Sports briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 12-0 (1), 2. Blue Valley North 14-1 (2), 3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 15-4 (4), 4. Blue Valley West 10-5 (3), 5. Lawrence Free State 5-1 (5), 6. Wichita Northwest 12-0 (6), 7. Olathe Northwest 6-5 (NR), 8. Hutchinson 15-1 (7), 9. Blue Valley 3-6 (8), 10. Blue Valley Northwest 4-3 (9).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 12-1 (1), 2. St. James Academy 9-5 (2), 3. Lansing 8-1 (3), 4. Mill Valley 9-2 (4), 5. Shawnee Heights 6-1 (6), 6. Maize South 9-2 (5), 7. Seaman 9-5 (7), 8. Spring Hill 9-3 (9), 9. Bishop Carroll 8-2 (NR), 10. Basehor-Linwood 7-4 (8).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 12-1 (2), 2. Louisburg 9-3 (1), 3. Circle 10-1 (4), 4. Bishop Miege 2-7 (3), 5. McPherson 9-2 (5), 6. Baldwin 11-1 (7), 7. Clay Center 12-2 (6), 8. Nickerson 13-4 (8), 9. Paola 8-4 (10), 10. Clearwater 10-5 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Smoky Valley 18-2 (1), 2. Cheney 12-1 (2), 3. Hiawatha 16-2 (7), 4. Riverton 18-1 (6), 5. Nemaha Central 14-3 (3), 6. Eureka 16-0 (9), 7. Beloit 12-5 (4), 8. Thomas More Prep-Marian 12-3 (5), 9. Silver Lake 12-4 (NR), 10. Goodland 10-1 (10).

Class 2A — 1. Heritage Christian 17-0 (1), 2. Smith Center 11-0 (3), 3. Garden Plain 9-2 (2), 4. Hillsboro 12-4 (6), 5. Wabaunsee 13-2 (4), 6. SEDGWICK 15-3 (7), 7. Meade/Fowler 18-0 (8), 8. Ellinwood 10-2 (9), 9. Sterling 13-3 (10), 10. Jefferson County North 13-4 (5).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Little River 10-1 (4), 2. Victoria 11-0 (6), 3. Kiowa County 12-1 (3), 4. Lebo 11-2 (5), 5. Central Plains 9-4 (2), 6. Pretty Prairie 15-4 (1), 7. Centralia 14-3 (7), 8. South Gray 12-2 (8), 9. Pratt Skyline 10-4 (10), 10. St. Francis-Cheylin 12-2 (3 in 1A-DII)

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Hanover 16-1 (1), 2. Attica 11-0 (2), 3. Golden Plains 15-2 (4), 4. Linn 8-4 (5), 5. Wheatland-Grinnell 10-5 (7), 6. Dighton 10-4 (6), 7. St. Paul 17-1 (8), 8. Logan-Palco 8-5 (10), 9. Hutchinson Central Christian 9-6 (NR), 10. Argonia 9-2 (NR).

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Wes Brooks, Ed Hodge, Tim Steele, Wendell Smith -5.

2. John Wilson, Doug Phillips, Narci Larez, Jerry Schmidt -4.

3. Sam Farmer, Wally Anderson, Paul Flores, Jose Ramos -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Wendell Smith. LONGEST PUTT — John Wilson.

Next play — Tuesday.

Prep Football

Medicine Lodge 34, Moundridge 30

The highlights — Medicine Lodge: Chance Winter 142 yards passing with TD, 98 yads rushing with two TDs.; Cauy Scripsick 77 yards rushing with TD, 123 yards receiving with TD. Moundridge: Kase Ptacek 219 receiving with TD, 13 yards receiving TD.

The play — Winter scored on 1-yd. run with 1:20 remaining to give Medicine Lodge the win.

The takeaway — Moundridge is 1-3, 0-1 in district play. Medicine Lodge is 3-1, 1-0 in district play.

Up next — Goessel Oct. 1 at home.

Medicine Ldg.;0;14;6;14;—;34

Moundridge;6;12;6;6;—;30

Scoring

1q. Mdg. Churchill 48-yd. run (pass failed) 11:13

2q. ML Winter 1-yd. run (Cunningham pass from Winter) 9:04

2q. Mdg. Hecox 1-yd. run (pass failed) 4:25

2q. ML Scripsick 65-yd. pass from Winter (Winter run) 4:12

2q. Mdg. Ptacek 11-yd. pass fro mHecox (pass faied) :09

3q. Mdg. Hecox 1-yd. run (run failed) 5:36

3q. ML Bradewiede 55-yd. kickoff return (kick failed) 5:24

4q. Mdg. Ptacek 34-yd. run (run failed) 6:22

4q. ML Scripsick 15-yd. run (run failed) 6:22

4q. ML Winter 1-yd. run (Winter kick) 1:20

Team stats

;ML;Mdg.

First downs;22;20

Rushing-yards;40-179;49-298

Passing yards;168;41

Comp-att-int;10-16-1;6-15-1

Punts-avg.;2-35.5;2-42.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;3-25;7-35

Time of poss.;26:15;21:20

Individual stats

RUSHING — Medicine Lodge: Winter 23-98, Scripsick 12-77, Edwards 2-7, Miller 1-2, team 0-1, Kareem Ruiz 1-(-5). Moundridge: Ptacek 30-219, Churchill 1-48, Huff 5-19, Everhart 4-8, Hecox 7-2, Conquest 2-2.

PASSING — Medicine Lodge: Winter 9-12-1, 142 yards; Wedel 1-2-0, 26 yards; Scricpsick 0-2-0, 0 yards. Moundridge: Hecox 6-15-1, 41 yards.

RECEIVING — Medicine Lodge: Scripsick 6-123, Cunningham 3-37, Wedel 1-8. Moundridge: Ptacek 2-13, Churchill 1-11, Brandewiede 1-6, Jenkins 1-6, Schrag 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Goessel wins match

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team downed Rural Valley in two sets Thursday.

Goessel won the match 25-10, 25-15.

Goessel is 11-4, 3-2 in Wheat State League play.

Sedgwick wins two matches

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team won a pair of matches Thursday in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick downed Nickerson 25-14, 25-12; and Nickerson 25-17, 25-19.

Newton soccer team falls

ANDOVER — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team dropped its second straight one-goal game, falling to Andover Central 2-1 Tuesday in Andover.

“Andover took a quick lead, but the boys came back to tie the match at one with a goal scored by Fernando Campos Cisneros on a loose ball after a corner kick,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “In the 39th minute, Abram Wall (GK) received a red card for an unfortunate challenge. The boys had to play a man down the remainder of the match. The squad we put out on the field in the second half gave everything they had. We created many opportunities to tie it up, but came up short. Each match is a lesson. We will definitely be ready for postseason.” Andover Central is 5-1. Newton is 2-5-1 and plays Tuesday at Salina Central.

JV — Newton 3, Andover Central 2