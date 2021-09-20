Late comeback for KWU stops Bethel

The highlights — Kansas Wesleyan: Isaiah Randalle hits 12-yd. pass to Eren Jenkins with 2:06 remaining to put the Coyotes ahead. Randalle 24-38-2 passing with 405 yards, 3 TDs; Jenkins 11-217 receiving, 2 TDs; Drevon Macon 7-87 receiving, TD; Nick Allsman 15-71 rushing, TD, most yards coming in second half. Bethel: Chantz Scurry 19-147 rushing, 1 TD; Camryn Harrison 5-89 rushing TD; Troy Palmer interception for TD, his second straight game with a score.

The play — Bethel fumbled the ball on the final play of the third quarter in Kansas Wesleyan territory. Kansas Wesleyan scored on the drive, forced a punt and scored on the following drive. Bethel turned the ball over in scoring position late in the second quarter.

The takeaway — Bethel turnovers in the second half allowed KWU to remain in the game. Kansas Wesleyan is 3-0 overall and in conference. Bethel falls to 2-1.

Up next — at Ottawa, 1-3 overall and 0-3 in KCAC play after a 33-14 loss at McPherson.

The 10th-ranked (NAIA) Bethel College football team has a lot of positives it can take away from a 31-24 loss to 16th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan, but the team also has some areas of improvement needed.

The Threshers struggled with key turnovers — an interception late in the first half preventing the team from expanding a then four-point lead.

Another turnover at the end of the third quarter set up a touchdown that tied the game. Wesleyan later scored the winning touchdown with 2:06 remaining.

“That’s the game of football — get turnovers, don’t turn the ball over,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “(The turnover at the end of the third quarter was) a game a changing moment. We just didn’t make it happen.”

Kansas Wesleyan was eight of 14 on third-down conversions, making several in long-yardage situations, which aided in quarterback Isaiah Randalle’s 405-yard passing day.

“Our defense played way too much football,” Harrison said. “They either stopped them for no gain, or gave up big plays for touchdowns. They did score a touchdown. They played a ton. They just didn’t play good enough in the second half.”

Still early in the season, Harrison remains confident in his team’s ability.

“It’s early in the season,” he said. “We have a lot of football ahead of us.”

Kan.Wes.;7;10;0;14;—;31

Bethel;14;7;3;0;—;24

Scoring

1q. B Scurry 78-yd. run (DeMond kick) 11:33

1q. K Jenkins 67-yd. pass from Randalle (Adams kick) 8:51

1q. B Palmer 65-yd. interception return (DeMond kick) 5:53

2q. K Main 26-yd. field goal 14:57

2q. B Harrison 72-yd. run (DeMond kick) 14:05

2q. K Macon 50-yd. pass from Randalle 7:04

3q. B DeMond 39-yd. field goal 9:24

4q. K Allsman 3-yd. run (Main kick) 9:29

4q. K Jenkins 12-yd. pass from Randalle (Main kick) 2:06

Team stats

;KW;BC

First downs;24;15

Rushing-yards;28-48;54-338

Passing yards;405;14

Comp-att-int;24-38-2;2-5-1

Punts-avg.;4-38.3;4-38.3

Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-2

Penalties-yards;6-64;11-79

Time of poss.;n;a

Individual stats

RUSHING — Kansas Wesleyan: Allsman 15-71 Macon 4-18, Harvey 1-1, team 1-(-8), Randalle 7-(-34). Bethel: Scurry 19-147, Harrison 5-89, Murray 7-49, Barnes 19-41, Christiansen 4-12.

PASSING — Kansas Wesleyan: Randalle 24-38-2, 405 yards. Bethel: Barnes 2-5-0, 14 yards.

RECEIVING — Kansas Wesleyan: Jenkins 11-217, Macon 7-87. Williams 3-65, Germann 1-27, Allsman 2-9. Bethel: Galliart 1-7, Francis 1-7.

Missed field goals — none.