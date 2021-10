Sub-State, regional assignments

Volleyball

Oct. 23

Class 5A

Four sub-state from the following pool: Andover Central, Andover, Arkansas City, Emporia, Goddard, Goddard Eisenhower, Great Bend, Hays, Maize, Maize South, NEWTON, Salina Central, Salina South, Topeka West, Topeka Seaman, Valley Center, Bishop Carroll, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

State Oct. 29-30 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Class 3A

At Halstead: Council Grove, Douglass, Southeast of Saline, HALSTEAD, HESSTON, Smoky Valley, Wichita Collegiate, Wichita Trinity Academy.

State Oct. 29-30 at Hutchinson Sports Arena

Class 2A

At Hillsboro: Chase County, BEREAN ACADEMY, Hillsboro, Hutchinson Trinity Catholic, Inman, Marion, MOUNDRIDGE, SEDGWICK, Sterling.

At Rosalia: Belle Plaine, Conway Springs, Dexter-Cedar Vale, Garden Plain, West Elk, Bluestem, Flinthills, REMINGTON, Wichita Independent.

State Oct. 29-30 at United Wireless Arena, Dodge City.

Class 1A, Division I

At Canton: BURRTON, Canton-Galva, GOESSEL, Fairfield, Little River, St. John-Hudson.

State at United Wireless Arena, Dodge City.

Class 1A, Division II

At Lost Springs: Junction City St. Xavier, Centre, Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns, Rural Vista, Wakefield.

State Oct. 29-30 at White Auditorium, Emporia.

Cross Country

Oct. 23

Class 5A

At Lake Barton GC, Great Bend (Girls 10 a.m., boys 10:40 a.m.): Goddard, Great Bend, Hays, Maize, Maize South, NEWTON, Salina Central, Salina South, Valley Center.

State Oct. 30 at 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta.

Class 3A

At Southeast of Saline High School (Girls 10 a.m., boys 10:45 a.m.): Chaparral, Beloit, Cheney, Council Grove, Ellsworth, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, HALSTEAD, Haven, HESSTON, Smoky Valley, Lyons, Minneapolis, Nickerson, Riley County, Wichita Collegiate, Wichita Trinity Academy.

State Oct. 30 at Wamego Country Club.

Class 2A

Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park, Hutchinson (Girls 11:20 a.m., boys noon): Belle Plaine, Republic County, Bennington, Ell-Saline, BEREAN ACADEMY, Herington, Hillsboro, Inman, Bluestem, Marion, MOUNDRIDGE, Salina Sacred Heart, SEDGWICK, REMINGTON, Wichita Independent.

State Oct. 30 at Sand Plum Nature Trail, Victoria.

Class 1A

Cessna Activity Center, Wichita (Girls 11:15 a.m., boys 11:50 a.m.): Burden-Central, BURRTON, Caldwell, Canton-Galva, Central Plains, Colony-Crest, Cunningham, Dexter, GOESSEL, Hartford, Hutchinson Central Christian, South Barber, Fairfield, Little River, Centre, Macksville, Madison, Elyria Christian, Marmaton Valley, Olpe, Oswego, Oxford, Pretty Prairie, South Haven, St. John-Hudson, St. Paul, Udall, Wichita Central Christian Academy, Classical School Of Wichita.

State Oct. 30 at Sand Plum Nature Trail, Victoria.

Girls’ Golf

Oct. 11

Class 5A

Smoky Hill Country Club, Hays (10 a.m.): Goddard, Goddard Eisenhower, Great Bend, Hays, Maize, Maize South, NEWTON, Salina Central, Salina South, Valley Center.

State Oct. 18-19 Carey Park, Hutchinson

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Class 5A

Oct. 9

Phil Scott Tennis Complex, Newton: Great Bend, Hays, Maize, Maize South, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South, Valley Center.

State Oct. 15-16 Emporia High School.

Class 3-2-1A

Oct. 8-9

Hillsboro Sports Complex: Wabaunsee, HESSTON, Hillsboro, Smoky Valley, Marysville, Perry-Lecompton, Kansas City Christian, Rossville, Sabetha, Salina Sacred Heart, Maranatha Christian Academy.

State Oct. 15-16 Maize South High School.