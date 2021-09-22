Railer golfers eighth at South tourney

The Kansan

SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team placed eighth Monday at the 11-team Salina South Invitational.

Hays won the team title at 346 with Manhattan in second at 368 and Maize at 374.

Newton scored a 399.

Kinslea Jones of Maize was top medalist with a three-over par 73. She beat Katie Dinkel of Hays by five strokes. Zoe Norton of Salina South was 10 strokes back in third place at 83.

Newton was led by Lindsey Warsnak, who tied for 10th at 89.

Jaye Skinner tied for 22nd at 97. Cadence Altum placed 42nd at 106. Madeline Duncan tied for 43rd at 107. Ember Suter was 46th at 110. Bailey Rhodes was 63rd at 145.

Newton competes Friday at the Buhler Invitational at the Hesston Golf Course.

Salina South Inv.

Monday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 4,655 yards

Team scores — Hays 346, Manhattan 368, Maize 374, Goddard Eisenhower 378, Salina South 380, Hutchinson 382, Derby 398, Newton 399-110, Campus 399-112, Great Bend 405. Salina Central no team score.

Individuals — 1. Kinslea Jones Mai. 73, 2. Katie Dinkel Hys. 78, 3. Zoe Norton SS 83, 4. Allyson Kaiser GB 84, T4. Reaghan Martin Hut. 84, 6. Kayla Jensen GE 85, 7. Abbie Norris Hys. 86, 8. Emily Wuggazer Man. 88, T8. Rylee Wisdom Man. 88, 10. Chloe Johnson Der. 89, T10. Lindsey Warsnak New. 89, 12. Claire Humphrey Hys. 90, 13. Daltrey Kurth GB 91, 14. Lexi Habbart GE 92, T14. Kiley Maier Cam. 92, T14. Lily Garrison Hys. 92, 17. Madison Durr SS 93, T17. Katy Johnson Der. 93, 19. Chloe Bartlett Mai. 95, T19. Charlotte Kerbs Mai. 95, T19. Kaitlyn Lagabed Man. 95, 22. Alexis Elliott Cam. 97, T22. Sarah Schwartz Hut. 97, T22. Danee Phillips SS 97, T22. Scarlett Mercado Man. 97, T22. Jaye Skinner New. 97, 27. Gracie Wente Hys. 98, T27. Cindric White SC 98, T27. Ashlynn Banker Hys. 98, 30. Lexi Smith Man. 99, 31. Lillian Roy GE 100, T31. Jaycilyn Moriasi Hut. 100, 33. Jennifer Kim Man. 101, T33. Avery McComber SS 101, T33. Riley Lusk Hut. 101, T33. Abby Brewer GE 101, 37. Alicia Jaramillo Cam. 102, 38. Zoe Tomac Hut. 103, 39. Hannah Minnis Der. 104, T39. Emma Scheer GE 104, 41. Kylee Mohr GB 105, 42. Cadence Altum New. 106, 43. Payton Phillips SS 107, T43. Madeline Duncan New. 107, 45. Analysia Morales Cam. 108, 46. Ember Suter New. 110, 47. Kira Packer Mai. 111, T47. Emily Bergman SS 111, 49. Charli Drum Der. 112, T49. Lauren Potter Cam. 112, T49. Ella Burlie Hut. 112, 52. Kaitlyn Lechner Cam. 115, 53. Jessica Leyva SS 117, 54. Abigail Cavazos Mai. 118, 55. Isabel Fulkerson SS 119, 56. Maleigha Ribordy GB 125, 57. Myra Kurth GB 126, 58. Mia Johnson Der. 129, 59. Alex Coykendall SC 132, 60. Emma Hays Mai. 133, 61. Amanda Phouthavong Der. 136, 62. Kylee Baize SS 141, 63. Bailey Rhodes New. 145.