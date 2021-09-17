Missed opportunities lead to Railer loss in OT

The Newton High School boys’ soccer team missed numerous chances both offensively and defensively to put away the game against the Andover Trojans.

By failing to do so, the Railers allowed Andover some last-second heroics.

Eddie Johnson scored on a rebounded shot in the 80th minute, followed by a Cooper Brucker direct kick in the 98th minute to give Andover the 3-2 overtime win.

“It was one of those games where practice what you do in drills to get that mentality on the field,” Andover Central coach Jose Gonzalez said. “You take your chances and never know what’s going to happen. Luckily for us, lady luck was on our side tonight. Nobody really established a rhythm. It was a pretty even game overall. We’ve had a lot of luck this season with our free kicks and our set pieces and that last goal showed that. We put the kids in a position and they put the ball on frame.”

“That’s a hard one to swallow because we should habe won it in regulation,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “Thirty-three seconds left. We just needed to protect the ball and that didn’t happen. We need to use this as a learning experience and move forward. Overall, we played well. We just didn’t finish the game.”

Juan-Pablo Salgado scored for Newton in the 32nd minute. Milan Loyle equalized for Andover in the 52nd minute.

Mikey Parga headed in a Collin Hershberger cross in the 74th minute, but Johnson hit the tying goal six minutes later.

Newton missed an open net chance midway in the first half of overtime.

Micaiah Mann had eight saves for Andover. Abram Wall had seven saves for Newton.

Newton is 2-4-1 and plays Tuesday at Andover Central. Andover is 4-2 and plays Tuesday at Campus.

Andover;0;2;(0-1);—;3

Newton;1;1;(0-0);—;2

1. N Juan-Pablo Salgado (unassisted) 31:36

2. A Milan Loyle (Grayson Anderson) 51:40

3. N Mikey Parga (Collin Hershberger) 73:27

4. A Eddie Johnson (unassisted) 79:39

5. A Cooper Brucker (unassisted) 97:56 Total shots — And. 4-4-(1-1)—10, New. 6-3-(2-1)—12. Shots on goal — And. 4-3-(1-1)—9, New. 5-2-(2-1)—10. Saves — And.: Micaiah Mann (W) 4-1-(2-1)—8. New.: Abram Wall (L) 4-2-(1-0)—7. Corner kicks — And. 5, New. 8. Fouls — And. 12, New. 19. Offside — And. 3, New. 1. Cautions — And.: Jackson Peck 79:07. New.: Parga 79:20.

Junior varsity — Newton 5, Andover 1