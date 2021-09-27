Railer volleyball team takes seventh at home tourney

With top hitter Gracie Rains still out with an injury, the Newton High School volleyball team found it rough sledding Saturday at the Newton Invitational.

The Railers finished seventh in the nine-team field, going 1-5.

In the opening round of pool play, Newton fell to Salina South 23-25, 25-23, 25-22; and top-ranked (KVA, Class 3A) Andale 25-10, 25-10. In the second round of pool play, Newton fell to fifth-ranked (Class 4A) McPherson 25-17, 25-19; and eighth-ranked (Class 4A) Nickerson 25-18, 25-20.

In the consolation semifinals, Newton fell to Salina South 20-25, 25-16, 25-15. In the seventh-place match, Newton downed Wichita Heights 25-21, 25-15.

“Being without Gracie didn’t affect the way we played,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “We didn’t play as well as we should have, especially in the first match of the day. Then that hurt us the rest of the day. The McPherson and Nickerson games were probably two of the better games that we played. We played more focused, we played with more energy and had good plays. We just played tough teams. When we get those good hits, we need to get them down. … Against Heights, we got the win, but we kind of have to figure out our identity a bit.”

Newton statistics were not posted at press time.

Newton, 11-11, hosts Hutchinson, ranked eighth in Class 6A, and Derby in a league triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Tough matches, but we like playing in front of our home crowd,” Dibbens said. “They were amazing. Hopefully, we have that energy to feed off of.”

Newton Inv.

Saturday

First-round pools

Pool A — Andale def. Salina South 25-8, 25-9; Salina South def. Newton 23-25, 25-23, 25-22; Andale def. Newton 25-10, 25-10.

Pool B — McPherson def. Wichita Heights 25-15, 25-13; Andover Central def. Wichita Heights 25-15, 25-5; McPherson def. Andover Central 25-19, 25-18.

Pool C — Nickerson def. Buhler 25-11, 25-15; Goddard Eisenhower def. Buhler 25-8, 25-15; Goddard Eisenhower def. Nickerson 25-19, 25-15.

Second-round pools

Pool AA — Andale def. Buhler 25-14, 25-5; Andover Central def. Buhler 25-14, 25-14; Andale def. Andover Central 15-17, 25-19.

Pool BB — McPherson def. Newton 25-17, 25-19; Nickerson def. Newton 25-18, 25-20; McPherson def. Nickerson 25-19, 25-15.

Pool CC — Goddard Eisenhower def. Wichita Heights 25-18, 25-11; Salina South def. Wichita Heights 25-20, 27-25; Goddard Eisenhower def. Salina South 25-23, 25-19.

Gold Bracket

Semifinals — Andale def. Andover Central 25-18, 18-25, 25-17; McPherson def. Goddard Eisenhower 27-24, 25-21.

Championship — Andale def. McPherson 25-19, 27-25.

Third place — Andover Central def. Goddard Eisenhower 27-25, 25-21.

Silver Bracket

Semifinals — Nickerson def. Wichita Heights 25-10, 25-20; Salina South def. Newton 20-25, 25-16, 25-15.

Fifth place — Nickerson def. Salina South 25-20, 25-14.

Seventh place — Newton def. Wichita Heights 25-21, 25-15.