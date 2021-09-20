Sports briefs

The Kansan

Railers 1-2 at Southeast

WICHITA — The Newton High School cross country teams claimed a 1-2 finish Saturday at the Wichita Southeast Invitational at the Cessna Activity Center.

In the boys’ division II competition, Newton topped Wichita Collegiate 40-62.

In the girls’ division I competition, the Railers finished second behind Bishop Carroll 27-28.

Top finishers for the Railer boys were Alexander Barnett, who took sixth in 17:46.8; Simon Secor, who finished eighth in 17:46.8; and Kaden Anderson, who finished 11th in 18:16.8.

Top finishers for the Railer girls were Aspen Schmidt, who finished fourth in 22:21.8; Isabel Sandoval, who finished ninth in 23:15.6; Ella Mayes, who finished 10th in 23:18.1; and Elia Bergquist, who finished 11th in 23:20.5.

Newton competes Saturday at the Rim Rock Classic at Rim Rock Farm in rural Lawrence.

Wichita Southeast Inv.

Saturday

Cessna Activity Center

Girls varsity division I

Team scores — Bishop Carroll 27, Newton 28. Wichita East, Arkansas City, Campus, Wichita Home School, Wichita Central Christian Academy, Classical School of Wichita, Wichita West, Wichita Southeast no team score.

Newton results — 4. Schmidt, Aspen 22:21.8; 9. Sandoval, Isabel 23:15.6; 10. Mayes, Ella 23:18.1; 11. Bergquist, Elia 23:20.5; 15. Madrigal, Angelica 23:41.4; 26. Secor, Abi 26:03.1.

Girls two-mile run division VII

Team scores — Bishop Carroll 16, Valley Center 42.

Newton results (no times listed) — 2. Fair, Taylor; 3. Nembhard, Cate.

Boys varsity division II

Team scores — Newton 40, Wichita Collegiate 62, Sunrise Christian Academy 86, Wichita Heights 117, Wichita North 128, Wichita Southeast 133, Wichita Northwest 138, Classical School of Wichita 149. Bishop Carroll, Hutchinson, Wichita South, Wichita West no team score.

Newton results — 6. Barnett, Alexander 17:46.8; 8. Secor, Simon 17:52.5; 11. Anderson, Kaden 18:16.8; 16. Treaster, Nick 18:46.9; 17. Kaufman, Lucas 18:48.7; 28. Koontz, Caleb 19:37.8; 29. Kauffman, Clayton 19:41.7; 33. Dillon, Drew 19:58.5; 40. Gentil, Pablo 20:15.7; 45. Hodge, Simon 20:25.3.

Boys 2-mile run division VII

Team scores — Bishop Carroll 20, Valley Center 43, Andover 63.

Newton results — 9. Mayes, Wyatt 14:03.2; 30. Sattler, Chris 17:23.2; 39. Fuller, Ian 21:09.6; 40. Wurdeman, Jacob 21:30.4.

Girls junior varsity division VII

Team scores — Bishop Carroll 44, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 54, Derby 70, Valley Center 78, Andover 112, Wichita South 135.

Newton results — 23. Cook, Shae 27:21.2; 47. Murray, Jaymie 30:00.9.

Boys junior varsity division VI

Team scores — Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 39, Bishop Carroll 66, Andover 68, Maize South 78, Newton 165, Valley Center 180, Wichita Northwest 203, Derby 209, Wichita East 227, Hutchinson 230, Wichita Heights 273, Wichita North 308.

Newton results — 7. Southern, Michael 19:50.9; 35. Antonowich, Max 21:52.9; 40. Lunsford, Landon 22:05.4; 45. Mueller, Earl 22:34.3; 60. Stenzel , Luke 23:58.1; 72. Steinmetz, Bailey 24:58.1.

BC men top York

The Bethel College men’s soccer team opened KCAC play with a 4-0 win over York College Sunday at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel led 2-0 at the half. Louis Etienne scored a goal with an assist to lead Bethel. Juan Nicoletti, Tomas Espinoza and Juan Demichelis each added goals. Mussawir Ahmed, Juan Volker and Azahrias Ali each dished an assist.

Bethel held a 12-6 advantage in shot, 6-2 on target. Colton Rothwell claimed the clean sheet in goal for Bethel with two saves. Cristofer Monje had two saves for York, 2-5.

Bethel is 4-2 and plays Avila Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

Bethel women win third straight

The Bethel College women’s soccer team won its third straight game, stopping York College 3-0 Sunday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Claire Hedlund scored all three goals for Bethel for the hat trick. Katy Ponce, Sydney Brown and Taylor Dashney each had an assist.

Bethel held an 18-13 advantage in total shots, 11-4 on goal. Maddie Prager had four saves for Bethel. Alexa Moreno had eight saves for the Panthers, 2-5.

Bethel is 4-2 and plays Wednesday at Avila.

BC golfers top Haskell

EMPORIA — The Bethel College golf team topped Haskell Indian Nations University Saturday in a dual meet at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Bethel topped Haskell 310-319.

Bethel was led by Brett Klusman, who tied for top medalist with T.Q. Barrios of Haskell with a five-over par 76. Trae Gehring was third at 77. Kyle Belvin was fourth at 78.

Bethel ends fall play Oct. 4 and 5 at the KCAC Match Play Championships at the Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

Bethel 310, Haskell 319

T1. Brett Klusman B 76, T1. Barrios H 76, 3. Trae Gehring B 77, 4. Kyle Belvin B 78, T5 Nathan Gutierrez B 79, T5. Wilson Brockie H 79, 7. Luke Riffel B 80, 8. Mitchell Baker H 81, 9. Brent Cahwee H 83, 10. Kaleb Brave Eagle H 95.

Bethel netters compete at KCAC

WINFIELD — The Bethel College tennis teams claimed two titles at the KCAC Individual Championships Friday and Saturday in Winfield.

For the Bethel men, Milan Bucek won the second singles flight, stopping Bryce Ware of Kansas Wesleyan 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 (tie breaker).

Tomas Quercia finished second at fifth singles, falling to Federico Poi of Southwestern 6-3, 7-6.

Michael Cech tied for seventh at first singles. Nolan Schrader finished fourth at third singles. Jordan Singh finished fifth at sixth singles.

In doubles play, Cech and Bucek won the first doubles title, stopping Martin Millos and Thomas Zych of McPherson 9-8 (7-4).

Singh and Schrader finished fourth at second doubles. Quercia and Joaquin Pluis finished third at third doubles.

For the Bethel women. Halle Krehbiel finished sixth at first singles. Fatima Nemi finished fourth at second singles. Nalea Payton finished sixth at third singles. Jenna Mahoney finished fourth at fourth singles. Julia Sherman finished fourth at fifth singles. Karik Elliot finished fourth at sixth singles.

Krehbiel and Nemi finished fourth at first doubles. Payton and Mahoney finished seventh at second doubles. Elliot and Sherman finished fourth at third doubles.

Bethel plays Tuesday at Fort Hays State.

Railer netters 11th

ANDOVER — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team finished 11th out of 16 teams Thursday at the Andover Invitational.

Andover won the team title with 123 points. Wichita Collegiate was second at 122 and Salina Central was third at 110. Newton scored 68 points.

“Toughest tournament we'll have this season, multiple state champions here,” Newton coach Nick Sisson said. “All the girls did a great job finishing higher than they were seeded.”

In singles play, Madelynn Hamm finished eighth. Haley Ruth finished 23rd.

In doubles play, Carlie Franz and Natalie Hershberger finished 19th. Hallie Watkins and Lucy Buller finished 24th.

Newton competes Tuesday at Wichita Collegiate.