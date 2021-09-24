Bethel looks to rebound against Ottawa

As they say, when bucked off the horse, you have to get right back on it.

The 2-1 Bethel College football team will test that old adage when the Threshers play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa University.

Bethel, ranked 18th in the NAIA poll, is coming off a 31-24 loss to then 16th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan. Bethel led most of the game, but the Coyotes scored twice in the fourth quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit.

Ottawa is 1-3 and on a three-game losing streak. After a 42-7 non-conference win at Oklahoma Panhandle State University on the road, Ottawa lost to Southwestern 41-13, Avila 38-14 and McPherson 33-14.

“We probably had one of the best weeks of practice we’ve had,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “It’s one of those blessings in disguise. When you drop one, it’s disappointing, but we get to learn from it and get ready for Ottawa.”

Ottawa has used five different quarterbacks this season. The leading passers have been Lachlan Poor (9-21-1, 199 yards, 1 TD), Caleb Kessinger (20-35-2, 123 yards) and Dakota Lynde (8-22-0, 121 yards, 1 TD). The leading rushers have been Derrick Curtis (46-211, 1 TD), Dalyn Johnson (42-167) and James Reeder (19-139, 2 TDs).

The leading receiver is Jermaine Ziegler (7-163, 1 TD).

The leading tackler is Colby Johnson with 42. Devin Johnston has two interceptions.

“They played a bunch of quarterbacks,” Harrison said. “A bunch of running backs. It’s hard to get a bead on who will play at quarterback. They have played at least five. They will play multiple per game. Defensively, they do a lot of different stuff. It’s kind of unique. Not that they play a lot of plays or formations. It’s just they have different people do it.

“They are pretty balanced throwing and passing. It’s depends on who they put out there. The defense plays multiple fronts.”

For Bethel, quarterback Landon Barnes has 318 yards rushing and four touchdowns to go with 115 yards passing and a touchdown. Chant Scurry has 367 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Camryn Harrison has 169 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Josh Seabolt has 23 total tackles. Trey Palmer has two interceptions with a touchdown.

“We can’t turn the ball over,” Harrison said. “We had the ball three times inside the 30 and turned the ball over. That was what kind of cost us. If we don’t turn the ball over, we probably win.”

For the second straight week, the KCAC has four ranked teams in the NAIA Top 25 this week with Kansas Wesleyan at 12th, Avila at 15th, Bethel at 18th and Southwestern at 22nd.

“That shows how far the conference has come in the last four to five years,” Harrison said. “To take a loss and still be ranked 18th means all of our goals are attainable. To be in a post-season game has been our goal at the get-go.”

Around the KCAC

#22 Southwestern (3-0) at #15 Avila (3-0) 1 p.m.

Friends (0-3) at Saint Mary (0-2) 6 p.m.

#12 Kansas Wesleyan (3-0) at Bethany (0-2) 7 p.m.

Sterling (2-1) at Tabor (2-2) 7 p.m.