Area football roundup

The Kansan

The highlights — Wichita Collegiate: Wesley Fair 147 yards rushing with 2 TDs, 90 yards passing; Carson Phelps 103 yards rushing with two TDs. Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 251 yards passing with 3 TDs; Jake Proctor with 85 yards receiving and 3 TDs.

The play — Phelps scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put Collegiate ahead.

The takeaway — Collegiate is 4-0, 1-0 in district play. Hesston is 1-3, 0-1 in district play.

Up next — Hesston travels to 4-0 Andale, which beat Halstead 58-0.

Hesston;7;7;7;0;—;21

W.Collegiate;7;3;7;14;—;31

Scoring

1q. H Proctor 12-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 9:41

1q. WC Fair 3-yd. run (Duarte kick) :30

2q. H Proctor 11-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) :55

2q. WC Duarte 37-yd. field goal :00

3q. WC Fair 7-yd. run (Duarte kick) 3:35

3q. H Proctor 22-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) :08

4q. WC Phelps 6-yd. run (Duarte kick) 7:04

4q. WC Phelps 43-yd. run (Duarte kick) 2:00

Team stats

;Hes.;WC

First downs;16;26

Rushing-yards;6-(-2);57-317

Passing yards;251;90

Comp-att-int;27-38-0;11-13-1

Punts-avg.;1-53.0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;1-15;6-45

Time of poss.;14:00;34:00

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Eilert 3-9, Ferralez 3-(-11). Wichita Collegiate: Fair 25-147, Phelps 14-103, Mitchell 5-26, Villagomez 7-25, Gagnon 3-12, Jones 1-4, team 2-0.

PASSING — Hesston: Ferralez 27-38-0, 251 yards. Wichita Collegiate: Fair 11-13-1, 90 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Proctor 6-85, Arnold 4-76, Werner 5-49, Eilert 6-22, Schilling 4-18, Diller 2-1. Wichita Collegiate: Duarte 2-32, Villagomez 5-29, Mitchell 2-16, Abromeit 1-8, Wetta 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Class 1A, District 4

Sedgwick 62, Stanton County 0

The highlights — Lance Hoffsommer passed for 4 TDs, rushed for 2 TDs; Connor Tillman hit two field goals and eight of eight PAT kicks; Ryan Stucky had 2 TD catches.

The play — Sedgwick scored 24 points in first quarter.

The takeaway — Sedgwick is 4-0, 3-0 in district play. Stanton County is 2-2, 1-1 in district play.

Up next — Sedgwick hosts Ell-Saline in Heart of America League play. Ell-Saline is 2-2 after a 36-0 loss to Plainville.

Stanton Co.;0;0;0;0;—;0

Sedgwick;24;21;14;3;—;62

Scoring

1q. Sed. Brown 3-yd. run (Tillman kick)

1q. Sed. Hoffsommer 16-yd. run (Tillman kick)

1q. Sed. Huebert 13-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

1q. Sed. Tillman 33-yd. field goal

2q. Sed. Stucky 44-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. Sed. Nold 15-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. Sed. Hoffsommer 27-yd. run (Tillman kick)

3q. Sed. Stucky pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

3q. Sed. Ferguson run (Tillman kick)

4q. Sed. Tillman 37-yd. field goal

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel 44, Attica-Argonia 36

The highlights — Goessel: Jake Wiens 151 yards rushing with 2 TDs, 47 yards passing with TD; Grant Bryant 40 yards passing with 2 TDs, 42 yards rushing; Skyler Wuest 67 yards receiving with 2 TDs; Caleb Duerksen, Wuest, Caleb Burkholder each had 10 tackles; Durksen, Burkholder, Bryant and Wiens each intercepted a pass. Attica-Argonia: Xander Newberry 105 yards passing, 64 yards rushing with 3 TDs; Connor Harnden 91 yards receiving with TD; Ada, Blanchat 10 solo tackles.

The play — Wiens threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a touchdown in the final five minutes of play to put the Bluebirds in the lead for good.

The takeaway — Goessel is 2-2, 1-0 in district play. Attica-Argonia is 3-1, 0-1 in district play.

Up next — Goessel travels to Moundridge Friday. Moundridge is 1-3 after a 34-30 loss to Medicine Lodge.

Goessel;0;24;8;12;—;44

Att-Arg.;6;6;16;8;—;36

Scoring

1q. AA Newberry 1-yd; run (pass failed) 3:12

2q. G Wuest 16-yd. pass from Bryant (Wiens run) 11:55

2q. AA Harnden 21-yd. pass from McDaniel (pass failed) 8:00

2q. G Wiens 74-yd. run (Bryant run) 5:14

2q. G Burkholder 20-yd. run from Bryant (Wiens run) 2:28

3q. AA Newberry 3-yd. run (Newberry run) 7:18

3q. G Smith 70-yd. kickoff return (Bryant run) 7:07

3q. AA Harnden 10-yd. run (Blick pass from Newberry) :48

4q. AA Newberry 1-yd. run (Harnden pass from Newberry) 5:08

4q. G Wuest 47-yd. pass from Wiens (run failed) 4:57

4q. G Wiens 40-yd. run (run failed) :56

Team stats

;Goe.;AA

First downs;9;26

Rushing-yards;35-207;50-166

Passing yards;87;126

Comp-att-int;4-5-0;12-23-4

Punts-avg.;1-27;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-yards;8-65;4-30

Time of poss.;16:21;31:25

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Wiens 14-151, Bryant 13-42, Smith 6-14, team 2-0. Attica-Argonia: Newberry 24-64, Blanchat 14-46, Harnden 4-30, Peterson 6-21, Traffas 1-3, McDaniel 1-2.

PASSING — Goessel: Wiens 1-1-0, 47 yards; Bryant 3-4-0, 40 yards. Attica-Argonia: Newberry 11-22-4, 105 yards; McDaniel 1-1-0, 21 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Wuest 3-67, Burkholder 1-20. Attica-Argonia: Harnden 7-61, Peterson 2-14, Blanchat 2-13, McDaniel 1-8.

Missed field goals — none.

Other area scores

Andale 58, Halstead 0

Remington 34, Sublette 6

Peabody-Burns 52, Tescott 6

Cunningham 64, Burrton 13