Hutchinson gets by Newton in second half

The highlights — Hutchinson: Dorian Hippen, 25 carries for 123 yards rushing and three TDs; Zach Hogan 8 carries for 63 yards rushing and a TD, 2 catches 30 yards receiving. Newton: Colby Gomez 10-23-1 passing with 110 yards and a touchdown; Camden Carr 4 catches for 42 yards receiving and a TD.

The play — Down 10-0, Hutchinson scored with 30 seconds left in the first half and scored on its first possession of the second half.

The takeaway — Newton forced two turnovers and recovered an on-side kick in the first half, but only scored three points off the possessions. Most of Hutchinson’s offensive stats came in the second half. Newton is 0-4, while Hutchinson is 2-2.

Up next — Newton travels to Maize South at 7 p.m. Friday. Maize South is 4-0 after a 49-34 win over Campus. Hutchinson hosts Derby at 7 p.m. Friday. Derby is 3-0 after a 77-7 win over Salina South.

Hutchinson High School junior Dorian Hippen didn’t start the season as a running back, but an injury pressed him into a change from the defensive line to the offensive backfield.

The move worked for the Salthawks as he scored three touchdowns Friday in a 28-10 win over Newton in AV-CTL I play at Fischer Field.

“It was all O-line. They were amazing,” Hippen said. “Mentally, we turned it around. We started playing in the second half. We were just running it. That’s what we’re going to stick to. Daniel Hernandez got hurt, so they took a chance on me. We’re sticking with it. I’m getting more comfortable each week.”

Down 10-0 late in the first half, Hippen scored with 30 second remaining in the first half. He added two more scored in the second half, the last one set up by a turnover.

“They were keying on our really good tailback, Zach Hogan,” Hutchinson coach Mike Vernon said. “We kind of put him more in some blocking assignments and took advantage of that. The guys up front were a little more confident. We were running hard and blocking well.”

Newton missed some early scoring chances set up by a recovered on-side kick and a fumble. The Railers were hampered by two turnovers in the second half.

“The second half, they protected the ball a lot better,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “Hats off to them. We turned the ball over, so we flipped from the first to the second half. Our kids fought hard. I’m thankful for the effort they gave today. They’re young. They have to get better.”

Hutchinson;0;7;7;14;—28

Newton;3;7;0;0;—;10

Scoring

1q. N Hershberger 44-yd. field goal 9:16

2q. N Carr 6-yd. pass from Gomez (Hershberger kick) 11:51

2q. H Hippen 6-yd. run (Runyon kick) :30

3q. H Hippen 5-yd. run (Runyon kick) :27

4q. H Hippen 6-yd. run (Runyon kick) 5:09

4q. H Hogan 3-yd. run (Runyon kick) 2:02

Team stats

;Hut.;New.

First downs;16;10

Rushing-yards;52-206;30-71

Passing yards;37;110

Comp-att-int;5-11-0;10-23-1

Punts-avg.;2-45.5;3-28.7

Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-1

Penalties-yards;5-40;3-25

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hutchinson: Khokhar 11-23, Hogan 8-63, Burgess 2-3, Hippen 25-123, team 1-(-12), Amrstrong 2-6. Newton: Gomez 11-25, Hulse 18-46, Hershberger 1-2.

PASSING — Hutchinson: Khokhar 5-11-0, 37 yards. Newton: Gomez 10-23-1, 110 yards.

RECEIVING — Hutchinson: Hogan 2-30, Miller 1-6, O’Sullivan 1-2, Armstrong 1-(-2). Newton: Jak.Schmidt 2-20, Carr 4-42, Klug 2-30, Edwards 1-19, Hulse 1-(-1).

Missed field goals — New.: Hershberger 44 (short), 52 (short).

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com