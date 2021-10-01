Threshers to host Bethany

With a pair of nationally-ranked teams coming up in back-to-back weeks, the Bethel College football team will need to stay healthy and fine tune its game when the 15th-ranked Threshers host Bethany at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel is 3-1, rebounding from its first loss of the year to stop Ottawa 40—17 on the road. Bethany is 0-3, losing to Kansas Wesleyan 54-0 last week.

The Swedes face all four of the KCAC’s ranked teams in the first four weeks of the season.

Bethany is led by quarterbacks Nick Truelove (30-50-1 passing, 271 yards, 2 TDs, 16-88 rushing, 1 TDs.) and Kobe Martin (12-24-1 passing, 125 yards).

The leading rusher is Akeer Franklin (29-126 yards, 1 TD). The leading receiver is Trevin Chandler (18-189 receiving, 1 TD). Larry Hall leads the defense with 29.0 total tackles.

For Bethel, Landon Barnes has 137 yards passing (4-5-1 passing, 3 TDs, 57-387 rushing, 4 TDs). D.J. Ciers has 94 yards passing (3-5-0, 2 TDs, 15-87 rushing, TD). Chantz Scurry has 448 yards rushing (49-448, 3 TDs). Mason Murray leads the team in receiving (3-106, 2 TDs). Josh Seabolt leads the defense with 30 total tackles.

Around the KCAC

All games 1 p.m.

Tabor (2-3) at Ottawa (1-4)

Saint Mary (1-2) at #10 Kansas Wesleyan (4-0)

#24 Avila (3-1) at Sterling (3-1)

#16 Southwestern (4-0) at McPherson (2-1)