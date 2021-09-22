Sports briefs

Peabody-Burns claims win

The highlights — Postponed from Friday, the Peabody-Burns Warriors improve to 2-0 in district play with a win over previously unbeaten Stafford. Peabody-Burns: Noal Reynolds rushed for 162 yards and two TDs, returned punt 50 yards with TD; Thomas Smith rushed for 110 yards and two TDs. Stafford: Dylan Gantz passed for 74 yads and two TDs, rushed for 65 yards and two TDs; Angel Dominguez had 57 yards receiving with a TD and returned kickoff 77 yards for TD; Josh Hildebrand 16 total tackles, 1 TD reception.

The play — Touchdowns by Thomas Smith and Noal Reynolds in the fourth quarter broke open an eight-point Peabody-Burns lead.

The takeaway — Both teams are 2-1 overall.

Up next — Peabody-Burns will get a short week of practice and play Friday at Tescott in non-league play. Tescott is 1-2 after a 28-20 overtime win over Wilson.

Pea-B.;8;6;8;24;—;46

Stafford;0;6;8;14;—;28

Scoring

1q. PB Reynolds 14-yd. run (run failed) 6:45

1q. PB Safety: Caldwell tackles Gantz in end zone 2:55

2q. PB Smith 7-yd. run (run failed) 10:28

2q. S J.Hildebrand 17-yd. pass from Gantz (run failed) 3:27

3q. PB Reynolds 50-yd. run (2-pt. conversion n/a) 5:48

3q. S Dominguez 57-yd. pass from Gantz (Gantz run) 5:33

4q. PB Young 1-yd. run (Glover run) 11:52

4q. S Gantz 45-yd. run (J.Hildebrand pass from Gantz) 11:38

4q. PB Smith 13-yd. run (Glover run) 8:09

4q. PB Reynolds 45-yd. run (Glover run) 2:27

4q. S Dominguez 77-yd. kickoff return (pass failed) 2:13

Team stats

;PB;St.

First downs;22;5

Rushing-yards;61-270;20-76

Passing yards;43;76

Comp-att-int;3-6-0;4-6-0

Punts-avg.;2-39.0;4-30.5

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-40;6-75

Time of poss.;30:42l17:05

Individual stats

RUSHING — Peabody-Burns: Reynold 22-162, Smith 24-110, Young 15-(-2). Stafford: Gantz 12-65, T.Hildebrand 4-4, Sheets 1-3, Knoche 1-3, Dominguez 1-0.

PASSING — Peabody-Burns: Young 3-6-0, 43 yards. Stafford: Gantz 4-6-0, 74 yards.

RECEIVING — Peabody-Burns: Reynolds 2-27, Hutchison 1-16. Stafford: Dominguez 1-57, J.Hildebrand 2-17, T.Hildebrand 1-0.

Missed field goals — none.

Goessel sweeps tri

ELYRIA — The Goessel High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday at Elyria Christian.

Goessel downed Classical School of Wichita 25-13, 25-9 in non-league play. Goessel topped Elyria Christian 25-16, 25-22 in league play.

Goessel is 10-4, 2-2 in Wheat State League play. Goessel hosts Rural Vista Thursday.

Hesston splits at Lyons

LYONS — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a Central Kansas League triangular Tuesday at Lyons.

Hesston fell to Lyons 25-14, 25-18. Hesston downed Haven 25-17, 25-13.

Hesston is 9-6, 1-2 in league play. Hesston plays Thursday at Garden Plain and hosts Halstead and Hoisington Tuesday for Dig Pink night for breast cancer awareness.

Dig Pink T-shirts are available at https://wearatomic.com/product-category/dig-pink/. Donations to the Side-Out Foundation will be taken at the triangular or can be made to https://giving.side-out.org/campaigns/17431.

Lyons triangular

Lyons def. Haven 25-13, 25-10

Lyons def. Hesston 25-14, 25-18

Hesston def. Haven 25-17, 25-13

Junior varsity

Hesston JV def. Lyons 25-16, 25-13

Hesston JV def. Haven 25-17, 25-8

C team

Hesston Team 4 def. Lyons 25-23, 25-17

Hesston Team 4 def. Haven 25-6, 25-8

JV at Andover Inv.

Pool play:

Derby def. Hesston JV 25-14, 17-25, 18-16

Hesston JV def. Andover 25-23, 18-25, 15-11

Hesston JV def. El Dorado 25-11, 25-11

Semifinals:

Andover Central def. Hesston JV 25-11, 25-18

Third place match:

Andale def. Hesston JV 25-12, 25-18

at Skyline Inv.

Pool play:

Hesston Team 3 def. Pratt-Skyline 25-15, 25-19

Liberal def. Hesston Team 4 25-15, 25-16

Garden Plain def. Hesston Team 4 25-17, 25-23

Hesston Team 3 def. Norwich 25-14, 25-11

Pratt def. Hesston Team 4 25-22, 25-13

Hesston Team 3 def. Ellsworth 25-14, 26-24

Semifinals:

Liberal def. Hesston Team 3 20-25, 25-14, 15-10

Third place match:

Hesston Team 3 def. Ellsworth 25-23, 25-12

Hesston C-Team Tourney

Pool A

Hesston 1 def. Hillsboro 25-8, 25-17

Hesston 1 def. Remington 25-12, 25-17

Lyons def. Hillsboro 28-26, 25-22

Lyons def. Remington 25-11, 25-18

Hesston 1 def. Lyons 22-25, 25-16, 15-11

Hillsboro def. Remington 25-22, 25-12

Pool B

Halstead def. Hesston 2 17-25, 25-22, 15-6

Smoky Valley def. Inman 21-25, 25-15, 15-12

Smoky Valley def. Halstead 27-25, 25-23

Smoky Valley def. Hesston 2 25-9, 25-11

Halstead def. Inman, 14-25 25-21, 15-11

Inman def. Hesston 2 25-13, 25-16

Championship Bracket semifinals:

Hesston 1 def. Halstead 25-12, 25-13

Smoky Valley def. Lyons 22-25, 25-15, 15-6

Seventh place match:

Remington def. Hesston 2 25-13, 25-8

Fifth place match:

Hillsboro def. Inman 9-25, 25-22, 15-13

Third place match:

Halstead def. Lyons 20-25, 25-22, 15-11

Championship match:

Smoky Valley def. Hesston 1 25-23, 19-25, 15-3

Moundridge spikers compete

The Moundridge High School volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Sept. 14 at Sedgwick 25-11, 25-15; and 25-23, 25-17.

“We did make our own mistakes which did hurt us.,” Moundridge coach Brooke Bumgarner said. “Sedgwick is a good, tough team. It's always a battle to play them. We did better the second match against Sedgwick and I believe we were even up most of the second set in the second match. We just couldn't quite finish the job and Sedgwick battled their way back.”

Thursday at Goessel, Moundridge downed Douglass 25-17; 25-12; and Chaparral 25-19, 25-21.

“We looked like we were clicking and meshing on the court and for the most part everyone was able to do their jobs,” Bumgarner said. “A few of my top girls didn't do as well as they normally do but stayed steady and I saw better performances from others on the team. One of those being Kindall Elmore. She missed our first full week of game play due to illness and so she has been working hard to get back to normal on the floor and to get into the groove of things which she did on Thursday. She had a great night for us. It was awesome to see.

“Chaparral has a good outside hitter, however we were able to keep her at bay for most of the game due to our aggressive serving and attacking and relentless defense.”

Moundridge is 8-12.

Stat leaders

vs. Sedgwick

Kills — Kate Eichelberger 14, Aubree Durst 6, Kindall Elmore 6.

Digs — A.Durst 15, Eichelberger 16, Avery Rice 11.

Assists — Emily Durst had 23.

Blocks — Eichelberger 1 solo, A.Durst 1 solo, Elmore 1 solo, Reese Schmidt 1 solo.

vs. Chaparral

Kills — Elmore 6, Eichelberger 6.

Aces — Elmore 2, A.Durst 2.

Assists — E.Durst had 17 assists.

Digs — Eichelberger 10.

vs. Douglass

Kills — Elmore 8.

Aces — A.Durst 3.

Assists — E.Durst 18.

Digs — Elmore 9, Eichelberger 9, A.Durst 8.

Blocks — Eichelberger 3 solo blocks.