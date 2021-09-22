Prep Football: Week 4

All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Opponents and sites subject to change with little or no notice.

Class 3A, District 7

Halstead (1-2) at Andale (3-0)

Who to watch — Halstead: Jackson Swift 399 yards passing with 3 TDs, 66 yards rushing with 2 TDs; Conner Boyd 292 yards rushing with 3 TDs; Skyler Geer 71 yards receiving; Owen Farmer 27 total tackles.

What to know: This is the opening week in the “District of Death” with two of the top-ranked Class 3A teams competing. Andale is the defending Class 3A state champs and is on a 29-game winning streak. Andale downed Wellington 61-6 last week in league play. Halstead fell to Hoisington 46-20 last week.

Hesston (1-2) at Wichita Collegiate (3-0)

Who to watch — Hesston: Jake Proctor 142 yards passing with 1 TD, 122 yards receiving; Max Werner 191 yards receiving with 1 TD; Brayden Schilling 193 yards receiving with 1 TD; Hudson Ferralez 562 yards passing with 4 TDs (missed last week’s game); Ryan Eilert 92 yards rushing with 3 TDs (missed last week’s game).

What to know: Collegiate was 10-2 last season with both losses coming against Andale. The Spartans downed Rose Hill 35-7 last week in league play. Hesston fell to Pratt 36-7 last week.

Class 1A, District 4

Sublette (0-3) at Remington (2-1)

Who to watch — Sublette: Miquel Hernandez 134 yards passing with 1 TD, 264 yards rushing with 2 TDs; Ace Martinez 128 yards receiving.

What to know: Remington topped Wichita Independent 60-21 last week. Sublette lost to Syracuse 35-8 and Stanton County 42-16, taking a forfeit loss to Sedgwick last week.

Stanton County (2-1) at Sedgwick (3-0)

What to know: If this game goes as scheduled, it will be the first time since the first week of the season Sedgwick will face the team that the Cardinals are supposed to play. In district play, Sedgwick claimed forfeit wins over Wichita Independent and Sublette. Against substitute opponents, Sedgwick downed Northern Valley 57-14 and Cherokee Southeast 71-6. Stanton County fell to Southwest Heights 6-0 and beat Sublette 42-16 and Syracuse 12-0.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel (1-2) at Attica-Argonia (3-0)

Who to watch — Attica-Argonia: Xander Newberry 163 yards passing with 6 TDs and 125 yards rushing with 3 TDs; Colter McDaniel 218 yards rushing with 5 TDs and 41 yards passing; Conner Harnden 78 yards receiving with 3 TDs; Cooper Traffas 85 yards receiving with 3 TDs. Goessel: Grant Bryant 186 yards passing with 4 TDs, 15 total tackles; Jake Wiens 150 yards rushing with 2 TDs; Kacen Smith 129 yards rushing with 3 TDs.

What to know: Attica-Argonia is coming off a 60-8 win over Oxford. The Titans have outscored opponents 144-14 this season. The team has played just one game that lasted beyond halftime. Goessel fell to defending Eight-Man I state champs Little River 66-20 last week.

Medicine Lodge (3-0) at Moundridge (1-2)

(Thursday)

Who to watch — Medicine Lodge: Chance Winter 536 yards passing with 11 TDs and 143 yards rushing with 2 TDs; Ayden Edwards 200 yards rushing with TD; Cauy Scripsick 192 yards rushing with 6 TDs; Theron Wedel 252 yards receiving with 7 TDs; Carter Cunningham 181 yards receiving with 3 TDs. Moundridge: Henry Hecox 438 yards passing with 9 TDs; Kase Ptacek 408 yards rushing with 4 TDs; Logan Churchill 150 yards receiving 4 TDs.

What to know: Moundridge was edged by Bennington 52-34 last week. Medicine Lodge topped Triplains-Brewster 52-34, Skyline 48-42 in overtime and Macksville 54-14 last week.

Non-League

Peabody-Burns (2-1) at Tescott (1-2)

Who to watch — Peabody-Burns: Philip Young 218 yards passing with 2 TDs, 121 yards rushing with 3 TDs; Noal Reynolds 411 yards rushing with 4 TDs; Thomas Smith 245 yards rushing with 4 TDs.

What to know: This is a non-league, non-district game. Peabody-Burns is coming off a 46-28 win over Stafford in a Monday night game. Tescott claimed its first win of the season, stopping Wilson 28-20 in overtime.

Kansas 6-Man South

Cunningham (3-0) at Burrton (0-2)

Who to watch — Cunningham: Trey DeWeese 205 yards passing with 6 TDs; Luke McGuire 257 yards rushing, 4 TDs; Lucas Hageman 148 yards rushing, 4 TDs; Lane Halderson 87 yards receiving, 3 TDs.

What to know: This is also a battle for Heart of the Plains League six-man supremacy. Cunningham is coming off a 67-18 win over Fowler last week. Burrton fell to Moscow 67-20.

Burrton (0-2) at Ashland (2-0)

(5 p.m. Monday)

Who to watch — Ashland: Britt Grigsby has passed for 193 yards and three TDs. Kale Harris has rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Landon McPhail has rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns. McPhail also has 89 receiving yards.

What to know: This is a make-up game from the season opener, which was called because of the weather. Ashland is 2-0, which beat Pawnee Heights 74-38 and Cheylin 43-32. Before facing the Chargers, Ashland will host unbeaten Moscow.