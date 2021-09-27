Threshers run past Ottawa

OTTAWA — The 18th-ranked (NAIA) Bethel College football team rebounded from its first loss of the year, stopping Ottawa 40-17 Saturday in KCAC play at AdventHealth Field in Ottawa.

Bethel led 28-0 at the half and 40-3 after three quarters.

The Threshers used 11 different ball carriers to rack up 372 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Chantz Scurry led the corps of BC rushers with 81 yards and a touchdown. Mason Murray and Mario Quintero each added a rushing touchdown, the first for Quintero.

Freshman D.J. Ciers made his debut for Bethel at quarterback, hitting three of five passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Francis and Murray each caught a touchdown pass.

Logan DeMond hit a pair of field goals (39 and 35 yards) for Bethel in the third quarter.

Phillip Williams led the Thresher defense with 11 total tackles, eight solo. Josh Seabolt had two sacks. Trey Palmer had an interception, his third of the season and the 11th of his career.

About the only negative for the Threshers was four lost fumbles. The Bethel defense recovered a fumble and forced an interception.

Ottawa, 1-4 overall and 0-4 in KCAC play, was led by Derrick Curtis, who rushed for 99 yards on 29 carries. Lachlan Poor hit six of nine passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Newton grad Colton Davis and Dylan Foos each caught a touchdown pass. Michael Corrales hit a 37-yard field goal.

Santino Gee had 14 total tackles on defense. Trey Watson recovered two fumbles.

Bethel is 3-1 overall and in the KCAC and hosts Bethany at 6 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Stadium for Fall Fest. The Swedes are 0-3 overall and in the conference. All three losses were to NAIA ranked teams. Bethany fell to 12th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan 54-0 Saturday.

Bethel;14;14;12;0;—;40

Ottawa;0;0;3;14;—;17

Scoring

1q. BC Quintero 5-yd. run (DeMond kick) 9:13

1q. BC Scurry 47-yd. run (DeMond kick) 1:11

2q. BC Murray 29-yd. run (DeMond kick) 4:51

2q. BC Murray 14-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick) :30

3q. BC DeMond 39-yd. field goal 11:19

3q. BC DeMond 35-yd. field goal 9:03

3q. OU Corrale 37-yd. field goal 5:23

3q. BC Francis 45-yd. pass from Ciers (pass failed) 3:15

4q. OU Davis 37-yd. pass from Poor (Corrale kick) 9:51

4q. OU Foos 16-yd. pass from Poor (Corrale kick) 1:36

Team stats

;BC;OU

First downs;21;17

Rushing-yards;51-371;40-79

Passing yards;116;166

Comp-att-int;4-7-0;18-29-1

Punts-avg.;1-(-11);4-32.8

Fumbles-lost;4-4;1-1

Penalties-yards;6-69;7-52

Time of poss.;28:28;31:32

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Scurry 5-81, Barnes 7-69, Murray 5-68, Christia 9-38, Grider 7-27, Harrison 5-25, Ciers 7-24, Juarez 1-15, Quintero 2-12, Smith 1-9, Maran 2-3. Ottawa: Curtis 21-99, Reeder 4-41, Gilbert 1-5, Corrale 1-5, team 1-(-4), Poor 4-(-5), Ziegle 1-(-13), Lynde 7-(-49).

PASSING — Bethel: Ciers 3-5-0, 94 yards; Barnes 1-2-0, 22 yards. Ottawa: Poor 6-9-0, 84 yards; Lynde 12-19-1, 82 yards; Davis 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Francis 1-45, Murray 1-36, Galliart 1-35. Ottawa: Hill 7-67, Davis 2-41, Jones 2-22, Foos 2-17, McMahon 2-10, Kerr 1-7, Curtis 1-5, Reeder 1-(-3).

Missed field goals — none.