Area football standings

The Kansan

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Maize;2;0;3;0

Maize South;2;0;3;0

Derby;1;0;2;0

S.South;1;1;1;2

Hutchinson;0;1;1;2

Campus;0;2;0;3

Newton;0;2;0;3

Division II

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Andover;2;0;2;1

And.Central;1;0;3;0

Valley Ctr.;1;0;2;1

Ark.City;1;1;1;2

G.Eisenhower;1;1;1;2

S.Central;0;2;1;2

Goddard;0;2;0;3

Division III

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

McPherson;1;0;3;0

Buhler;1;0;2;1

Augusta;1;1;2;1

Circle;1;1;2;1

Winfield;0;1;2;1

El Dorado;0;1;2;1

Division IV

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Andale;3;0;3;0

W.Collegiate;3;0;3;0

Mulvane;1;2;1;2

Rose Hill;1;2;1;2

Clearwater;0;2;0;2

Wellington;0;3;0;3

Central Kansas League

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Smoky Valley;3;0;3;0

Pratt;2;0;3;0

Hillsboro;2;1;2;1

Hoisington;2;1;2;1

Larned;2;1;2;1

Lyons;1;1;1;1

Halstead;1;2;1;2

Hesston;1;2;1;2

Haven;0;2;0;3

Nickerson;0;3;0;3

Heart of America 11-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Inman;1;0;3;0

Sedgwick;1;0;3;0

Marion;1;0;2;1

Remington;0;0;2;1

Ell-Saline;0;1;2;1

H.Trinity;0;1;1;2

Sterling;0;1;0;3

Heart of America 8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Bennington;1;0;3;0

Moundridge;0;1;1;2

Wheat State League 8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Canton-Galva;2;0;3;0

Little River;2;0;3;0

Goessel;1;2;1;2

Herington;1;1;1;1

Rural Vista;0;1;0;1

Wakefield;0;0;0;1

Peabody-Burns;0;1;2;1

Solomon;1;1;2;1

Centre;0;1;0;2

Heart of the Plains 6-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Cunningham;0;0;3;0

Burrton;0;0;0;2

KSHSAA Districts

Class 5A West

;W;L;PD

Hays;3;0;13.00

Maize South;3;0;13.00

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;3;0;11.00

Maize;3;0;9.67

Andover;2;1;6.33

Bishop Carroll;2;1;5.00

Valley Center;2;1;4.33

Wichita Heights;2;1;1.67

Hutchinson;1;2;-2.00

Salina Central;1;2;-2.00

G.Eisenhower;1;2;-2.67

Wichita Northwest;1;2;-3.33

Liberal;1;2;-4.33

Salina South;0;2;-11.50

Newton;0;3;-10.00

Goddard;0;3;-10.67

Class 3A, District 7

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

Andale;0;0;0.0;3;0

W.Collegiate;0;0;0.0;3;0

Clearwater;0;0;0.0;1;2

Halstead;0;0;0.0;1;2

Hesston;0;0;0.0;1;2

W.Trinity Acad.;0;0;0.0;1;2

Class 1A, District 4

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

Sedgwick;2;0;21.0;3;0

Conway Springs;2;0;16.50;2;1

Stanton Co.;1;0;21.00;2;1

Remington;1;1;4.50;2;1

Elkhart;0;1;-21.00;1;2

Sublette;0;2;-21.00;0;3

W.Independent;0;2;-21.0;0;2

8-Man I, District 5

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

Attica-Argonia;0;0;0.0;3;0

Medicine Lodge;0;0;0.0;3;0

Pretty Prairie;0;0;0.0;2;1

Fairfield;0;0;0.0;1;2

Goessel;0;0;0.0;1;2

Moundridge;0;0;0.0;1;2

8-Man II, District 6

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

Peabody-Burns;2;0;19.50;2;1

Caldwell;2;0;11.00;3;0

South Barber;1;1;9.50;2;1

Norwich;1;1;0.00;1;2

Stafford;0;1;-18.00;2;1

South Haven;0;1;-21.00;0;3

H.Cent.Chr.;0;2;-21.00;0;3

6-Man

(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance to playoffs)

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W;L

South

Moscow;3;0;3;0

Cunningham;2;0;3;0

Ashland;1;0;2;0

Fowler;1;2;1;2

Pawnee Heights;1;1;1;2

Burrton;0;2;0;2

Rolla;0;3;0;3

x-Centre;x;x;0;1

North

Natoma;3;0;3;0

Cheylin;3;0;2;1

Northern Valley;2;1;2;1

Weskan;1;1;2;1

Greeley Co.;1;1;1;2

Deerfield;0;3;0;3

Golden Plains;0;3;0;3

x-against 6-man teams only