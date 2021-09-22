Railer football team prepares for Hutchinson

Who to watch — Hutchinson: Noah Khokhar 31-221 rushing, 3 TDs, 8-24-0 passing, 209 yards and 2 TDs; Zach Hogan 40-137 rushing, 3 TDs, 3-66 receiving.

What to know: This is homecoming for Newton, so come early for the pomp and pageantry. The parade starts at 4:45 p.m. The king and queen are crowned at halftime.

The Newton High School football team will get some relief, at least schedule-wise, this week when the 0-3 Railers host the 1-2 Hutchinson Salthawks at 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming.

Newton’s first three opponents are a combined 8-0. Those opponents include defending Class 6A state champion Derby, Class 5A state quarterfinalist Maize and Class 4A second-round team Andover Central.

“After our last game, one of our big things was looking at the game and recognizing things we could have done better,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “We can’t be blowing things out of proportion. We made mistakes and they took advantage of them. If we don’t make mistakes, the game looks different. We’re trying to move forward and correct those mistakes.”

Hutchinson opened with a 34-6 win over Valley Center, but lost to Garden City 13-7 in overtime and Maize South 28-14.

“They lost a couple close games. Their quarterback (Noah Khokhar) is a really good athlete,” Jaax said. “They are pretty good at what they do. They are going to be physical. They are going to run a flexbone and they are going to run a 3-4 defense. They are going to be a tough game.”

It will be the first time the Railers have seen the flexbone this season, a run-based offense that relies on multiple options as well as a lot of deception. Hutchinson has only thrown 24 times this season.

“It’s always one of those interesting things to prepare for,” Jaax said. “It’s hard to simulate some things your kids aren’t used to. We’re trying to get everybody knowing their responsibilities and put them in position to make plays.”

With Newton’s leading rusher in Kenyon Forest out with an injury, Jaax had to put some younger players in new positions against Maize last week.

“We’re a really young team,” Jaax said. “We have 10 underclassmen starting on offense. We are going to get better each week. They’re learning a lot as each week goes.”

Around the AV-CTL I

Maize South (3-0) at Campus (0-3)

Derby (2-0) at Salina South (1-2)

Arkansas City (1-2) at Maize (3-0) non-league