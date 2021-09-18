Injury, second quarter, costly to Railers

The highlights — Maize: Avery Johnson 13-28-1 passing, 286 yards, three touchdowns, 83 yards rushing, three touchdowns; Deashaun Carter 95 yards rushing, one touchdown; Bryce Cohoon 142 yards receiving, two touchdowns; Cole Segraves 2 field goals, 45 long; 48.3 yard punt average. Newton: Colby Gomez 8-21-3 passing, 1 touchdown; Dellen Claassen 7-15-0 passing, 42 yards, all in second half; James Hulse 87 yards rushing, most coming in second half; Isaac Klug 44 yards rushing, 24 yards receiving; Jake Schmidt 61 yards receiving, 1 touchdown.

The play — Newton outscored 30-7 in second quarter, turning close game into blowout.

The takeaway — Newton went -4 in giveaway/takeaway ratio; Maize posted 501 yards total offense, 333 in the first half. Newton had 319 yards of total offense, 194 in the second half.

Up next — Hutchinson at home for homecoming. The Salt Hawks are 1-2 after a 28-14 loss to Maize South.

The Newton High School football team suffered a setback even before Friday’s 54-10 loss to Maize when senior running back Kenyon Forest was lost to injury.

It took the Railers a half to get into some sort of rhythm. Some young players emerged as the game went on, the Railers were too far behind on the scoreboard.

“We struggled with a lot of things today,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “We can do a lot better than that. We just have to have a better week. We’re a young team. We have to get better each week. We’ll get better as the season goes on. We’ll correct mistakes. The kids played hard. As coaches, we have to make sure we put them in better situations.”

Jaax said Forest is likely out for the season.

“It’s sad for him, but we love him and we’re glad he will make a full recovery,” Jaax said.

Stepping up for the Railers in the backfield were sophomore James Hulse, junior Isaac Klug and sophomore backup quarterback Dellen Claassen.

Newton hosts Hutchinson next week for homecoming.“I think we’ll do better next week,” Jaax said. “We just have to do better this week and good things will happen.”

Maize;10;30;14;0; —;54

Newton;0;7;3;0;—;10

Scoring

1q. M Doty 17-yd. pass from Johnson (Segraves kick) 10:21

1q. M Segraves 43-yd. field goal 3:33

2q. M Cohoon 82-yd. pass from Johnson (Segraves kick) 10:31

2q. M Johnson 1-yd. run (Segraves kick) 10:15

2q. M Johnson 9-yd. run (pass failed) 4:26

2q. M Carter 10-yd. run (Segraves kick) 3:34

2q. N Schmidt 6-yd. pass from Gomez (Hershberger kick) 2:59

2q. M Segraves 45-yd. field goal :00

3q. M Johnson 10-yd. run (Segraves kick) 8:06

3q. N Hershberger 36-yd. field goal 3:43

3q. M Cohoon 60-yd. pass from Johnson (Segraves kick) 1:43

Team stats

;Mai.;New.

First downs;20;19

Rushing-yards;38-215;38-173

Passing yards;286;146

Comp-att-int;13-29-1;15-36-3

Punts-avg.;3-48.3;4-36.8

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;11-100;9-60

Individual stats

RUSHING — Maize: Carter 16-95, Johnson 13-83, Hanson 4-13, Felder 5-24. Newton: Gomez 4-(-1), Hulse 15-87, Klug 11-44, Claassen 8-43.

PASSING — Maize: Johnson 13-28-1, 286 yards; Felder 0-1-0, 0 yards. Newton: Gomez 8-21-3, 104 yards; Claassen 7-15-0, 42 yards.

RECEIVING — Maize: Stephens 2-36, Cohoon 2-142, Helm 3-23, Doty 5-81, Crockett 1-4. Newton: Jak.Schmidt 3-61, Carr 3-29, Jar.Schmidt 1-4, Klug 4-24, Ruggerio 2-14, Nash 2-13.

Missed field goals — New.: Hershberger 39 (WL).