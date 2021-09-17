Sports briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 8-0 (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North 12-1 (2), 3. Blue Valley West 4-2 (3), 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 6-2 (4), 5. Lawrence Free State 3-0 (5), 6. Wichita Northwest 10-0 (6), 7. Hutchinson 9-0 (7), 8. Blue Valley 2-1 (9), 9. Blue Valley Northwest 3-2 (10), 10. Olathe North 6-3 (NR).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 (1), 2. St. James Academy 7-4 (2), 3. Lansing 7-1 (3), 4. Mill Valley 7-2 (4), 5. Maize South 9-2 (7), 6. Shawnee Heights 3-1 (NR), 7. Seaman 7-5 (NR), 8. Basehor-Linwood 6-2 (5), 9. Spring Hill 6-3 (6), 10. NEWTON 5-2 (NR).

Class 4A — 1. Louisburg 9-2 (2), 2. Andale 12-1 (4), 3. Bishop Miege 0-3 (1), 4. Circle 8-1 (5), 5. McPherson 7-2 (3), 6. Clay Center 9-0 (8), 7. Baldwin 10-1 (10), 8. Nickerson 11-4 (7), 9. Rose Hill 7-0 (6), 10. Paola 7-3 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Smoky Valley 15-1 (1), 2. Cheney 10-1 (2), 3. Nemaha Central 8-1 (3), 4. Beloit 8-2 (4), 5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 10-3 (5), 6. Riverton 9-1 (8), 7. Hiawatha 8-2 (6), 8. Scott Community 10-2 (10), 9. Eureka 11-0 (NR), 10. Goodland 3-1 (9).

Class 2A — 1. Heritage Christian 12-0 (1), 2. Garden Plain 8-1 (3), 3. Smith Center 4-0 (2), 4. Wabaunsee 12-1 (4), 5. Jefferson County North 7-2 (5), 6. Hillsboro 11-4 (6), 7. SEDGWICK 13-3 (8), 8. Meade-Fowler 10-0 (NR), 9. Ellinwood 9-1 (9), 10. Sterling 9-3 (10).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Pretty Prairie 10-1 (2), 2. Central Plains 7-1 (1), 3. Kiowa County 10-1 (5), 4. Little River 8-1 (6), 5. Lebo 10-1 (3), 6. Victoria 9-0 (4), 7. Centralia 9-2 (9), 8. South Gray 8-1 (NR), 9. Sylvan-Lucas 7-3 (NR), 10. Pratt Skyline 8-3 (10).

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Hanover 10-0 (1), 2. Attica 9-0 (2), 3. St. Francis-Cheylin 10-2 (4), 4. Golden Plains 14-1 (3), 5. Linn 7-3 (9), 6. Dighton 8-2 (6), 7. Wheatland-Grinnell 10-5 (8), 8. St. Paul 9-0 (NR), 9. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 8-3 (5), 10. Logan-Palco 5-4 (NR).

Central Kansas League Standings

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hillsboro;3–0;12–4

Hoisington;3–0;7–5

Smoky Valley;2–1;16–2

Nickerson;2–1;13–4

Pratt;2–1;7–7

Halstead;1–2;4–10

Hesston;0–1;8–5

Lyons;0–2;3–5

Larned;0–2;3–13

Haven;0–3;1–13

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawrence, Gary Eilert, Carvin Theissen, Dick Huska, Leo Griffith -3.

2. Ron Bogle, Wes Brooks, Sam Griffen, Dennis London -3.

3. John Wilson, Phil Considine, Dennis Carter, Wayne Stevens -2.

CLOSET TO PIN — Ron Bogle. LONGEST PUTT — Ken Franz.

Next play — Tuesday.

Hesston College names coach

HESSTON — With a women’s football tradition already established, Hesston College named its first women’s flag football coach — Max Switzer.

The HC flag football team begins play in the 2022-23 school year.

A native of Troup, Texas, Switzer was a linebacker at Troup High School and Tabor College, graduating from Tabor in 2015.

Switzer has been an assistant football coach and girls’ basketball coach at Newton High School for four seasons. He also coached running backs and wide receivers at Tabor for two years.

The HC program was aided by a $10,000 grant from the National Junior College Athletic Association Foundation, NFL Flag and RCX Sports

"Women's flag football is a fast-growing sport, and Hesston College is excited to provide opportunities for young women to play flag football at the collegiate level," Hesston athletic director Bryan Kehr said. "We are grateful for the support of the NJCAA Foundation, NFL FLAG and RCX Sports which helps to make the addition of this sport at Hesston possible."

Hesston College already has produced two notable names in women’s football in sisters Katie and Liz Sowers. Both have played semi-pro tackle football as well as winning gold medals at the World Championships with the U.S. Women’s National Team. Katie Sowers coached in the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. Liz Sowers is the head coach for the Ottawa University team, which won the first NAIA Invitational title last spring. Katie is now an assistant at Ottawa.

The addition of Hesston bring the Lark athletic department to 11 sports. So far there are 10 junior colleges in the NJCAA that have announced their intention to begin play. Hesston is one of three schools in the Jayhawk Conference that have announced their intention to compete at this point.

Rebels announce changes

The Newton Rebels summer collegiate baseball team has announced some changes for the 2022 season.

The Rebels will merge with the Wichita Sluggers organization and will play as the Newton Sluggin’ Rebels. The team will continue to play home games at Klein-Scott Field. The Rebels organization will operate the team on a day-to-day basis, while the Slugger organization will provide the players.

The Sluggers played last season in a cooperative with the 316 Elite. The team was 23-11 in Sunflower Collegiate League play and 28-12 overall, taking second in SCL play. The team was 1-2 at the National Baseball Congress World Series.

The Rebels were 8-26 in league play and 12-28 overall.

The team also announced Kyle Olson will be the new field manager for the upcoming season.

Olson is the current head coach at Hesston College, where he finished his first season 29-22.

Bethel downs Stephens

The state motto is Ad astra per aspera (to the stars through difficulties).

The Bethel College women’s soccer team went through the Stephens College Stars with difficulty, claiming a 4-3 win in non-conference play at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel jumped out 4-1, but survived a late comeback by Stephens, 4-4.

Grace Anderson scored a pair of goals with two assists for Bethel. Sydney Brown and Claire Hedlund each added a goal. Katy Ponce had two assists.

Olivia Wheeler scored two goals for Stephens. Anya Castelli added a goal with an assist.

Bethel outshot Stephens 10-9, 8-6 on goal. Maddie Prager had two saves for Bethel, while Victoria Esquivel added one. Savana Johnson had four saves for Stephens.

Bethel is 3-2 and opens KCAC play at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against York.

Hesston women claim win

COLUMBUS, Neb. — The Hesston College women’s soccer team downed Central (Neb.) Community College 1-0 Wednesday in Columbus.

Torrence Gonzalez scored the game winner in the 50th minute.

Katie Robeck had eight saves in goal for Hesston for the save.

The Larks are 1-6-1 and hosts Southeast (Neb.) Community College at 5 p.m. Saturday.

HC men win on the road

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Goals by Mo Bushra and Patrick Uwimana led the Hesston College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over Central (Neb.) Community College Thursday in Columbus.

Ethan Presas assisted on each goal.

Aidan McGonigle had six saves for the Larks.

Hesston is 4-2-1 and hosts Southeast (Neb.) Community College at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Lark spikers drop two

CHANUTE — The Hesston College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Wednesday at Neosho County Community College.

Hesston lost to the Baker junior varsity 25-20, 25-21, 25-21; and Neosho County in Jayhawk Conference East play 25-11, 25-17, 25-11.

For Hesston against Baker, McKayla Long had nine kills and 13 digs. Taylor Thompson had 15 digs. Alexis Zehr set 15 assists.

Against Neosho County, Long and Samantha Espinoza each had three kills. Thompson and Alyssa Espinoza each had eight digs.

Hesston is 1-18, 0-3 in conference play, and hosts Cowley College at 3 p.m. Monday.

Goessel sweeps home matches

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Thursday in a pair of home meets.

Goessel topped Douglass 25-11, 25-15; and Chaparral 27-25, 25-12.

Goessel improves to 8-4 and plays Tuesday at Elyria Christian.

Moundridge also won a pair of matches at the meet, stopping Chaparral 25-19, 25-21; and Douglass 25-17, 25-12.