Area prep football roundup

The Kansan

Central Kansas League

Pratt 36, Hesston 7

The highlights — Pratt: Enoch Walton 62 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Max Younie 57 yards rushing, TD; Carson Hoeme 1 TD rushing, 1 TD passing. Hesston: Jake Proctor 142 yards passing, 1 TD, 25 yards rushing; Max Werner 70 yards receiving.

The play — Pratt scored two touchdowns in the last 31 seconds of first half, aided by a Max Younie interception.

The takeaway — Hesston falls to 1-2, dropping two straight. Pratt is 3-0.

Up next — Hesston opens district play Friday at 3-0 Wichita Collegiate.

Pratt;0;24;12;0;—;36

Hesston;0;0;0;7;—;7

Scoring

2q. P M.Younie 27-yd. run (M.Younie run) 9:20

2q. P Walton 1-yd. run (Johnson pass from M.Younie) :31

2q. P Martinez 16-yd. pass from Hoeme (Hoeme run) :00

3q. P Walton 7-yd. run (run failed) 8:07

3q. P Hoeme 1-yd. run (pass failed) 1:30

4q. H Fry 37-yd. pass from Proctor (Magill kick) 3:07

Team stats

;Prt.;Hes.

First downs;22;9

Rushing-yards;47-206;21-39

Passing yards;102;142

Comp-att-int;6-7-1;10-21-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-31.5

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;6-45;2-10

Time of poss.;32:00;15:42

Individual stats

RUSHING — Pratt: Walton 13-62, M.Younie 8-57, Martinez 5-36, Stimatze 5-17, Hoeme 6-17, Mandl 5-13, Melcher 1-6, Barker 1-1, team 1-0, Wilson 1-(-1), Orozco 1-(-2). Hesston: Proctor 11-25, Corta 3-13, Werner 1-2, Cox 6-(-1).

PASSING — Pratt: Hoeme 4-4-0, 59 yards; M.Younie 2-2-0, 43 yards; 0-1-1, 0 yards. Hesston: Proctor 10-21-1, 142 yards.

RECEIVING — Pratt: Martinez 3-43, Solze 1-33, G.Younie 1-16, Stimzatze 1-10. Hesston: Werner 4-70, Fry 1-37, Schilling 3-22, Arnold 1-16, Hansen 1-(-3).

Missed field goals — Hes.: Magill 36 (blocked).

Wheat State League

Little River 66, Goessel 20

The highlights — Little River: Braxton Lafferty 145 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 1 TD receiving; Rylan Konen 82 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 45 yards passing, 1 TD; Goessel: Jake Wiens 134 yards rushing, 2 TDs.

The play — Little River scored 42 points in the third quarter to end the game on the 45-point rule.

The takeaway — Goessel is 1-2, while Little River is 3-0. Little River wins its 11th straight.

Up next — Goessel opens district play Friday at Attica-Argonia, 3-0 after a 60-8 win over Oxford.

Little River;16;8;42;x;—;66

Goessel;0;6;14;x;—;20

Scoring

1q. LR Lafferty 2-yd. run (Young run) 3:49

1q. LR Lafferty 9-yd. run (Lafferty run) :50

2q. G Wuest 21-yd. pass from Bryant (run failed) 6:01

2q. LR Lafferty 13-yd. pass from Konen (Lafferty run) 1:39

3q. G Wiens 9-yd. run (Duerksen pass from Bryant) 7:42

3q. LR Laffery 4-yd. run (Smith pass from Konen) 6:49

3q. LR Konen 12-yd. run (Young run) 5:10

3q. Stephens 24-yd. run (Konen run) 4:13

3q. LR Young 23-yd. run (run failed) 2:23

3q. G Wiens 65-yd. run (run failed) 2:12

3q. LR Lafferty 40-yd. kickoff return (run failed) 2:06

3q. LR Konen 40-yd. run (game ended) :14

Team stats

;LR;Goe.

First downs;19;9

Rushing-yards;32-321;27-131

Passing yards;45;78

Comp-att-int;5-10-0;8-18-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;4-27.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;3-35;3-30

Time of poss.;16:04;19:45

Individual stats

RUSHING — Little River: Lafferty 15-145, Konen 8-82, Young 7-67, Stephens 2-27. Goessel: Wiens 12-134, Smith 4-8, Fleming 1-0, Bryant 10-(-11).

PASSING — Little River: Konen 5-10-0, 45 yards. Goessel: Bryant 8-18-2, 78 yards.

RECEIVING — Little River: Young 4-32, Lafferty 1-13. Goessel: Duerksen 3-33, Smith 3-25, Wuest 1-21, Wiens 1-(-1).

Missed field goals — none.

Heart of America League

Bennington 52, Moundridge 34

The highlights — Bennington: Jaden Raccagno 154 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Jawaun Allen 26 yards rushing, 3 TDs; Ryker Greene 7-14-0 passing, 98 yards, 2 TDs. Moundridge: Henry Hecox 9-17-0 passing, 129 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD rushing; Ptacek 86 yards rushing, 1 TD; Logan Churchill 66 yards receiving, 2 TDs; Anthony Everhart 12 total tackles.

The play — Up 30-26 late in the third quarter, Bennington scored two touchdowns.

The takeaway — Bennington is 3-0, while Moundridge falls to 1-2.

Up next — Moundridge hosts 3-0 Medicine Lodge Thursday to open district play.

Bennington;0;30;6;16;—;52

Moundridge;6;12;8;8;—;34

Scoring

1q. M Churchill 24-yd. pass from Hecox (run failed) 10:19

2q. B Raccagno 6-yd. run (Raccagno run) 10:36

2q. B Allen 5-yd. run (Wallace run) 7:16

2q. M Churchill 35-yd. pass from Hecox (pass failed) 4:31

2q. B Bauer 11-yd. pass from Greene (run failed) 3:58

2q. B Luthi 41-yd. pass from Greene (run failed) 3:04

2q. M Schrag 21-yd. pass from Hecox (run failed) 2:09

3q. M Ptacek 4-yd. run (Churchill pass from Ptacek) 6:54

3q. B Raccagno 35-yd. run (run failed) 6:43

4q. B Allen 5-yd. run (Allen run) 11:35

4q. M Hecox 12-yd. run (Ptacek run) 7:54

4q. B Allen 5-yd. run (Allen run) 2:56

Team stats

;Ben.;Mdg.

First downs;26;15

Rushing-yards;51-267;40-111

Passing yards;98;129

Comp-att-int;7-14-0;9-18-3

Punts-avg.;2-27.0;3-33.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;9-90;9-75

Time of poss.;27:55; 19:53

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bennington: Raccagno 22-154, Murk 13-67, Allen 7-26, Greene 7-20, team 2-0. Moundridge: Ptacek 21-86, Huff 8-21, Everhart 3-7, Conquest 1-3, Hecox 7-(-0).

PASSING — Bennington: Greene 7-14-0, 98 yards. Moundridge: Hecox 9-17-0, 139 yards; Ptacek 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Bennington: Luthi 1-41, Raccagno 2-30, Bauer 3-19, Allen 1-8. Moundridge: Churchill 4-66, Bradewiede 2-23, Schrag 1-21, Everhart 1-19, Ptacek 1-0.

Missed field goals — none.

Other scores

(no details reported)

Hosington 46, Halstead 20

Remington 60, Wichita Independent 21

Sedgwick 65, Cherokee-Southeast 6

Moscow 67, Burrton 20