Sports briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Hesston JV at Inman Inv.

Hesston def. Haven 25-18, 25-12

Hesston def. Bennington 25-10, 8-25, 15-4

Hesston def. Remington 25-4, 25-13

Semifinals:

Hesston def. Buhler 25-10, 25-15

Championship:

Hesston def. Inman 19-25, 25-16, 15-4

Hesston C-Team at Buhler Inv.

Hesston def. Liberal 25-21, 25-17

Hesston def. Newton 25-15, 25-14

Hesston def. Andale 25-16, 25-23

Semifinals:

Hesston def. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 21-25, 28-26, 15-13

Championship:

Hesston def. McPherson 25-18, 25-21

TENNIS

Newton at Wichita Collegiate Inv.

Team scores — Wichita Collegiate 20, Wellington 19, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 17, Newton 15, Salina Central 15, Winfield 13, Goddard 10, Augusta 7.

Newton results

First singles — 4. Madelynn Hamm (1-2): QF. W Reichenberger Wel. 8-5, SF. L Boleski KMC 8-1, 3rd. L Montoya SC 8-0.

Second singles — 2. Haley Ruth (2-1): QF. W Alvarez WC 8-1, SF. W Johnson KMC 8-2, F. L Rising Gdd. 8-5.

First doubles — 6. Natalie Hershberger-Carlie Franz (1-2): 1. L Renfro-Renfro SC 8-1, CSF. W Lichlyter-Sullivan Aug. 8-2, 5th. L Bartlett-Do KMC 8-5.

Second doubles — 5. Hallie Watkins-Lucy Buller (2-1): 1. L Isom-Priest Win. 8-7 (7-4), CSF. W Nelson-Faber-Gdd. 8-5, 5th. W Swenson-Welsby KMC 8-4.

Newton JV Inv.

Team scores — Newton 23, Derby 23, McPherson 17, Winfield 14, Hutchinson 10, Arkansas City 9, combo team (Newton and Derby) 8, Newton extra 6.

First singles

1. Catia Sawatsky (3-0): QF. W Cooper AC 6-4, SF. W Kuhn Der. 6-1, F. W Oswald New.ex. 6-4.

7. Katie McMullin (combo) (1-2): QF. L Malbee Win. 6-1, CSF. L Engelbrecht McP. 6-3, 7th. W Cooper AC 6-3.

2. Mara Oswald (extra) (2-1): QF. W Engelbrecht McP. 6-3, SF. W Malbee Win. 6-3, F. L Sawatsky New. 6-4.

Second singles

5. Jacklyn Giles (1-2): L Philbrick Hut. 6-5 (7-3), L Delany McP. 6-2, 5th. W Medley AC 6-1.

4 Louisa Vetter (combo) (1-2): W Medley AC 6-1, L Enslinger Der. 6-1, 3rd. L Philbrick Hut. 6-5 (8-6).

First doubles

1. Schloneger-Redington (3-0): QF. W Steinert-Kitterman Der. 6-2, SF. W Reid-Boling Win. 6-3, F. W Nikola-Wright Der. default.

Second doubles

2. Musser—Lopez-Correra (2-1): W West-Miller Hut. 6-2, W Ramierz-Mendoza Win. 6-5 (7-4), F. L Wiley-Henken Der. 6-5 (7-4).

GOLF

Buhler Inv.

Friday

Hesston GC

Par 71, 4,709 yards

Team scores — Winfield 333, Hays 338, Goddard Eisenhower 361, Campus 372, Buhler 382, Andale 387-104, Newton 387-114, Wichita Trinity Academy 394, Andover Central 398, Augusta 403, Pratt 406, Cheney 410, Clay Center 419, Circle 425.

Top 10 — 1. Katie Dinkel Hys. 76, 2. Chaney Littell Win. 77, 3. Kiley Maier Win. 83, T4. Taleia McCrae Hys. 83, T4. Savanna Nickum Win. 83, 7. Kayla Jensen GE 84, 8. Avery Blasi Prt. 85, 9. Loralai Millspaugh WTA 86, 10. Alexa Zweifel Aug. 87.

Newton scores — T16. Lindsey Warsnak 91, T18. Cadence Altum 92, T32. Jaye Skinner 97, T56. Ember Suter 107, T69. Madeline Duncan 114, 86. Bailey Rhodes 135.

Newton coach wins 150th

SALINA — Newton High School soccer coach Scott Jantzi claimed his 150th career win as the Railers topped Salina Central 7-0 Tuesday at Salina.

Collin Hershberger scored three goals to lead the Railers. Mikey Parga and Juan-Pablo Salgado each added two goals.

Newton is 3-5-1 and hosts Campus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bethel keeper takes honors

WICHITA — Bethel College goalkeeper Colton Rothwell has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics men’s soccer defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In a pair of Bethel wins, Rothwell has eight saves with no goals allowed. The Threshers haven’t allowed a goal in the last 282 minutes, winning five straight.

Rothwell is a sophomore from Wichita. He is the first BC men’s soccer player to take KCAC weekly honors this season.

Hesston men fall to ACCC

IOLA — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Allen County Community College 2-1 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Iola.

Ethan Presas scored for Hesston. Aidan McGonagle had six saves for the Larks.

Hesston is 5-3-1, 2-1 in conference play, and hosts Johnson County Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

HC women fall to Allen

IOLA — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Allen County Community College 3-1 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play Saturday in Iola.

Torrance Gonzalez scored for Hesston with an assist from Torrance Gonzalez.

Outshot 10-6, Katie Robeck had seven saves for the Larks.

Hesston is 1-9-1, 1-3 in conference play, and hosts Pratt Community College at 5 p.m. Saturday.

BC spikers edged by York

The Bethel College volleyball team jumped out to a two-set lead over York College Tuesday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym, but the Panthers rallied to win the next three sets.

Bethel fell 22-25, 13-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-11.

Danielle Armendariz led York with 15 kills. Shiloh Lively and Kenna Tarnowski each downed three blocks. Darby Wright set 34 assists. Alexandria Garcia had 19 digs, followed by Elisa Cardona with 12 and Lively with 11.

Mia Loganbill had 18 kills for Bethel, while Bailee Alexander had 13.

Mia Roman and Rylie Baker each served two aces. Jordan Boone downed three blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set 22 assists, while Baker set 13 and Roman set 10. Katey Wilhelm had 21 digs, followed by Shima with 10.

Bethel is 5-9, 0-2 in KCAC play, and plays Friday at Avila.

Hesston sweeps tri

HESSTON — The Hesston High School volleyball team swept a Central Kansas League triangular Tuesday.

Hesston topped Hosington 26-24, 25-13; and Halstead 25-13, 20-25, 25-14.

Hoisington downed Halstead 25-15, 26-24.

Thursday, Hesston fell to Garden Plains in a best-of-five sets match 25-13, 25-11, 25-22.

Hesston is 11-7, 3-2 in CKL meets. Hesston competes Thursday at Wichita Trinity Academy.

Hesston tri

Hesston def. Hosington 26-24, 25-13

Hosington def. Halstead 25-15, 26-24

Hesston def. Halstead 25-13, 20-25, 25-14

Junior varsity

Hosington def. Halstead 25-17, 25-12

Hesston JV def. Halstead 25-14, 17-25, 15-6

Hosington def. Hesston Team 3 25-20, 25-11

Hesston def. Garden Plain 22-25, 25-11, 15-12

C-TEAM

Hosington def. Halstead 25-8, 25-8

Hesston Team 4 def. Halstead 25-11, 25-9

Hosington def. Hesston Team 5 25-12, 25-11

Garden Plain def. Hesston team 3 25-13, 21-25, 15-12

Garden Plain def. Hesston team 5 25-13, 26-24

Goessel sweeps WSL matches

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday in Wheat State League competition.

Goessel downed Wakefield 25-17, 25-12; and Solomon 25-18, 25-16.

Goessel is 16-6, 5-2 in WSL play. Goessel plays Saturday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

Goessel quad

Wakefield def. Elyria Christian 25-21, 14-25, 28-26

Elyria Christian def. Solomon 25-17, 25-14

Goessel def. Wakefield 25-17, 25-12

Goessel def. Solomon 25-18, 25-16

Hunt takes KCAC position

WICHITA — Karol Hunt has been named a special assistant to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference commissioner Scott Crawford.

Her duties to the conference will include “an expanded role in the conference's Champions of Character initiatives,” mentor the conference's Student-Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) group, “as well as visiting all 13 KCAC institutions to provide Champions of Character education” and “development with coaches and campus-level SALT groups.”

She also will be “spearheading will be the implementation of the NAIA's Senior Woman Leader initiative on the conference level.”

She will continue as associate athletic director and senior woman leader at Tabor College.

Thunder signs players

WICHITA — With training camp opening shortly, the Wichita Thunder hockey team has announced several signings:

• defenseman Dylan Olson, a 10-year pro who has played parts of four seasons in the NHL with Chicago and Florida. Olson has played in 124 NHL games, scoring five goals with 17 assists. He also played in one NHL Stanley Cup playoff game.

He also played with the Rockford Ice Hogs, San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates and Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League; Adirondack Thunder, South Carolina Stingrays and Wichita Thunder of the ECHL; the Nottingham Panthers of the British Eilte Ice Hockey League; and Nitra MHC of the Slovak Hockey League.

He played four games with Wichita last season, dishing three assists.

• Defenseman Nick Minerva, a fourth-year pro, who played for the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL and the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. In 149 pro games, Minerva scored eight goals with 34 assists. He also has played in six playoff games with Macon.

• Defenseman Christian Hausinger, a rookie who spent the past four years at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-River Falls, where he scored 16 goals and 55 assists in 96 games.

• Forward Billy Exell, a second-year player who scored eight goals with 16 assists in 50 games with Wichita last season. He is a graduate of Minnesota-Duluth.

• Forward Alex Berardinelli, a second-year player from Coloradp College. As a rookie, Berardinelli played in a game with Wichita, five games with the Tulsa Oilers, three games with Knoxville of the SPHL and 17 games with Huntsville of the SPHL. In 26 pro games, he scored seven goals with four assists. He also scored a goal in a playoff game with Huntsville.

• Forward Andrew Shewfelt, a rookie from Dalhousie University in Canada, where he scored 20 goals with 26 assists in 90 games.

• Forward Tyler Jeanson, a rookie who played four years at Colgate University, where he scored 10 goals with 19 assists in 114 games.

Wichita will host Tulsa at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 for a pair of pre-season exhibition games.

TULSA OWNERSHIP CHANGE — The ECHL Board of Governors approved the transfer of the Tulsa Oilers controlling interest from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC.

The Steven family is the current owner of the Wichita Thunder and previously owned the Allen Americans.

NL Sports, LLC is owned by Andy Scurto. NL Sports currently owns the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation (recently renamed from the National Women’s Hockey League).