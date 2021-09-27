Sports briefs

The Kansan

Railer runner compete at Rim Rock

RIM ROCK FARM — The Newton High School cross country teams competed Saturday at the Rim Rock Classic at Rim Rock Farm in rural Lawrence.

The meet is one of the largest in the state.

The Railer boys finished 20th out of 30 scoring teams in the Crimson Division, the middle of the three divisions competing.

Lexington (Neb.) won at 104, followed by Salida (Mo.) at 150 and Shawnee Heights at 221. Newton scored 444 points.

The Railers were led by Kaden Anderson, who took 55th in 17:50.5; followed by Alexander Barnett, who finished 81st in 18:16.2; Simon Secor, who finished 85th in 18:20.2; Lucas Kaufman, who finished 115th in 18:41.0; Nick Treaster, who finished 128th in 19:01.5; Caleb Koontz, who finished 158th in 19:36.4; and Drew Dillon, who finished 176th in 20:06.6.

There were 203 runners in the division.

The Newton girls finished 17th out of 30 scoring teams in the blue division, the third division of competition.

Herrman High School (Mo.) won the division with 98 points. Christ Preparatory Academy (Mo.) was second at 123. Buhler was third at 180. Newton scored 426 points.

Newton was led by Ella Mayes, who finished 82nd in 23:27.10. Elia Berquist finished 96th in 23:52.10. Aspen Schmidt was 97th in 23:52.20. Emily Torres was 116th in 24:22.20. Angelica Madrigal was 142nd in 25:04.70.

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational Saturday at Centennial Park.

Newton JV Girls

Crimson/Blue Division

43. Abi Secor 25:01.6

54. Taylor Fair 25:50.8

71. Shae Cook 26:43.8

98. Jaymie Murray 28:31.0

Newton JV Boys

Crimson/Blue Division

42. Pablo Gentil 19:51.7

45. Simon Hodge 19:54.9

122. Max Antonowich 21:58.1

128. Landon Lunsford 22:02.2

153. Luke Stenzel 23:24.9

BC men win fifth straight

The Bethel College men’s soccer team is having one its longest winning streaks in recent years — five in a row after a 3-0 win over Bethany Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

Mussawir Ahmed, Juan Nicoletti and Cristobal Goldberg each scored a goal. The last two came in the final 20 minutes of play.

Tomas Espinoza assisted on the first two goals. Muhammed Jammeh assisted on the third.

Outshooting Bethany 23-15, 13-7 on goal, Colton Rothwell had seven saves for the Threshers. Juan Pablo had 10 saves for the Swedes, 5-2 overall and 1-1 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 6-2, 3-0 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 4-2-1 Friends.

Thresher women win in OT

Claire Hedlund scored in the 93rd minute to lift the Bethel College women’s soccer team to a 2-1 overtime win over Bethany Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

Nancy Espino scored for Bethany in the 52nd minute. Taylor Dashney tied the game up in the 56th minute.

Bethel was outshot 20-10, 11-7 on goal. Maddie Prager had 10 saves for Bethel. Paige Ellis had five saves for Bethany, 0-7 overall and 0-4 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 5-2-1, 2-0-1 in KCAC play, and plays at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4-3-1 Friends.

Bethel spikers fall

ALVA, Okla. — The Bethel College volleyball team stepped up a level in competition, falling to NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State in three sets Saturday in Alva.

Bethel fell 25-16, 25-9, 25-14.

The 3-10 Rangers were led by Addison Wimmer with seven kills. Caitlin Strong and Kelsey Ripperger each served three aces. Courtney Russell and Ravyn Burns each downed three blocks. Ripperger set 11 assists. Maggie Peterson had 11 digs.

Bethel was led by Bailee Alexander and Mia Loganbill with seven kills each. Loganbill downed two blocks. Mia Roman set 12 assists. Katey Wilhelm had 12 digs.

Bethel is 5-9 and hosts York College in KCAC play at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Goessel 3-2 at Olpe

OLPE — The Goessel High School volleyball team finished 3-2 Saturday at the Olpe Round Robin Invitational.

Goessel downed Madison-Hamilton 24-26, 25-10, 25-14; and Bishop Seabury 25-21, 25-15. The Bluebirds fell to Alma Wabaunsee 25-14, 19-25, 25-10; and Northern Heights 25-22, 15-25, 25-13. In the final match of the tourney, Goessel downed Olpe 25-15, 27-25.

Goessel is 14-6 and host a match Tuesday.