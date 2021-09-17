Bethel prepares for clash of ranked teams

The Bethel College football team passed two tests and now have its toughest to this point coming up as the 10th-ranked Threshers host the 24th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes at 6 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

Both teams are 2-0. The Threshers downed McPherson 24-0 and Friends 59-3. Kansas Wesleyan topped Friends 65-7 and Sterling 31-7.

“It’s one of those deals,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said of his squad reaching the top 10. “It’s the highest ranking in Bethel College history (since the NAIA returned to a single division in football). It’s cool. It makes you look back at how far we’ve come in the last three or four years. Outside of that, we have a long season ahead of us. Outside of that, not much.”

Kansas Wesleyan is led by quarterback Isaiah Randalle, who has hit 42 of 63 passes for 543 yards with no interceptions and eight touchdowns. Stevie Williams has 15 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Eren Jenkins has 10 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

C.J. Fluker is the Coyotes leading rusher with 163 yards on 42 carries.

For Bethel, Landon Barnes has 31 carries for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Chantz Scurry has 25 carries for 220 yards and a touchdown. Barnes has hit two of 10 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Barnes was the KCAC offensive player of the week for his performance against Friends.

Mark Lanier, Josh Seabolt and Phillip Williams each have 10 total tackles for the Bethel defense.

“They’ve been a good team for a longtime, and we were in a dogfight with them last year,” Harrison said. “We would like to have had that game back. We feel like we left some things out on the table. Certainly between us and them, we’ve been the best two teams in the conference the last few years. It’s a pretty cool game and a fun one to get ready for.”

Bethel fell to KWU 28-21 last season, the final regular-season game for the Threshers, dropping their seeding for the NAIA playoffs.

“We’ve got to run our things on offense and manage the ball,” Harrison said. “We can’t turn the ball over. On the defensive side, they have some pretty electric receivers. If we can cut down on their big plays, we feel like we have a good shot in the fourth quarter.”

Around the KCAC

Bethany (0-1) at no. 15 Avila (2-0) 1 p.m.

Ottawa (1-2) at McPherson (1-1) 6 p.m.

Saint Mary (0-1) at no. 20 Southwestern (2-0) 6 p.m.

Tabor (1-2) at Friends (0-2) 7 p.m.