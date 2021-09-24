Some area schools to see changes in football classifications

The Kansan

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced its new classifications for the 2021-22 school year, as well as new football classifications for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons.

There were no major changes for area schools in the regular classifications, but several schools saw changes for the football realignment.

In the regular classifications, Newton remains in Class 5A (1,309 to 729) with an enrollment of 1,006.

Hesston (260) and Halstead (225) remain in Class 3A (314 to 174). Sedgwick (148), Remington (143), Berean Academy (119) and Moundridge (118) all remain in Class 2A (173 to 107). Goessel (104), Burrton (73) and Peabody-Burns (64) all will compete in Class 1A (106 to 12).

The largest school in Kansas this year is Wichita East at 2,371, while the smallest is Healy at 12.

In football, Peabody-Burns (41) will be the second area school to adopt six-man football, joining Burrton (54). Six-man football will be begin play as a KSHSAA sanctioned championship in 2022.

The other change will see Halstead (180) moving to Class 2A from 3A.

Newton (755) remains in Class 5A. Hesston (202) remains in Class 3A. Sedgwick (116) and Remington (102) remain in Class 1A.

Moundridge (89) and Goessel (69) both remain in Eight-Man Division I.

The regular classifications put the top 36 schools by size in Class 6A, followed by the next 36 in Class 5A and 36 more in Class 4A. Classes 3A and 2A have 64 schools each. With the 117 smalles members placed in Class 1A (with two divisions of competition in basketball and volleyball).

The new football classifications put 32 schools by size in Classes 6A, 5A and 4A with 40 schools in Classes 3A and 2A. The remaining 11-man schools go to Class 1A.

Eight-man schools (which are required to have an enrollment of 100 or fewer) are divided into two classes with the larger in Eight-Man Division I and the smaller in Eight-Man Division II.

New for next year is the KSHSAA sanctioning six-man football, which will be restricted to schools with 55 students or less.

The classifications are based on enrollment on Sept. 21. The football classifications are based on enrollment of grades nine through 11.