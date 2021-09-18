Area prep football roundup
Central Kansas League
Pratt 36, Hesston 7
The highlights — Pratt: Enoch Walton 62 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Max Younie 57 yards rushing, TD; Carson Hoeme 1 TD rushing, 1 TD passing. Hesston: Jake Proctor 142 yards passing, 1 TD, 25 yards rushing; Max Werner 70 yards receiving.
The play — Pratt scored two touchdowns in the last 31 seconds of first half, aided by a Max Younie interception.
The takeaway — Hesston falls to 1-2, dropping two straight. Pratt is 3-0.
Up next — Hesston opens district play Friday at 3-0 Wichita Collegiate.
Pratt;0;24;12;0;—;36
Hesston;0;0;0;7;—;7
Scoring
2q. P M.Younie 27-yd. run (M.Younie run) 9:20
2q. P Walton 1-yd. run (Johnson pass from M.Younie) :31
2q. P Martinez 16-yd. pass from Hoeme (Hoeme run) :00
3q. P Walton 7-yd. run (run failed) 8:07
3q. P Hoeme 1-yd. run (pass failed) 1:30
4q. H Fry 37-yd. pass from Proctor (Magill kick) 3:07
Team stats
;Prt.;Hes.
First downs;22;9
Rushing-yards;47-206;21-39
Passing yards;102;142
Comp-att-int;6-7-1;10-21-1
Punts-avg.;0-0;2-31.5
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-45;2-10
Time of poss.;32:00;15:42
Individual stats
RUSHING — Pratt: Walton 13-62, M.Younie 8-57, Martinez 5-36, Stimatze 5-17, Hoeme 6-17, Mandl 5-13, Melcher 1-6, Barker 1-1, team 1-0, Wilson 1-(-1), Orozco 1-(-2). Hesston: Proctor 11-25, Corta 3-13, Werner 1-2, Cox 6-(-1).
PASSING — Pratt: Hoeme 4-4-0, 59 yards; M.Younie 2-2-0, 43 yards; 0-1-1, 0 yards. Hesston: Proctor 10-21-1, 142 yards.
RECEIVING — Pratt: Martinez 3-43, Solze 1-33, G.Younie 1-16, Stimzatze 1-10. Hesston: Werner 4-70, Fry 1-37, Schilling 3-22, Arnold 1-16, Hansen 1-(-3).
Missed field goals — Hes.: Magill 36 (blocked).
Wheat State League
Little River 66, Goessel 20
The highlights — Little River: Braxton Lafferty 145 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 1 TD receiving; Rylan Konen 82 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 45 yards passing, 1 TD; Goessel: Jake Wiens 134 yards rushing, 2 TDs.
The play — Little River scored 42 points in the third quarter to end the game on the 45-point rule.
The takeaway — Goessel is 1-2, while Little River is 3-0. Little River wins its 11th straight.
Up next — Goessel opens district play Friday at Attica-Argonia, 3-0 after a 60-8 win over Oxford.
Little River;16;8;42;x;—;66
Goessel;0;6;14;x;—;20
Scoring
1q. LR Lafferty 2-yd. run (Young run) 3:49
1q. LR Lafferty 9-yd. run (Lafferty run) :50
2q. G Wuest 21-yd. pass from Bryant (run failed) 6:01
2q. LR Lafferty 13-yd. pass from Konen (Lafferty run) 1:39
3q. G Wiens 9-yd. run (Duerksen pass from Bryant) 7:42
3q. LR Laffery 4-yd. run (Smith pass from Konen) 6:49
3q. LR Konen 12-yd. run (Young run) 5:10
3q. Stephens 24-yd. run (Konen run) 4:13
3q. LR Young 23-yd. run (run failed) 2:23
3q. G Wiens 65-yd. run (run failed) 2:12
3q. LR Lafferty 40-yd. kickoff return (run failed) 2:06
3q. LR Konen 40-yd. run (game ended) :14
Team stats
;LR;Goe.
First downs;19;9
Rushing-yards;32-321;27-131
Passing yards;45;78
Comp-att-int;5-10-0;8-18-2
Punts-avg.;0-0;4-27.0
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;3-35;3-30
Time of poss.;16:04;19:45
Individual stats
RUSHING — Little River: Lafferty 15-145, Konen 8-82, Young 7-67, Stephens 2-27. Goessel: Wiens 12-134, Smith 4-8, Fleming 1-0, Bryant 10-(-11).
PASSING — Little River: Konen 5-10-0, 45 yards. Goessel: Bryant 8-18-2, 78 yards.
RECEIVING — Little River: Young 4-32, Lafferty 1-13. Goessel: Duerksen 3-33, Smith 3-25, Wuest 1-21, Wiens 1-(-1).
Missed field goals — none.
Heart of America League
Bennington 52, Moundridge 34
The highlights — Bennington: Jaden Raccagno 154 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Jawaun Allen 26 yards rushing, 3 TDs; Ryker Greene 7-14-0 passing, 98 yards, 2 TDs. Moundridge: Henry Hecox 9-17-0 passing, 129 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD rushing; Ptacek 86 yards rushing, 1 TD; Logan Churchill 66 yards receiving, 2 TDs; Anthony Everhart 12 total tackles.
The play — Up 30-26 late in the third quarter, Bennington scored two touchdowns.
The takeaway — Bennington is 3-0, while Moundridge falls to 1-2.
Up next — Moundridge hosts 3-0 Medicine Lodge Thursday to open district play.
Bennington;0;30;6;16;—;52
Moundridge;6;12;8;8;—;34
Scoring
1q. M Churchill 24-yd. pass from Hecox (run failed) 10:19
2q. B Raccagno 6-yd. run (Raccagno run) 10:36
2q. B Allen 5-yd. run (Wallace run) 7:16
2q. M Churchill 35-yd. pass from Hecox (pass failed) 4:31
2q. B Bauer 11-yd. pass from Greene (run failed) 3:58
2q. B Luthi 41-yd. pass from Greene (run failed) 3:04
2q. M Schrag 21-yd. pass from Hecox (run failed) 2:09
3q. M Ptacek 4-yd. run (Churchill pass from Ptacek) 6:54
3q. B Raccagno 35-yd. run (run failed) 6:43
4q. B Allen 5-yd. run (Allen run) 11:35
4q. M Hecox 12-yd. run (Ptacek run) 7:54
4q. B Allen 5-yd. run (Allen run) 2:56
Team stats
;Ben.;Mdg.
First downs;26;15
Rushing-yards;51-267;40-111
Passing yards;98;129
Comp-att-int;7-14-0;9-18-3
Punts-avg.;2-27.0;3-33.0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;9-90;9-75
Time of poss.;27:55; 19:53
Individual stats
RUSHING — Bennington: Raccagno 22-154, Murk 13-67, Allen 7-26, Greene 7-20, team 2-0. Moundridge: Ptacek 21-86, Huff 8-21, Everhart 3-7, Conquest 1-3, Hecox 7-(-0).
PASSING — Bennington: Greene 7-14-0, 98 yards. Moundridge: Hecox 9-17-0, 139 yards; Ptacek 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Bennington: Luthi 1-41, Raccagno 2-30, Bauer 3-19, Allen 1-8. Moundridge: Churchill 4-66, Bradewiede 2-23, Schrag 1-21, Everhart 1-19, Ptacek 1-0.
Missed field goals — none.
Other scores
(no details reported)
Hosington 46, Halstead 20
Remington 60, Wichita Independent 21
Sedgwick 65, Cherokee-Southeast 6
Moscow 67, Burrton 20