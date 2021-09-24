KSHSAA classification list

Class 6A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 2,371-1,328

Wichita East 2,371

Wichita North 2,268

Wichita Southeast 2,266

Derby 2,147

Dodge City 2,024

Garden City 1,989

Olathe South 1,944

Olathe North 1,943

Olathe Northwest 1,895

Olathe East 1,875

Manhattan 1,874

Kansas City Wyandotte 1,853

Topeka Washburn Rural 1,850

Lawrence Free State 1,822

Wichita South 1,813

Campus 1,772

Gardner-Edgerton 1,735

Shawnee Mission East 1,669

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,641

Blue Valley West 1,628

Shawnee Mission West 1,626

Olathe West 1,613

Lawrence 1,599

Topeka 1,598

Blue Valley Northwest 1,581

Junction City 1,580

Blue Valley North 1,534

Shawnee Mission South 1,524

Blue Valley 1,484

Shawnee Mission North 1,484

Wichita Heights 1,440

Wichita Northwest 1,408

Kansas City JC Harmon 1,397

Wichita West 1,397

Liberal 1,362

Hutchinson 1,328

Class 5A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 1,308-729

Leavenworth 1,308

Mill Valley 1,298

Emporia 1,255

Topeka Seaman 1,218

Maize 1,215

Bishop Carroll 1,178

Kansas City Washington 1,167

Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 1,166

Kansas City Turner 1,126

Topeka West 1,124

Maize South 1,116

Blue Valley Southwest 1,062

Salina South 1,040

NEWTON 1,006

De Soto 989

Salina Central 982

Andover 970

Goddard-Eisenhower 965

Spring Hill 963

Valley Center 950

Topeka Highland Park 944

Pittsburg 943

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 910

Goddard 887

Lansing 885

Hays 882

St. Thomas Aquinas 880

Kansas City Sumner Academy 877

Great Bend 866

St. James Academy 859

Andover Central 848

Basehor-Linwood 830

Kansas City FL Schlagle 825

Arkansas City 796

Bonner Springs 779

Kansas City Piper 729

Class 4A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 729-316

McPherson 729

Ottawa 709

Bishop Miege 668

Buhler 660

Augusta 652

Winfield 646

Louisburg 607

Tonganoxie 601

Chanute 592

Circle 585

Fort Scott 576

Paola 570

Independence 554

Mulvane 548

Eudora 545

Coffeyville Field Kindley 541

Labette County 523

Wamego 508

El Dorado 488

Rose Hill 484

Wellington 470

Atchison 462

Abilene 447

Ulysses 431

Baldwin 409

Parsons 398

Andale 370

Chapman 351

Pratt 346

Iola 343

Clay Center Community 341

Clearwater 341

Topeka Hayden 336

Holton 328

Rock Creek 317

Concordia 316

Class 3A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 314-174

Hugoton 314

Kansas City Bishop Ward 308

Girard 300

Nickerson 300

Scott Community 300

Prairie View 299

Holcomb 295

Wichita Trinity Academy 288

Colby 287

Frontenac 285

Osawatomie 282

Santa Fe Trail 278

Anderson County 278

Hiawatha 274

Columbus 267

Burlington 262

Jefferson West 262

Perry-Lecompton 262

Royal Valley 261

HESSTON 260

Smoky Valley 259

Baxter Springs 255

Galena 254

Cheney 250

Goodland 244

Wichita Collegiate 244

Marysville 242

Southeast of Saline 233

Lyons 233

Silver Lake 233

Council Grove 230

Wellsville 230

Haven 228

Sabetha 228

Osage City 227

Caney Valley 226

Hoisington 226

Larned 226

HALSTEAD 225

Russell 222

Riverton 219

Neodesha 217

Nemaha Central 217

Cherryvale 213

Cimarron 213

Chaparral 212

Riley County 211

Kingman 207

Beloit 205

West Franklin 202

Norton Community 198

Ellsworth 194

Douglass 192

Eureka 192

Southwestern Heights 191

Humboldt 188

Pleasant Ridge 187

Minneapolis 187

Phillipsburg 185

Lakin 184

Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 182

Fredonia 180

Rossville 176

Heritage Christian Academy 174

Class 2A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 173-107

Oskaloosa 173

St. Marys 172

Hillsboro 171

Garden Plain 169

Atchison County Community 168

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 162

Belle Plaine 162

Bluestem 162

Horton 160

Jayhawk Linn 159

Central Heights 156

McLouth 153

Erie 152

Riverside 152

Republic County 149

SEDGWICK 148

Mission Valley 147

Cherokee-Southeast 145

Syracuse 145

REMINGTON 143

Medicine Lodge 142

Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 140

Conway Springs 138

Arma Northeast 137

Sterling 137

Wabaunsee 134

Ellinwood 134

Lyndon 133

Marion 132

Smith Center 132

Hoxie 130

Bennington 128

Ell-Saline 128

Jefferson County North 128

Ellis 127

Pittsburg St. Mary's Colgan 127

West Elk 126

Inman 126

Uniontown 126

Herington 125

Oakley 125

Sedan 125

Wichita The Independent School 123

Stanton County 120

Kansas City Christian 120

Maranatha Christian Academy 120

BEREAN ACADEMY 119

Elkhart 119

MOUNDRIDGE 118

Valley Falls 118

Pleasanton 116

Hill City 115

Salina Sacred Heart 114

Sublette 114

Pratt Skyline 113

Blue Rapids Valley Heights 112

Plainville 112

Northern Heights 111

Jackson Heights 109

Trego Community 109

Chase County 107

Lawrence Bishop Seabury Academy 107

Flinthills 107

Yates Center 107

Class 1A

Member Schools: 117

Range: 106-12

Washington County 106

Leoti-Wichita County 105

Meade 105

GOESSEL 104

Ness City 104

Spearville 104

Oxford 103

Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School102

Udall 102

Wichita Classical School Of Wichita98

Solomon 97

Stockton 97

Rawlins County 96

Troy 96

Little River 95

Kiowa County 94

Rock Hills 94

Decatur Community 93

Olpe 93

Lincoln 92

La Crosse 91

Central of Burden 90

Oswego 90

St. John-Hudson 90

Macksville 89

Burlingame 88

Kinsley 88

South Gray 88

Quinter 88

Clifton-Clyde 87

Doniphan West 86

Pretty Prairie 86

Frankfort 85

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 85

Canton-Galva 84

Osborne 84

Satanta 84

Hodgeman County 81

Centralia 80

Victoria 80

Marmaton Valley 79

Colony-Crest 78

Fairfield 78

Onaga 77

Dexter 76

Minneola 76

St. Paul 76

Norwich 75

Downs-Lakeside 74

BURRTON 73

Coldwater South Central 73

Randolph Blue Valley 72

Central Plains 71

Thunder Ridge 71

Marais Des Cygnes Valley 71

Bucklin 70

Ingalls 70

Madison 70

Lebo 69

Hartford 67

St. Francis 67

Golden Plains 65

Wakefield 65

Wichita Central Christian Academy 65

Centre 64

PEABODY-BURNS 64

Greeley County 64

Hanover 63

Hutchinson Central Christian 61

McPherson-Elyria Christian 61

Stafford 61

Ashland 60

Caldwell 60

Altoona Midway 58

Otis-Bison 58

Wallace County 57

Dighton 55

Linn 54

Attica 53

South Barber 53

Pike Valley 53

Cunningham 52

Grainfield-Wheatland—Grinnell 52

South Haven 52

Deerfield 50

Leroy-Southern Coffey County 50

Waverly 48

Almena-Northern Valley 46

Argonia 46

Beloit-St. John's 45

Axtell 43

Tescott 43

Wetmore 43

Cedar Vale 42

Chetopa 42

Wilson 42

Bird City-Cheylin 41

Chase 40

Brewster 39

Moscow 39

Pawnee Heights 39

White City 39

Natoma 38

Logan 35

Palco 29

Hope 26

Western Plains 25

Rolla 25

Glasco 24

Fowler 22

Miltonvale 22

Hamilton 21

Elk Valley 21

Triplains 21

Junction City St. Xavier 17

Tipton Catholic 15

Healy 12

Football Classifications

For 2022 and 2023 seasons

Class 6A

Member Schools: 32

Range: 1,832-1,083

Wichita East 1,832

Wichita North 1,750

Wichita Southeast 1,741

Derby 1,616

Garden City 1,609

Kansas City Wyandotte 1,570

Dodge City 1,516

Olathe North 1,513

Manhattan 1,465

Olathe Northwest 1,460

Olathe South 1,435

Topeka Washburn Rural 1,428

Wichita South 1,421

Olathe East 1,376

Campus 1,374

Lawrence Free State 1,366

Gardner-Edgerton 1,347

Junction City 1,266

Shawnee Mission East 1,265

Shawnee Mission West 1,250

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,244

Topeka 1,240

Lawrence 1,212

Olathe West 1,203

Blue Valley West 1,179

Shawnee Mission North 1,169

Shawnee Mission South 1,165

Blue Valley Northwest 1,150

Blue Valley North 1,139

Wichita Northwest 1,126

Wichita Heights 1,116

Blue Valley 1,083

Class 5A

Member Schools: 32

Range: 1,081-677

Kansas City JC Harmon 1,081

Wichita West 1,071

Liberal 1,011

Emporia 997

Hutchinson 987

Leavenworth 980

Mill Valley 970

Maize 948

Kansas City Turner 934

Topeka Seaman 932

Kansas City Washington 927

Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 908

Bishop Carroll 899

Topeka West 846

Salina South 808

Maize South 806

Blue Valley Southwest 796

NEWTON 755

Andover 751

Goddard Eisenhower 749

Valley Center 746

De Soto 742

Spring Hill 739

Topeka Highland Park 738

Salina Central 732

Pittsburg 708

Lansing 701

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 698

Hays 692

Great Bend 689

Goddard 677

Kansas City Sumner Academy  677

Class 4A

Member Schools: 32

Range: 663-330

Kansas City FL Schlagle 663

St. Thomas Aquinas 662

Andover Central 656

St. James Academy  655

Basehor-Linwood 637

Arkansas City 624

Bonner Springs 596

Kansas City Piper 574

Ottawa 545

McPherson 543

Buhler 525

Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 505

Winfield 496

Augusta 492

Tonganoxie 474

Chanute 469

Louisburg 457

Towanda-Circle 452

Independence 445

Fort Scott 432

Mulvane 419

Paola 416

Coffeyville-Field Kindley 415

Eudora 402

Altamont-Labette County 397

Wamego 395

Rose Hill 377

El Dorado 371

Atchison 368

Wellington 359

Ulysses 342

Abilene 330

Class 3A

Member Schools: 40

Range: 311-182

Parsons 311

Baldwin 310

Clay Center Community 279

Chapman 273

Andale 264

Pratt 264

Iola 259

Clearwater 258

Hugoton 258

Rock Creek 257

Holton 252

Topeka Hayden 247

Kansas City Bishop Ward 241

Scott Community 240

Nickerson 237

Concordia 230

Girard 230

Holcomb 226

Colby 224

Wichita Trinity Academy  220

Frontenac 213

Anderson County 210

Prairie View 210

Santa Fe Trail 210

Columbus 208

Hiawatha 208

Perry-Lecompton 205

Baxter Springs 203

HESSTON 202

Smoky Valley 202

Meriden-Jefferson West 202

Osawatomie 202

Hoyt-Royal Valley 196

Goodland 193

Cheney 189

Burlington 188

Marysville 188

Galena 186

Wellsville 182

Wichita Collegiate 182

Class 2A

Member Schools: 40

Range: 180-128

HALSTEAD 180

Osage City 180

Sabetha 180

Southeast of Saline 179

Haven 177

Chaparral 175

Hoisington 175

Larned 175

Council Grove 174

Lyons 173

Nemaha Central 173

Silver Lake 173

Neodesha 171

Riverton 169

Caney Valley 166

West Franklin 164

Beloit 162

Cherryvale 161

Ellsworth 161

Norton Community 160

Riley County 158

Kingman 155

Russell 154

Cimarron 153

Southwestern Heights 153

Douglass 150

Humboldt 149

Lakin 146

Eureka 144

Phillipsburg 144

Thomas More Prep-Marian 141

Rossville 138

Fredonia 137

Minneapolis 137

Pleasant Ridge 134

Atchison County Community 130

Hillsboro 130

Garden Plain 129

Maur Hill-Mount Academy  128

Horton 128

Class 1A

Member Schools: 42

Range: 127-54

Bluestem 127

Oskaloosa 124

Central Heights 123

Belle Plaine 122

Jayhawk Linn 120

St. Marys 120

McLouth 117

Arma Northeast 116

SEDGWICK 116

Syracuse 115

Erie 114

Mission Valley 114

Ellinwood 112

Cherokee Southeast 111

Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 111

Belleville-Republic County 110

Medicine Lodge 110

Conway Springs 109

Riverside 108

Wabaunsee 104

Sterling 103

REMINGTON 102

St. Mary’s-Colgan 100

Marion 98

Pleasanton 97

Smith Center 97

Ellis 92

Oakley 92

Valley Falls 92

Northern Heights 91

Salina Sacred Heart 91

Jefferson County North 91

Inman 89

Plainville 89

Blue Rapids Valley Heights 88

Stanton County 87

Uniontown 83

Jackson Heights 78

Troy 74

Olpe 69

Onaga 61

Centralia 54

8-Player Division I

Member Schools: 48

Range: 99-67

Herington 99

Cedar Vale-Dexter 98

Lyndon 98

Hoxie 97

Wichita Independent 95

West Elk 94

Ell-Saline 92

Sublette 92

Bennington 91

Hill City 91

Elkhart 89

MOUNDRIDGE 89

Maranatha Christian Academy  88

Sedan 87

Washington County 86

Wichita County 84

Pratt Skyline 84

Trego Community 84

Chase County 83

Rawlins County 82

Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School 82

Yates Center 81

Oxford 79

Spearville 79

Flinthills 78

South Sumner (Caldwell-South Haven) 78

Attica-Argonia 76

Kiowa County 75

La Crosse 74

Udall 74

Central of Burden 73

Little River 73

Rock Hills 73

Oswego 73

Pretty Prairie 71

Clifton-Clyde 70

Madison-Hamilton 70

Meade 70

Stockton 70

GOESSEL 69

South Gray 69

Ness City 69

Lincoln 68

Macksville 68

Quinter 68

Solomon 68

Burlingame 67

Decatur Community 67

8-Player Division II

Member Schools: 42

Range: 66-34

Osborne 67

Canton-Galva 66

Satanta 66

St. John-Hudson 66

Colony-Crest 65

Frankfort 64

Doniphan West 64

Fairfield 64

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 64

Kinsley 62

Hodgeman County 61

Victoria 61

Minneola 60

Marmaton Valley 59

St. Paul 57

Central Plains 56

Marias Des Cygnes Valley 56

Randolph-Blue Valley 55

Bucklin 54

South Central 54

Norwich 54

Thunder Ridge 53

Rural Vista (White City-Hope) 52

Hartford 50

Lebo 50

St. Francis 50

Hanover 49

Hutchinson Central Christian 49

Lakeside 48

Otis-Bison 48

Stafford 47

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 46

Logan-Palco 46

Wakefield 46

Wallace County 45

Dighton 41

Linn 41

Grainfield-Wheatland—Grinnell 40

Wilson 39

South Barber 38

Pike Valley 37

Axtell 36

6-Player

Member Schools: 26

Range: 55-19

Ingalls 55

BURRTON 54

Centre 49

Tribune-Greeley County 49

Ashland 47

Winona-Triplains/Brewster 44

Deerfield 43

Rexford-Golden Plains 43

Buffalo-Altoona Midway 42

Cunningham 42

PEABODY-BURNS 41

Southern Coffey County 39

Waverly 38

Northern Valley 36

Tescott 34

Chase 33

Moscow 33

Wetmore 32

Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco) 31

Bird City-Cheylin 30

Natoma 28

Chetopa 27

Pawnee Heights 27

Western Plains-Healy 24

Rolla 23

Fowler 19