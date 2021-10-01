Brown, Harder lead local runners at Berean meet

HARVEY COUNTY EAST PARK — Remington senior Lucy Brown and Berean Academy junior Andrew Harder were the top area finishers Thursday at the Berean Academy Invitational cross country meet at Harvey County East Park.

Brown won the varsity girls’ race in 20:07.18, downing teammate Ellie Van Zelfden by 19.82 seconds.

“It felt really good. I felt strong through the whole thing,” Brown said. “It was awesome. (My time) is pretty accurate for me. My last race was 20:24 and I ran a 19:57 on a shortish course. So this is probably a PR for the season.”

Brown said the course held up well despite heavy rains in the morning. The race was run under cool conditions in the lower 70s.

“It wasn’t super muddy or anything like that,” Brown said. “It was a pretty solid course. It felt amazing. The temperatures felt so good.”

Brown was 11th at state last season. The Broncos finished second as a team.

“I’d like to finish in the top 10,” Brown said. “I just need to keep my running up and push myself during races.”

Brown committed to NCAA Division II Newman University Wednesday. Her brother Asher is a freshman runner there.

The Remington girls won the team title at 42 points, followed by Wichita Trinity Academy at 62 and Augusta at 69.

“They are running really well right now,” Remington coach John Bumm said. “We have some injuries, but they are fighting through it, which is good for this time of the season. It was a tough run. I knew Wichita Trinity Academy has a good team. They are really pretty solid. I knew we’d be up with them. It’s good to have that challenge at this point in the season. League will be another challenge with Berean, Bennington, Hutch Trinity. We just need continuity. Our top five are running pretty well. If we keep running the way we are, we’ll be in good shape.”

Harder took second in the boys’ race in 16:56.31. Sawyer Schmidt of Augusta won the race in 15:34.30.

“I was hoping to stay with the Augusta runner,” Harder said. “Looking at his times, that was going to be tough to do. It was still a very good race. (For league and regionals,) I need to make sure I get plenty of rest and recover from workouts. League is at the Buhler course (Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park in Hutchinson). I ran there a couple of weeks ago. I was sick and ran pretty slow there. I’d like to get some redemption from that.”

Harder was fifth at state last year and led his team to a Class 2A state title.

Berean took third in the boys’ team standings.

“Wichita Trinity Academy and Augusta are both pretty good 4A teams,” Berean coach Lewis Wiebe said. “I was pretty happy with how the guys ran today. The girls are fighting some illness and need to get healthy. We’re making progress. It was a good day and I’m glad we got it in. We’re OK. The girls will have to keep pushing to get better, the guys will too.”

Wichita Trinity Academy, whose top five runners finished in a near straight line, taking fourth through eighth, won the boys’ team title with 25 points. Augusta was second at 49. Berean was third at 73, followed by Hesston in fourth at 101, Goessel in sixth at 152 and Moundridge in seventh at 189.