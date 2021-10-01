Railers claim wins as coach reaches landmark

It took Newton High School boys’ soccer coach Scott Jantzi 17 days to go from career win 149 to 150.

It took his team just two days to get from win 150 to 151 as the Railers stopped Campus-Clearwater 4-1 Thursday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Fischer Field.

“These last two games, they’ve played the way we asked them to play,” Jantzi said. “The ball goes inside, right back outside and we’re delivering nice crosses. In that first half, we scored three and could have easily scored two or three more because of the service from our flanks. We’re starting to peak right now. We had some injuries and we got those players back. Those players are making an impact. They’re fun to watch.”

Jantzi is in his 17th season with the Railers.

“What I like is some of those younger players are starting to coach,” Jantzi said. “We’re going to see that as these players go through the ranks. I enjoy teaching the game. It’s fun.”

Newton has outscored its opponents 9-1 in the last two games.

“And these have been quality opponents,” Jantzi said. “Over the past couple of years, Campus has taken care of us pretty well. We really responded very well.”

Collin Hershberger led the Railers with two goals. He finished the week with five.

Mikey Parga and Victor Medina each added a Railer goal.

Jose Torres-Dunnahoo, Jonathan Galvan and Enrique Mercado Arellano each had an assist.

“We had a good week of practice and we’ve been working on finishing this week,” Hershberger said. “There was a lot of talking on the field. We communicated well and were on the same track. We’re just getting goals in the back of the net.”

The Railers have six games remaining before regionals.

“We need to finalize our regional team and just get better,” Hershberger said.

Honza Svac scored for Campus.

Campus falls to 1-7, 0-2 in league play. Newton is 4-5-1, 1-0 in league play. The Railers face Maize South at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maize.

The Mavericks are 7-1-1, 0-0-1 in league play.

“That will be a really key game for conference,” Jantzi said. “We’re looking forward to that. If we keep playing with confidence, I like our chances.”

Campus;0;1;—;1

Newton;3;1;—;5

1. N Mikey Parga (Jose Torres-Dunnahoo) 4:07

2. N Collin Hershberger (penalty kick) 6:00

3. N Hershberger (Jonathan Galvan) 25:00

4. C Honza Svec (unassisted) 64:25

5. N Victor Medina (Enrique Mercado Arellano) 75:29

Total shots — Cam. 4, New. 11. Shots on goal — Cam. 4, New. 11. Saves — Cam.: Aiden Hess (L) 6. New.: Abram Wall (W) 3. Corner kicks — Cam. 1, New. 8. Fouls — n/a. Offside — Cam. 2, New. 0. Cautions — Cam.: Svac, Connor Walcher.