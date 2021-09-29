Railers to face another unbeaten in Maize South

The combined records of the opponents for the Newton High School football team in the first four weeks is 12-3.

The next opponent for the Railers is 4-0 Maize South at 7 p.m. Friday at Maize South Stadium.

It’s just the second meeting between the two teams. The Mavericks won last year 30-10.

Maize South is 3-0 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play, stopping Campus 49-34 on the road.

Newton took a 10-0 lead over Hutchinson last week, but the Salthawks rallied in the second half to win 28-10.

“We had a very good week of practice,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “The kids’ spirits are very good. They have a very good running back. They are undefeated, so obviously they have a very good team. They have a pretty experienced offensive line. Defensively, they’re pretty fast.”

This will be the third team the Railers will face that was unbeaten when Newton faced them. Derby and Andover Central remain unbeaten, while Maize was upset by Arkansas City last week.

“The kids are keeping things focused and in perspective,” Jaax said. “They are just controlling the things they can control. They have to keep working hard and good things will happen.”

Jaax compared Maize South’s running back to Newton running back Kenyon Forest, who was injured and is out for the year.

“He is a pretty thick kid,” Jaax said. “A pretty tough tackle. Defensively, we can’t give up big plays. Offensively, we have to make sure we convert first downs and move the ball. We have to finish.”

Newton started the season with a young team, starting a number of sophomores.

“Those kids are growing up pretty fast,” Jaax said. “They have gotten better. It’s only been four games. By the end of the season, who knows.”

Around the AV-CTL I

Derby (3-0) at Hutchinson (2-2)

Maize (3-1) at Salina South (1-3)

Wichita Northwest (2-2) at Campus (0-4) non-league