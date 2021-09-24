Railer gymnasts go 1-2 in all-around in dual meet

The Newton High School gymnastics team is young, but showing improvement.

The Railers posted a season-high score of 89.2 Thursday in a dual meet at Ravenscroft Gym.

Emporia scored an 89.625 to top the Railers by .425 points.

Newton bettered its score by almost nine points from a meet Monday at Emporia. The Railers broke its previous season best by almost six points.

“With only two returning from last year, it’s been a lot of work,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. “(Assistant coach) Keely (Boston) and I have done a lot of work with these girls and it came through tonight. They went from 80 last week to 89. Now we need to get to 90. I felt good that the girls did a good job, They were excited. We have a lot of newbies. Eight out of 10 are new. Teaching them skills, much less teaching them routines, are a lot of work.”

The Railers were led by freshman Abby Steinert, who won the all-around title with a score of 31.15. Teammate Elisa Fernandez took second at 30.8.

Steinert was second on the uneven parallel bars at 6.65, second on the balance beam at 7.85, third on the floor exercises at 8.15 and fourth on the vault at 8.5.

“I feel like my bar routine could have been a little bit better,” Steinert said. “I messed up a little bit on the vault, but I’m proud of myself on the beam and the floor. That’s my best score in high school gymnastics.”

Steinert has been competing in gymnastics since fourth grade. She started out with the Newton Recreation Commission’s program and went on to the Flip-Flop Shop.

“I’ve gone to (the Flip-Flop) Shop for four yearsm then I started high school gymnastics. My coaches asked, so I was like, ‘I’ll try it out.’ It’s been fun so far. I really liked hanging out with the girls. I love the competition aspect of it. My biggest goal is to get a switch kick on bars. That would help my score a lot, and just to overall improve.”

Fernandez won the bars at 6.95, second on the floor at 8.25, third on the vault at 8.55 and sixth on the beam at 7.05.

“My goal was to get everyone to compete,” Thaw said. “We got everybody to JV or varsity. We did have one girl in quarantine. The rest of them all got to do something.”

Newton competes Tuesday at a six-team meet at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Emporia 89.625, Newton 89.2

ALL-AROUND — 1. Abby Steinert N 31.15, 2. Elisa Fernandez N 30.8, 3. Journey Walburn E 30.8, 4. Laney Cooper E 29.7. JV: 1. Bella Vogt N 24.675.

VAULT — 1. Cadence Vincent E 8.65, 2. Cooper E 8.6, 3. Fernandez N 8.55, 4. Steinert N 8.5, 5. Walburn E 8.35, t6. Hadleigh Mertens E 8.2, t6. Amber Obermeyer E 8.2, 8. Riley Pierce N 7.55. JV: 1. Vogt N 7.8,

UNEVEN PARALLEL BARS — 1. Fernandez N 7.050, 2. Steinert N 7.85, 3. Chloe Fisher E 5.775, 4. Cooper E 7.25, 5. Walburn E 8.35, 6. Sara Chapman E 5,175, 7. Georgia Garcia N 5.65. JV: 1. Vogt N 5.55, 2. Jalin Dickinson E 4.45, 3. Taylor Wilson E 3.95.

BALANCE BEAM — 1. Walburn E 8.35, 2. Steinert N 7.85, 3. Cooper E 7.25, t4. Pierce N 7.15, t4. Mertens E 7.15, 6. Fernandez N 7.05, 7. Lupita Meafierros N 6.475, 8. Vincent E 6.15, 9. Garcia N 5.65. JV: 1. Vogt N 5.55, 2. Reagan Boaldin N 4.1, 3. Caileane Thurston N 4.05.

FLOOR EXERCISES — 1. Walburn E 8.4, 2. Fernandez N 8.25, 3. Steinert N 8.15, 4. Cooper E 8.1, 5. Fisher E 7.55, t6. Meafierros N 7.4, t6. Obermeyer E 7.4, 8. Garcia N 7.2, 9. Pierce N 7.0. JV — 1. Addison Foreman N 7.15, 2. Thurston N 6.85, 3. Vogt N 6.75, 4. Boaldin N 5.95.