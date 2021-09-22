Area football standings
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Maize;2;0;3;0
Maize South;2;0;3;0
Derby;1;0;2;0
S.South;1;1;1;2
Hutchinson;0;1;1;2
Campus;0;2;0;3
Newton;0;2;0;3
Division II
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Andover;2;0;2;1
And.Central;1;0;3;0
Valley Ctr.;1;0;2;1
Ark.City;1;1;1;2
G.Eisenhower;1;1;1;2
S.Central;0;2;1;2
Goddard;0;2;0;3
Division III
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
McPherson;1;0;3;0
Buhler;1;0;2;1
Augusta;1;1;2;1
Circle;1;1;2;1
Winfield;0;1;2;1
El Dorado;0;1;2;1
Division IV
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Andale;3;0;3;0
W.Collegiate;3;0;3;0
Mulvane;1;2;1;2
Rose Hill;1;2;1;2
Clearwater;0;2;0;2
Wellington;0;3;0;3
Central Kansas League
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Smoky Valley;3;0;3;0
Pratt;2;0;3;0
Hillsboro;2;1;2;1
Hoisington;2;1;2;1
Larned;2;1;2;1
Lyons;1;1;1;1
Halstead;1;2;1;2
Hesston;1;2;1;2
Haven;0;2;0;3
Nickerson;0;3;0;3
Heart of America 11-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Inman;1;0;3;0
Sedgwick;1;0;3;0
Marion;1;0;2;1
Remington;0;0;2;1
Ell-Saline;0;1;2;1
H.Trinity;0;1;1;2
Sterling;0;1;0;3
Heart of America 8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Bennington;1;0;3;0
Moundridge;0;1;1;2
Wheat State League 8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Canton-Galva;2;0;3;0
Little River;2;0;3;0
Goessel;1;2;1;2
Herington;1;1;1;1
Rural Vista;0;1;0;1
Wakefield;0;0;0;1
Peabody-Burns;0;1;2;1
Solomon;1;1;2;1
Centre;0;1;0;2
Heart of the Plains 6-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Cunningham;0;0;3;0
Burrton;0;0;0;2
KSHSAA Districts
Class 5A West
;W;L;PD
Hays;3;0;13.00
Maize South;3;0;13.00
Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;3;0;11.00
Maize;3;0;9.67
Andover;2;1;6.33
Bishop Carroll;2;1;5.00
Valley Center;2;1;4.33
Wichita Heights;2;1;1.67
Hutchinson;1;2;-2.00
Salina Central;1;2;-2.00
G.Eisenhower;1;2;-2.67
Wichita Northwest;1;2;-3.33
Liberal;1;2;-4.33
Salina South;0;2;-11.50
Newton;0;3;-10.00
Goddard;0;3;-10.67
Class 3A, District 7
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Andale;0;0;0.0;3;0
W.Collegiate;0;0;0.0;3;0
Clearwater;0;0;0.0;1;2
Halstead;0;0;0.0;1;2
Hesston;0;0;0.0;1;2
W.Trinity Acad.;0;0;0.0;1;2
Class 1A, District 4
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Sedgwick;2;0;21.0;3;0
Conway Springs;2;0;16.50;2;1
Stanton Co.;1;0;21.00;2;1
Remington;1;1;4.50;2;1
Elkhart;0;1;-21.00;1;2
Sublette;0;2;-21.00;0;3
W.Independent;0;2;-21.0;0;2
8-Man I, District 5
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Attica-Argonia;0;0;0.0;3;0
Medicine Lodge;0;0;0.0;3;0
Pretty Prairie;0;0;0.0;2;1
Fairfield;0;0;0.0;1;2
Goessel;0;0;0.0;1;2
Moundridge;0;0;0.0;1;2
8-Man II, District 6
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Peabody-Burns;2;0;19.50;2;1
Caldwell;2;0;11.00;3;0
South Barber;1;1;9.50;2;1
Norwich;1;1;0.00;1;2
Stafford;0;1;-18.00;2;1
South Haven;0;1;-21.00;0;3
H.Cent.Chr.;0;2;-21.00;0;3
6-Man
(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance to playoffs)
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W;L
South
Moscow;3;0;3;0
Cunningham;2;0;3;0
Ashland;1;0;2;0
Fowler;1;2;1;2
Pawnee Heights;1;1;1;2
Burrton;0;2;0;2
Rolla;0;3;0;3
x-Centre;x;x;0;1
North
Natoma;3;0;3;0
Cheylin;3;0;2;1
Northern Valley;2;1;2;1
Weskan;1;1;2;1
Greeley Co.;1;1;1;2
Deerfield;0;3;0;3
Golden Plains;0;3;0;3
x-against 6-man teams only