Area prep football: Week 5

Class 3A, District 7

Halstead (1-3) at Clearwater (2-2)

Who to watch — Halstead: Jackson Swift 22-43-4 passing, 407 yards, 3 TDs, 35-55 rushing, 2 TDs; Conner Boyd 53-288 rushing, 3 TDs; Owen Farmer 31-132 rushing, 1 TD, 29 total tackles, 1 int.; Tanner Watkins 8-205 receiving, 2 TDs. Clearwater: QB Tyler Fugarino, RB Aidan Brockman, CB Aaron Schroeder.

What to know: Halstead opened district play with a 58-0 loss to Andale. Clearwater topped Wichita Trinity Academy 51-0. If Andale and Wichita Collegiate hold form, this district becomes a three-team race for the final two playoff berths and the winner of this game will hold the upper hand for one of those slots.

Andale (4-0) at Hesston (1-3)

Who to watch — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 77-112-2 passing, 821 yards, 7 TDs; Ryan Eilert 22-101 rushing, 3 TDs, 4-47.0 punting; Jake Proctor 13-207 receiving, 3 TDs, 10-21-1 passing, 142 yards, 1 TD; Nick Arnold 10-190 receiving, 1 TD; Max Werner 25-240 receiving, 1 TD; Brayden Schilling 22-211 receiving, 2 TDs, 31 total tackles, 1 int.

What to know: Andale opened district play with at 58-0 win over Halstead, the Indians’ 30th straight. Hesston held off Wichita Collegiate for three quarters, but gave up a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a 31-21 loss.

Class 1A, District 4

Remington (3-1) at Stanton County (2-2)

Who to watch — Remington: QB Braden Scribner, RB David Fasnacht, WR Kole Klaassen.

What to know: Remington improved to 2-1 in district play with a 34-6 win over Sublette. Stanton County lost its first game in district play to Sedgwick 62-0.

Heart of America League

Ell-Saline (2-2) at Sedgwick (4-0)

Who to watch — Ell-Saline: Kade Wilson 37-62-6, 490 yards, 3 TDs, 48-83 rushing, 3 TDs; Obed Ruiz 44-200 rushing 1 TD; Taegan Bradley 20-257 receiving, 2 TDs; Joe Heichel 9-146 receiving. Sedgwick: QB Lance Hoffsommer, K Connor Tillman, RB Christian Brown, WR Ryan Stucky, WR Jeff Nold, WR Blake Huebert, RB Brandon Ferguson.

What to know: This is the annual Heart of America League battle of the Redbirds. Sedgwick is coming off a 62-0 win over Stanton County. Sedgwick has outscored its first four opponents 245-28. Ell-Saline fell to the Plainville Cardinals 36-0 last week.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel (2-2) at Moundridge (1-3)

Who to watch — Goessel: Jake Wiens 33-301 rushing 4 TDs; Grant Bryant 17-37-2 passing, 226 yards, 2 TDs, 42-90 rushing, 27 total tackles, 2 int.; Skylar Wuest 7-186 receiving, 5 TDs, 27 total tackles. Moundridge: Henry Hecox 31-58-3 passing, 479 yards, 10 TDs; Kase Ptacek 113-627 rushing, 5 TDs, 4-78 receiving, 2 TDs, 27 total tackles; Logan Churchill 11-161 receiving, 4 TDs.

What to know: Nothing like a rivalry game on the second week of district play. Goessel opened district play with a 44-36 win over Attica-Argonia, while Moundridge was edged by Medicine Lodge 34-30.

Eight-Man II, District 6

Peabody-Burns (3-1) at South Barber (3-1)

Who to watch — Peabody-Burns: Philip Young 12-26-1 passing, 218 yards, 2 TDs, 38-121 rushing, 3 TDs, 20 total tackles; Noal Reynolds 39-411 rushing, 4 TDs; Thomas Smith 42-245 rushing, 4 TDs, 2-92 receiving, TD. South Barber: Briggs Jewell 28-55-2 passing, 427 yards, 11 TDs, 48-205 rushing, TD; Gatlin Jewell 3-6-0 passing, 55 yards, TD, 88-490 rushing, 10 TDs, 6-100 receiving, 3 TDs, 30 total tackles, 2 int.; Caden Rathgeber 24-183 rushing, 3 TDs, 8-86 receiving, 2 TDs, 52 total tackles; Cash Tomberlin 4-107, 4 TDs.

What to know: Peabody-Burns is 2-0 in district play, while South Barber is 2-1. Win or lose, both teams are in the thick of the playoff hunt. Peabody-Burns downed Tescott 52-6 last week in a non-district game. This is the Warriors’ final year in the eight-man ranks for now, dropping down to six-man play next season. South Barber is coming off a 50-27 win over Stafford.

Kansas Six-Man South

Centre (0-1) at Burrton (0-4)

What to know: Burrton fell to Cunningham 64-13 Friday in a battle of the first two Heart of the Plains six-man teams. A make-up games scheduled for Monday in Ashland was canceled. Centre actually begins its formal play in the six-man ranks next season, but because of low numbers, the Cougars withdrew from Eight-Man II division play and scheduled some six-man games. Centre fell to Cunningham 55-6 in its first six-man game.