;—;0

Scoring

1q. A Landers interception return (Parthmer run) 9:38

1q. A L.Spexarth 5-yd. run (pass failed) :03

2q. A W.Spexarth 1-yd. run (pass failed) 8:40

2q. A Parthemer 1-yd. run (Parthemer run) 5:06

2q. A Bruce 3-yd. pass from W.Spexarth (Parthemer run) :10

3q. A Marx 14-yd. run (kick failed) 8:11

4q. A Butts 25-yd. pass from P.Spexarth (run failed) 2:29

Team stats

;And.;Hes.

First downs;22;9

Rushing-yards;39-340;16-20

Passing yards;47;98

Comp-att-int;3-9-0;13-23-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-26.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;8-40;2-20

Time of poss.;21:57;23:34

Individual stats

RUSHING — Andale: Marx 4-81, Parthemer 12-79, L.Spexarth 8-63, Butts 3-39, Prosser 3-31, Meyer 2-29, Seck 3-14, W.Spexarth 3-3, Vrana 1-1. Hesston: Werner 2-19, Eilert 8-1, Ferralez 6-0.

PASSING — Andale: P.Spexarth 1-3-0, 25 yards; W.Spexarth 2-6-0, 22 yards. Hesston: Ferralez 13-23-2, 98 yards.

RECEIVING — Andale: Butts 1-25, Bruce 2-22. Hesston: Arnold 3-27, Eilert 2-22, Werner 3-16, Proctor 1-16, Schilling 2-15, Diller 2-2.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel 42, Moundridge 22

The highlights — Goessel: Grant Bryant passed for 112 yards and two touchdowns; Jake Wiens rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and passed for 31 yards and a touchdown; Kacen Smith rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns; Skyler Wuest had 80 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Moundridge: Kase Ptacek rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Henry Hecox and Joaquin Huff each rushed for a touchdown.

The diference — Goessel outrushed Moundridge 318-223 and outpassed Moundridge 143-91.

The takeaway — Goessel is 3-2, 2-0 in district play. Moundridge is 1-4, 1-3 in district play. Another Goessel win likely sews up a playoff spot. Moundridge will likely have to win at least two of its last three games to advance.

Up next — Goessel hosts Fairfield, Moundridge travels to Attica-Argonia.

Goessel;6;22;14;0;—;42

Moundridge;0;14;8;0;—;22

Scoring

1q. G Duerksen 23-yd. pass from Bryant (run failed) 9:27

2q. G Wuest 15-yd. pass from Bryant (Wiens run) 8:40

2q. M Hecox 49-yd. run (Jenkins pass from Ptacek) 6:51

2q. G Smith 61-yd. run (Wiens run) 6:01

2q. M Ptacek 47-yd. run (run failed) 4:32

2q. G Smith 44-yd. run (run failed) 1:39

3q. G Wuest 31-yd. pass from Wuest (run failed) 8:39

3q. M Huff 8-yd. run (Everhart run) 3:15

3q. G Wiens 41-yd. run (Smith run) 3:15

Team stats

;Goe.;Mou.

First downs;19;16

Rushing-yards;44-318;41-223

Passing yards;143;91

Comp-att-int;8-11-0;9-16-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-26

Fumbles-lost;3-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;7-60;5-30

Time of poss.;26:42;26:03

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Wiens 17-116, Smith 7-105, Bryant 18-98, Fleming 1-0, team 1-(-1). Moundridge: Ptacek 26-118, Hecox 6-55, Huff 5-38, Conquest 2-12, Everhart 1-3, Doherty 1-(-3).

PASSING — Goessel: Bryant 7-10-0, 112 yards; Wiens 1-1-0, 31 yards. Moundridge: Hecox 8-15-1, 64 yards; Kaufman 1-1-0, 27 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Wuest 4-80, Duerksen 4-63. Moundridge: Brandeweide 3-41, Hayes 2-21, Churchill 2-13, Schrag 1-11, Doherty 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Heart of America

Sedgwick 55, Ell-Saline 12

The highlights — Sedgwick: Lance Hoffsommer passed for 425 yards with seven touchdowns; Ryan Stucky caught nine passes for 202 yards with five touchdowns; Chris Ward caught six passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. Ell-Saline: Kade Wilson passed for 102 yards and a touchdown; Kayden Goddard returned an interception for a score.

The difference — Sedgwick scored on its first eight possessions, all in the first half.

The takeaway — Sedgwick is 5-0, while Ell-Saline is 2-3. Sedgwick improves to 2-0 in HOAL play.

Up next — Sedgwick travels to rival Remington for both HOAL and district play.

Ell-Saline;0;0;0;12;—;12

Sedgwick;27;28;0;0;—;55

Scoring

1q. S Stucky 15-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 9:29

1q. S Stucky 20-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 8:34

1q, S Stucky 63-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (kick failed) 6:18

1q. S Nold 47-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 4:10

2q. S Stucky 18-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 10:18

2q. S Cook 12-yd. run (Tillman kick) 7:48

2q. S Ward 77-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 4:49

2q. S Stucky 34-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) :02

4q. ES Heichel 67-yd. pass from Wilson (kick failed) 9:40

4q. ES Goddard interception return (kick failed) 3:40

Team stats

;ES;Sed.

First downs;5;23

Rushing-yards;22-34;19-80

Passing yards;102;476

Comp-att-int;4-10-1;22-25-1

Punts-avg.;6-34.3;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;4-50;9-80

Time of poss.;27:05;20:26

Individual stats

RUSHING — Ell-Saline: Ruiz 10-27, Bradley 1-6, Wilson 10-1, Heichel 1-0. Sedgwick: Cook 7-47, Crumrine 3-35, Ferguson 1-3, Brown 3-0, Hoffsommer 5-(-5).

PASSING — Ell-Saline: Wilson 4-10-1, 102 yards. Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 20-21-0, 425 yards; Crumrine 2-4-0, 51 yards.

RECEIVING — Ell-Saline: Heichel 2-92, Johnson 2-10. Sedgwick: Stucky 9-202, Ward 6-156, Nold 3-87, Cook 1-7, Noone 1-7.

Missed field goals — Sed.: Tillman 50.

Other area scores

Clearwater 31, Halstead 20

South Barber 66, Peabody-Burns 20

Remington was scheduled to play Stanton County, but that game was canceled. Remington was to play a replacement game at Lyndon. No score has been reported.

Missing Burrton-Centre