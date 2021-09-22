Injury forces lineup change for Railer spikers

MAIZE — With the Newton High School volleyball team’s leading hitter, Gracie Rains, out with an injury, the Railers had some tough sailing Tuesday in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I triangular in Maize.

Newton downed Salina South 22-25, 28-26, 25-17; and lost to Maize 25-19, 25-8.

“She tweaked her knee Saturday in the last set of the day,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “We’ll have to be a little cautious bringing her back. We hope she’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Tied 13-13 in the first set against Maize, Newton gave up a 4-1 run. The Railers never got closer than two points from there.

Newton fell behind 12-2 in the second set.

Olivia Antonowich had four kills. Abby Koontz had 18 digs, while Piper Seidl had 11. Elena Vanderweg set nine assists.

Newton and Maize split in league play. Maize improves to 9-10, 4-3 in league play.

“In the first set against Maize, I thought the girls played well, getting adjusted to playing a new system,” Dibbens said. “In the second set, we just got in our own heads. Nothing was really going our way. Volleyball is all about momentum. If you can’t shake off a lot of those errors, you are going to have a hard time battling back. Some of those violations at the end of the game were because we had our hips turned. Some of them were also because of fatigue.”

Leading 22-20 in the first set against South, Newton gave up a 5-0 run. Newton trailed for most of the second set, but South was able to climb back in it. Up 22-20, Newton gave up a 3-0 run, but fought off two match points before evening the match.

Newton jumped out 12-5 in the third set. South tied the set up 13-13, but the Railers went on another 5-0 run and held on for the match.

Emma Rains had 12 kills for Newton, followed by Tegan Livesay with 11. Olivia Antonowich served two aces. Newton had six players in double figures in digs, led by Emma Rains with 22 and Koontz with 21. Antonowich had 19 digs, Vanderweg had 18 digs and Sofie Lindenmeyer had 11 digs. Vanderweg set 27 assists, while Emma Rains set 10 assists.

South is 6-14, 2-5 in league play.

“We were playing with a whole new rotation,” Dibbens said. “We were playing with a couple of girls we brought up from JV. I thought they did a really good job for their first time out. Piper passed pretty well. Sophie played well in the back row. We still didn’t hit with a lot of power. We’re still trying to figure out who’s going to get those big swings.”

Newton is 10-6, 3-2 in league play. Newton hosts the Newton Invitational Saturday. The Railers face Andale and Salina South in pool play. Andale is ranked second in Class 4A.

“(Andale) is solid, but we have to worry about our own side of the court,” Dibbens said. “We have to work on getting in system a little faster. We have to be able to have a good pass to work on all three options.”

SATURDAY’S MATCHES — The Railers finished 2-3 Saturday at the Maize Invitational.

Newton downed Garden City 21-25, 25-17, 25-19. Gracie Rains had 14 kills with 19 digs. Emma Rains served five aces. Vanderweg set 20 assists.

Newton fell to Goddard Eisenhower 15-25, 25-16, 25-18. Gracie Rains had 11 kills with four aces and 14 digs. Koontz had 22 digs. Vanderweg set eight assists, followed by Emma Rains with seven.

Newton fell to Hutchinson 26-24, 25-22. Gracie Rains had 12 kills with 13 digs. Koontz had 16 digs. Vanderweg set 12 assists.

Newton downed Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 17-25, 26-24, 25-20. Gracie Rains had 20 kills. Emma Rains served three aces. Antonowich and Koontz each had 20 digs. Vanderweg set 19 assists.

Newton finished the tournament with a loss to Valley Center 25-20, 18-25, 25-22. Gracie Rains had 13 kills. Livesay served four aces, followed by Emma Rains with three. Koontz had 19 digs, followed by Emma Rains with 12, Antonwoich with 10 and Vanderweg with 10. Vanderweg set 16 assists, while Emma Rains set 11.

“It was a long day,” Dibbens said. “After playing so well last Tuesday, I never felt like we got into our own style of volleyball. We went three sets with four teams. We had Hutch, who was undefeated at the time. We were in the lead in the first set, but we have a hard time bouncing back.”

Maize tri

