Sports Calendar

Sept. 25 through Oct. 3, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Sept. 25

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton Inv. TBA; Berean Academy, Peabody-Burns @ Wakefield Inv. TBA; Sedgwick @ Herington Inv. 4 p.m.; Goessel @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Rim Rock Classic TBA.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa 1 p.m., Kansas @ Duke 3 p.m. (ACC Network), Kansas State @ Oklahoma State 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Northwestern Oklahoma State 2 p.m., Hesston College @ Allen County CC TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethany @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Allen County CC (W, M TBA).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ NAIA-ITA Regionals TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Class AA Central League Finals @ Wichita 7:05 p.m. (if necessary), Kansas City @ Detroit 5:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 26

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ NAIA-ITA Regionals TBA.

PRO FOOTBALL — Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Class AA Central League Finals @ Wichita 5:05 p.m. (if necessary), Kansas City @ Detroit 11:10 a.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Seattle @ Sporting Kansas City 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Kansas City NWSL @ Washington 6 p.m. (Paramount+).

Monday, Sept. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — Burrton @ Ashland canceled.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Emporia Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ SCC Shootout (Salina CC) 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Sept. 28

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Derby, Hutchinson @ Newton 5 p.m.; Halstead, Hoisington @ Hesston 5 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Marion 5 p.m.; Bennington @ Moundridge 5 p.m.; Remington @ Sterling 5 p.m.; Ell-Saline @ Sedgwick 5 p.m.; Elyria Christian, Solomon, Wakefield @ Goessel 5 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Canton-Galva quad 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Salina Central 6 p.m., Berean Academy @ Wichita Warriors (AYSO fields) 5 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission Northwest 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — York @ Bethel 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ SCC Shootout (Salina CC) 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Sept. 29

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Wichita North Inv. (Sim Park GC) 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Coffeyville CC @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Friends (W noon, M 5:30 p.m.); Johnson County CC @ Hesston College (M TBA).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Dallas 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, ESPN+).

Thursday, Sept. 30

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston @ Wichita Trinity Academy 6 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 4:30 p.m.; Hesston, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Campus @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Fairgrounds TC) 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park GC) 1 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston College @ Butler CC Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Baker @ Bethel 4:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Friday, Oct. 1

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Maize South, Halstead @ Clearwater, Andale @ Hesston, Remington @ Stanton County, Ell-Saline @ Sedgwick, Goessel @ Moundridge, Peabody-Burns @ South Barber, Centre @ Burrton.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Classical School of Wichita (Stryker Complex) 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Avila 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Oct. 2

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Goessel @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Berean Academy @ Burrton Inv. TBA; Moundridge @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton Inv. (Centennial Park) 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — CKL @ Hesston 9 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethany @ Bethel 6 p.m., Kansas @ Iowa State 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Oklahoma @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Pratt CC @ Hesston College (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

Sunday, Oct. 3

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Philadelphia noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 2:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Sporting Kansas City 3 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.