Railer spikers show fight against league contenders

The Newton High School volleyball team is still searching for winning combination, but the Railers showed some moxie Tuesday in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I triangular at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railers were edged by Derby 20-25, 25-21, 25-23; and fell to eighth-ranked (KVA, Class 6A) Hutchinson 25-21, 25-13.

Hutchinson downed Derby 25-23, 24-26, 25-21.

“We looked much better than we did Saturday (a 1-5 finish at the Newton Invitational),” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “We came out with a much more competitive drive. We didn’t hang our heads. We played more solid. We came up against two really good teams. We worked to control our errors. We did that most of the time. We had battled for four straight sets. That takes a toll on you. We were working on hitting around the blocks. You don’t always have to swing for the fences. Just control where we place it for the kill.”

Newton led the first set 17-13. Hutchinson rallied to tie the set 18-18, going on to take a 23-19 lead and holding on for the win.

Hutchinson jumped out 12-3 in the second set, holding off the Railers the rest of the way.

Against Hutchinson, Tegan Livesay had seven kills, followed by Lana Mayfield with six. Olivia Antonowich and Ani Koontz each served two aces. Antonowich had 12 digs. Elena Vanderweg set 14 assists.

In the first set against Derby, Newton got off to a moderate lead and maintained it throughout the set.

Down 19-12 in the second set, Newton got as close as two before Derby was able to pull it out. The Railers were down by as many as seven twice in the third set, getting within one, before Derby was able to win the match.

Antonowich led the Railers with 11 kills. Livesay had 10 kills. Ani Koontz and Livesay each served three aces. Abby Koontz had 24 digs, followed by Livesay with 20, Antonowich with 13 and Emma Rains with 13. Elena Vanderweg set 19 assists.

“Ani Koontz did a good job of getting to the ball,” Dibbens said. “She’s never going to give up on the ball.”

Hutchinson is 17-1, 7-0 in league play. Derby is 12-7, 4-4 in league play. Newton is 11-13, 4-4 in league play.

Newton is scheduled to host Derby and Salina South at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“There are no easy games in our league right now,” Dibbens said. “There are people playing for every school that are playing competitively year round. Every team we face will be solid. We have to work on our side of the net.

Newton tri

Derby def. Newton 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Hutchinson def. Derby 25-23, 24-26, 25-21

Hutchinson def. Newton 25-21, 25-13

Junior varsity

Derby def. Newton 25-15, 22-25, 15-13

Hutchinson def. Derby 19-25, 25-16, 15-12

Newton def. Hutchinson 26-24, 21-25, 15-8