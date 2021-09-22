Newton gymnasts take third in meet

The Kansan

EMPORIA — The Newton High School gymnastics team placed third at a four-team meet Monday in Emporia.

Newton posted a team score of 80.4.

“With only one person from last year's team competing tonight, the girls did a good job of trying to make up points,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. “We wouldn't have had a third score on the uneven bars or vault if Bella Vogt and Rylie Pierce had not stepped up and did the event without actually having much experience on them.”

On the vault, Abby Steinert scored an 8.2, Vogt scored a 7.5 and Rylie Pierce scored a 7.2 in her debut.

On the uneven parallel bars, Steinert scored a 6.0, Georgia Garcia scored a 4.75 and Vogt scored a 4.5 in her debut.

On the balance beam, Steinert scored a 7.2, Pierce scored a 6.6, Garcia scored a 5.5, Lupita Mezafierros scored a 5.2 in her debut and Caileane Thurston scored a 4.9.

On the floor exercises, Steinert placed fourth at 8.0, Mezafierros scored a 7.6, Garcia scored a 7.3, Thurston scored a 6.95 and Addison Foreman scored a 6.9 in her debut.

Steinert placed third in all-around at 29.45.

Newton hosts Emporia at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Our girls are excited for the improvements and adding teammates to the competition,” Thaw said.