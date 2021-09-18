Bethel runners show present, future at home meet

The Bethel College cross country team displayed both the present and the future Saturday at the Muthama-Rogers Invitational at the Bethel cross country course.

The meet featured just five teams, but they ranged from NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State to junior college national qualifier Butler Community College, along with Oklahoma Panhandle State and Oklahoma Wesleyan.

The Bethel men placed third in the team standings. The women had just four runners, one shy of claiming a team score, but two finished in the top 10.

“It was a tough day, especially in the men’s race,” Bethel coach Amber Russell said. “I was happy with the way we competed. They were able to build up. These guys love running. … These kids all ran with a lot of determination — maybe I shouldn’t call them kids, but they are a great group of men and women.”

Russell is in her first season as Thresher head coach.

“An opportunity presented itself to see what it was like to coach in college,” Russell said. “(Athletic director) Tony Hoops is an awesome guy. I love his dedication to his vision for athletics here. We want to make it a life-changing experience. It’s a great community. It’s very welcoming and inviting. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

She said she’d like to build the program up and get full teams. She’s hoping to get the teams to compete to “their full potential.”

The BC women were led by senior Natalie Graber, who took second in 20:27.0 (5,000 meters), .8 seconds off the lead. Alexandra Mendoza finished sixth in 22:16.6.

“It was my last home meet here as a senior at Bethel, but I wanted to go out and have fun,” Graber said. “It was a little hotter out here than I would have liked it to be, but I still felt like we wll competed well.”

Graber started out well behind the leader, but was able to cut the margin to under a second by the finish.

“I’ve always kind of raced that way,” Graber said. “I start in the back and see who drops off. Then I can push past them.”

Graber said she’s going to try and qualify for the NAIA nationals. If Bethel doesn’t finish in the top two of the team standings, she would have to finish in the top seven of the runners not on the top two teams.

“I figure it’s my senior year, I’ll just go for it and give it all I’ve got,” she said.

A native of Divide, Colo., Graber’s father attended Bethel. She is a natural sciences and psychology double major. She hopes to begin grad school in the summer.

For the Bethel men, senior Mauro Arancibia Campos finished fourth in 27:43.6 (8,000 meters), followed by freshman Luke Schmidt in fifth in 28:28.3 and Tobin Wise in 10th in 30:45.2.

“It was pretty good,” Arancibia Campos said. “It was a tough course. It was very humid too. It was still a great race. I love the people, I love the environment. Everybody was cheering you on. It was an amazing experience. I was trying to stay with one of the Kenyons, but he dropped out. The guys in front of me were too far away, so I just tried to hold it.”

Arancibia Campos came to Bethel from Talca Maule, Chile. He said his goal is to qualify for nationals.

“I want to be an All-American this year,” he said.

Arancibia Campos is a business major. He said he has a freelance job creating Web sites. He hopes to relocate to the Chicago area after graduation.

Victor Juma of Butler won the men’s race in 26:09.5. Juma is a freshman from Kenya, making his debut.

“It was my first race, my first cross country race,” Juma said. “I ran one other race this year, but it was a 6K and this was an 8K. I’d like to make nationals this year.”

Freshman Mallory Boden of Northwestern Oklahoma won the women’s race in 20:26.2.

“It was challenging,” Boden said. “I’m never going to say any race is easy. I felt pretty good. It was a little muggy and a little warm. Our team did get here a little late, but that’s OK. Our coach said whatever’s going to happen, let it happen. I took that straight from the heart. I ran the best I possibly could. I let the girls behind me push me. I have to thank them because, if there was no one there, I don’t know how hard I would be pushed.”

Boden led the NWOSU to the team title with a perfect score of 15, followed by Butler at 52 and rival Oklahoma Panhandle State at 67.

A freshman from Gardner, she competed at Gardner-Edgerton High School in the Kansas City area, before heading off to college in Alma, Okla.

“The coach contacted me while I was visiting family in Iowa and very politely asked if he could talk to me, so I said yes,” Boden said. “He kept checking on me. All of the girls there are spectacular in cross country and track. It’s a community. It’s a small town, and I really love that.”