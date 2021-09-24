KSHSAA classification list
Class 6A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 2,371-1,328
Wichita East 2,371
Wichita North 2,268
Wichita Southeast 2,266
Derby 2,147
Dodge City 2,024
Garden City 1,989
Olathe South 1,944
Olathe North 1,943
Olathe Northwest 1,895
Olathe East 1,875
Manhattan 1,874
Kansas City Wyandotte 1,853
Topeka Washburn Rural 1,850
Lawrence Free State 1,822
Wichita South 1,813
Campus 1,772
Gardner-Edgerton 1,735
Shawnee Mission East 1,669
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,641
Blue Valley West 1,628
Shawnee Mission West 1,626
Olathe West 1,613
Lawrence 1,599
Topeka 1,598
Blue Valley Northwest 1,581
Junction City 1,580
Blue Valley North 1,534
Shawnee Mission South 1,524
Blue Valley 1,484
Shawnee Mission North 1,484
Wichita Heights 1,440
Wichita Northwest 1,408
Kansas City JC Harmon 1,397
Wichita West 1,397
Liberal 1,362
Hutchinson 1,328
Class 5A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 1,308-729
Leavenworth 1,308
Mill Valley 1,298
Emporia 1,255
Topeka Seaman 1,218
Maize 1,215
Bishop Carroll 1,178
Kansas City Washington 1,167
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 1,166
Kansas City Turner 1,126
Topeka West 1,124
Maize South 1,116
Blue Valley Southwest 1,062
Salina South 1,040
NEWTON 1,006
De Soto 989
Salina Central 982
Andover 970
Goddard-Eisenhower 965
Spring Hill 963
Valley Center 950
Topeka Highland Park 944
Pittsburg 943
Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 910
Goddard 887
Lansing 885
Hays 882
St. Thomas Aquinas 880
Kansas City Sumner Academy 877
Great Bend 866
St. James Academy 859
Andover Central 848
Basehor-Linwood 830
Kansas City FL Schlagle 825
Arkansas City 796
Bonner Springs 779
Kansas City Piper 729
Class 4A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 729-316
McPherson 729
Ottawa 709
Bishop Miege 668
Buhler 660
Augusta 652
Winfield 646
Louisburg 607
Tonganoxie 601
Chanute 592
Circle 585
Fort Scott 576
Paola 570
Independence 554
Mulvane 548
Eudora 545
Coffeyville Field Kindley 541
Labette County 523
Wamego 508
El Dorado 488
Rose Hill 484
Wellington 470
Atchison 462
Abilene 447
Ulysses 431
Baldwin 409
Parsons 398
Andale 370
Chapman 351
Pratt 346
Iola 343
Clay Center Community 341
Clearwater 341
Topeka Hayden 336
Holton 328
Rock Creek 317
Concordia 316
Class 3A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 314-174
Hugoton 314
Kansas City Bishop Ward 308
Girard 300
Nickerson 300
Scott Community 300
Prairie View 299
Holcomb 295
Wichita Trinity Academy 288
Colby 287
Frontenac 285
Osawatomie 282
Santa Fe Trail 278
Anderson County 278
Hiawatha 274
Columbus 267
Burlington 262
Jefferson West 262
Perry-Lecompton 262
Royal Valley 261
HESSTON 260
Smoky Valley 259
Baxter Springs 255
Galena 254
Cheney 250
Goodland 244
Wichita Collegiate 244
Marysville 242
Southeast of Saline 233
Lyons 233
Silver Lake 233
Council Grove 230
Wellsville 230
Haven 228
Sabetha 228
Osage City 227
Caney Valley 226
Hoisington 226
Larned 226
HALSTEAD 225
Russell 222
Riverton 219
Neodesha 217
Nemaha Central 217
Cherryvale 213
Cimarron 213
Chaparral 212
Riley County 211
Kingman 207
Beloit 205
West Franklin 202
Norton Community 198
Ellsworth 194
Douglass 192
Eureka 192
Southwestern Heights 191
Humboldt 188
Pleasant Ridge 187
Minneapolis 187
Phillipsburg 185
Lakin 184
Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 182
Fredonia 180
Rossville 176
Heritage Christian Academy 174
Class 2A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 173-107
Oskaloosa 173
St. Marys 172
Hillsboro 171
Garden Plain 169
Atchison County Community 168
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 162
Belle Plaine 162
Bluestem 162
Horton 160
Jayhawk Linn 159
Central Heights 156
McLouth 153
Erie 152
Riverside 152
Republic County 149
SEDGWICK 148
Mission Valley 147
Cherokee-Southeast 145
Syracuse 145
REMINGTON 143
Medicine Lodge 142
Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 140
Conway Springs 138
Arma Northeast 137
Sterling 137
Wabaunsee 134
Ellinwood 134
Lyndon 133
Marion 132
Smith Center 132
Hoxie 130
Bennington 128
Ell-Saline 128
Jefferson County North 128
Ellis 127
Pittsburg St. Mary's Colgan 127
West Elk 126
Inman 126
Uniontown 126
Herington 125
Oakley 125
Sedan 125
Wichita The Independent School 123
Stanton County 120
Kansas City Christian 120
Maranatha Christian Academy 120
BEREAN ACADEMY 119
Elkhart 119
MOUNDRIDGE 118
Valley Falls 118
Pleasanton 116
Hill City 115
Salina Sacred Heart 114
Sublette 114
Pratt Skyline 113
Blue Rapids Valley Heights 112
Plainville 112
Northern Heights 111
Jackson Heights 109
Trego Community 109
Chase County 107
Lawrence Bishop Seabury Academy 107
Flinthills 107
Yates Center 107
Class 1A
Member Schools: 117
Range: 106-12
Washington County 106
Leoti-Wichita County 105
Meade 105
GOESSEL 104
Ness City 104
Spearville 104
Oxford 103
Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School102
Udall 102
Wichita Classical School Of Wichita98
Solomon 97
Stockton 97
Rawlins County 96
Troy 96
Little River 95
Kiowa County 94
Rock Hills 94
Decatur Community 93
Olpe 93
Lincoln 92
La Crosse 91
Central of Burden 90
Oswego 90
St. John-Hudson 90
Macksville 89
Burlingame 88
Kinsley 88
South Gray 88
Quinter 88
Clifton-Clyde 87
Doniphan West 86
Pretty Prairie 86
Frankfort 85
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 85
Canton-Galva 84
Osborne 84
Satanta 84
Hodgeman County 81
Centralia 80
Victoria 80
Marmaton Valley 79
Colony-Crest 78
Fairfield 78
Onaga 77
Dexter 76
Minneola 76
St. Paul 76
Norwich 75
Downs-Lakeside 74
BURRTON 73
Coldwater South Central 73
Randolph Blue Valley 72
Central Plains 71
Thunder Ridge 71
Marais Des Cygnes Valley 71
Bucklin 70
Ingalls 70
Madison 70
Lebo 69
Hartford 67
St. Francis 67
Golden Plains 65
Wakefield 65
Wichita Central Christian Academy 65
Centre 64
PEABODY-BURNS 64
Greeley County 64
Hanover 63
Hutchinson Central Christian 61
McPherson-Elyria Christian 61
Stafford 61
Ashland 60
Caldwell 60
Altoona Midway 58
Otis-Bison 58
Wallace County 57
Dighton 55
Linn 54
Attica 53
South Barber 53
Pike Valley 53
Cunningham 52
Grainfield-Wheatland—Grinnell 52
South Haven 52
Deerfield 50
Leroy-Southern Coffey County 50
Waverly 48
Almena-Northern Valley 46
Argonia 46
Beloit-St. John's 45
Axtell 43
Tescott 43
Wetmore 43
Cedar Vale 42
Chetopa 42
Wilson 42
Bird City-Cheylin 41
Chase 40
Brewster 39
Moscow 39
Pawnee Heights 39
White City 39
Natoma 38
Logan 35
Palco 29
Hope 26
Western Plains 25
Rolla 25
Glasco 24
Fowler 22
Miltonvale 22
Hamilton 21
Elk Valley 21
Triplains 21
Junction City St. Xavier 17
Tipton Catholic 15
Healy 12
Football Classifications
For 2022 and 2023 seasons
Class 6A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 1,832-1,083
Wichita East 1,832
Wichita North 1,750
Wichita Southeast 1,741
Derby 1,616
Garden City 1,609
Kansas City Wyandotte 1,570
Dodge City 1,516
Olathe North 1,513
Manhattan 1,465
Olathe Northwest 1,460
Olathe South 1,435
Topeka Washburn Rural 1,428
Wichita South 1,421
Olathe East 1,376
Campus 1,374
Lawrence Free State 1,366
Gardner-Edgerton 1,347
Junction City 1,266
Shawnee Mission East 1,265
Shawnee Mission West 1,250
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,244
Topeka 1,240
Lawrence 1,212
Olathe West 1,203
Blue Valley West 1,179
Shawnee Mission North 1,169
Shawnee Mission South 1,165
Blue Valley Northwest 1,150
Blue Valley North 1,139
Wichita Northwest 1,126
Wichita Heights 1,116
Blue Valley 1,083
Class 5A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 1,081-677
Kansas City JC Harmon 1,081
Wichita West 1,071
Liberal 1,011
Emporia 997
Hutchinson 987
Leavenworth 980
Mill Valley 970
Maize 948
Kansas City Turner 934
Topeka Seaman 932
Kansas City Washington 927
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 908
Bishop Carroll 899
Topeka West 846
Salina South 808
Maize South 806
Blue Valley Southwest 796
NEWTON 755
Andover 751
Goddard Eisenhower 749
Valley Center 746
De Soto 742
Spring Hill 739
Topeka Highland Park 738
Salina Central 732
Pittsburg 708
Lansing 701
Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 698
Hays 692
Great Bend 689
Goddard 677
Kansas City Sumner Academy 677
Class 4A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 663-330
Kansas City FL Schlagle 663
St. Thomas Aquinas 662
Andover Central 656
St. James Academy 655
Basehor-Linwood 637
Arkansas City 624
Bonner Springs 596
Kansas City Piper 574
Ottawa 545
McPherson 543
Buhler 525
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 505
Winfield 496
Augusta 492
Tonganoxie 474
Chanute 469
Louisburg 457
Towanda-Circle 452
Independence 445
Fort Scott 432
Mulvane 419
Paola 416
Coffeyville-Field Kindley 415
Eudora 402
Altamont-Labette County 397
Wamego 395
Rose Hill 377
El Dorado 371
Atchison 368
Wellington 359
Ulysses 342
Abilene 330
Class 3A
Member Schools: 40
Range: 311-182
Parsons 311
Baldwin 310
Clay Center Community 279
Chapman 273
Andale 264
Pratt 264
Iola 259
Clearwater 258
Hugoton 258
Rock Creek 257
Holton 252
Topeka Hayden 247
Kansas City Bishop Ward 241
Scott Community 240
Nickerson 237
Concordia 230
Girard 230
Holcomb 226
Colby 224
Wichita Trinity Academy 220
Frontenac 213
Anderson County 210
Prairie View 210
Santa Fe Trail 210
Columbus 208
Hiawatha 208
Perry-Lecompton 205
Baxter Springs 203
HESSTON 202
Smoky Valley 202
Meriden-Jefferson West 202
Osawatomie 202
Hoyt-Royal Valley 196
Goodland 193
Cheney 189
Burlington 188
Marysville 188
Galena 186
Wellsville 182
Wichita Collegiate 182
Class 2A
Member Schools: 40
Range: 180-128
HALSTEAD 180
Osage City 180
Sabetha 180
Southeast of Saline 179
Haven 177
Chaparral 175
Hoisington 175
Larned 175
Council Grove 174
Lyons 173
Nemaha Central 173
Silver Lake 173
Neodesha 171
Riverton 169
Caney Valley 166
West Franklin 164
Beloit 162
Cherryvale 161
Ellsworth 161
Norton Community 160
Riley County 158
Kingman 155
Russell 154
Cimarron 153
Southwestern Heights 153
Douglass 150
Humboldt 149
Lakin 146
Eureka 144
Phillipsburg 144
Thomas More Prep-Marian 141
Rossville 138
Fredonia 137
Minneapolis 137
Pleasant Ridge 134
Atchison County Community 130
Hillsboro 130
Garden Plain 129
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 128
Horton 128
Class 1A
Member Schools: 42
Range: 127-54
Bluestem 127
Oskaloosa 124
Central Heights 123
Belle Plaine 122
Jayhawk Linn 120
St. Marys 120
McLouth 117
Arma Northeast 116
SEDGWICK 116
Syracuse 115
Erie 114
Mission Valley 114
Ellinwood 112
Cherokee Southeast 111
Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 111
Belleville-Republic County 110
Medicine Lodge 110
Conway Springs 109
Riverside 108
Wabaunsee 104
Sterling 103
REMINGTON 102
St. Mary’s-Colgan 100
Marion 98
Pleasanton 97
Smith Center 97
Ellis 92
Oakley 92
Valley Falls 92
Northern Heights 91
Salina Sacred Heart 91
Jefferson County North 91
Inman 89
Plainville 89
Blue Rapids Valley Heights 88
Stanton County 87
Uniontown 83
Jackson Heights 78
Troy 74
Olpe 69
Onaga 61
Centralia 54
8-Player Division I
Member Schools: 48
Range: 99-67
Herington 99
Cedar Vale-Dexter 98
Lyndon 98
Hoxie 97
Wichita Independent 95
West Elk 94
Ell-Saline 92
Sublette 92
Bennington 91
Hill City 91
Elkhart 89
MOUNDRIDGE 89
Maranatha Christian Academy 88
Sedan 87
Washington County 86
Wichita County 84
Pratt Skyline 84
Trego Community 84
Chase County 83
Rawlins County 82
Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School 82
Yates Center 81
Oxford 79
Spearville 79
Flinthills 78
South Sumner (Caldwell-South Haven) 78
Attica-Argonia 76
Kiowa County 75
La Crosse 74
Udall 74
Central of Burden 73
Little River 73
Rock Hills 73
Oswego 73
Pretty Prairie 71
Clifton-Clyde 70
Madison-Hamilton 70
Meade 70
Stockton 70
GOESSEL 69
South Gray 69
Ness City 69
Lincoln 68
Macksville 68
Quinter 68
Solomon 68
Burlingame 67
Decatur Community 67
8-Player Division II
Member Schools: 42
Range: 66-34
Osborne 67
Canton-Galva 66
Satanta 66
St. John-Hudson 66
Colony-Crest 65
Frankfort 64
Doniphan West 64
Fairfield 64
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 64
Kinsley 62
Hodgeman County 61
Victoria 61
Minneola 60
Marmaton Valley 59
St. Paul 57
Central Plains 56
Marias Des Cygnes Valley 56
Randolph-Blue Valley 55
Bucklin 54
South Central 54
Norwich 54
Thunder Ridge 53
Rural Vista (White City-Hope) 52
Hartford 50
Lebo 50
St. Francis 50
Hanover 49
Hutchinson Central Christian 49
Lakeside 48
Otis-Bison 48
Stafford 47
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 46
Logan-Palco 46
Wakefield 46
Wallace County 45
Dighton 41
Linn 41
Grainfield-Wheatland—Grinnell 40
Wilson 39
South Barber 38
Pike Valley 37
Axtell 36
6-Player
Member Schools: 26
Range: 55-19
Ingalls 55
BURRTON 54
Centre 49
Tribune-Greeley County 49
Ashland 47
Winona-Triplains/Brewster 44
Deerfield 43
Rexford-Golden Plains 43
Buffalo-Altoona Midway 42
Cunningham 42
PEABODY-BURNS 41
Southern Coffey County 39
Waverly 38
Northern Valley 36
Tescott 34
Chase 33
Moscow 33
Wetmore 32
Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco) 31
Bird City-Cheylin 30
Natoma 28
Chetopa 27
Pawnee Heights 27
Western Plains-Healy 24
Rolla 23
Fowler 19