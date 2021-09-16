Prep Football: Week 3

All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted. Note: Schedules to change with little or no notice.

Central Kansas League

Hoisington (1-1) at Halstead (1-1)

Who to watch — Hoisington: RB Legend M. Robinson 45-361 rushing, 4 TDs. Halstead: QB Jackson Swift 15-27-1, 145 yards, 3 TD; RB Connor Boyd 27-125 rushing, 1 TD; WR Tanner Watkins 7-167 receiving, 3 TDs.

What to know: Hoisington rebounded from a 68-18 loss to Pratt by beating Larned 27-14. Halstead rebounded from a week one loss to Smoky Valley by topping Nickerson 38-24.

Pratt (2-0) at Hesston (1-1)

Who to watch — Pratt: RB Enoch Walton 22-200 rushing, 2 TDs; QB Max Younie 4-6-0 passing, 61 yards, 13-194 rushing, 4 TDs; RB Gerardo Martinez, 10-134 rushing, 2 TDs. Hesston: QB Hudson Ferralez 50-74-2 passing, 562 yards, 2 TDs; RB Ryan Eilert 19-92 rushing, 3 TDs; WR Brayden Schilling 23-171 receiving, 2 TDs, 15 total tackles, 1 int.

What to know: Swathers opened play with a 45-8 win over Haven, followed by a 25-14 loss to Hillsboro last week. This is Hesston’s first home game of the season. Pratt is 2-0, downing Hoisington 68-16 and Mission Valley 59-22. The Greenbacks have 862 rushing yards in two games.

Class 1A, District 4

Wichita Independent (0-2) at Remington (1-1)

Who to watch — Remington: QB Braden Scribner, RB David Fasnacht, WR Kole Klaassen, WR Sam Entz, WR Duke Kinley.

What to know: At last check (Thursday afternoon), this game is scheduled to be played. Independent took forfeit losses to Belle Plaine and Sedgwick (see next game). Remington opened with a 30-28 overtime win over cross-county rival Douglass, but fell in the district opener to Conway Springs 40-28, rallying late to give the Cardinals a scare.

Sedgwick (2-0) at Sublette (0-2)

Who to watch — Sedgwick: QB Lance Hoffsomer, RB-Rec. Tate McGinn, RB Westyn Anderson, K Connor Tillman 3 field goals, 43 long. Sublette: QB Miguel Hernandez 11-26-1 passing, 134 yards, 1 TD, 24-264 rushing, 2 TDs; WR Ace Martinez 10-128 receiving, 7 total tackles, 2 interceptions.

What to know: Sedgwick downed Sterling 61-8 and received a forfeit win for district purposes over Wichita Independent last week. The Cardinals then brought in Northern Heights as a replacement opponent, winning 57-14. Sublette lost to Syracuse 34-8 to open the season, then opened district play to Stanton County 42-16.

Heart of America 8-Man

Bennington (2-0) at Moundridge (1-1)

Who to watch — Bennington: QB R Greene 10-26-1, 122 passing, 3 TDs; RB B Murk 27-140 rushing, 1 TD; J Raccagno 23-213 rushing, 3 TDs. Moundridge: QB Henry Hecox 16-26-2 passing, 309 yards, 6 TDs; RB Kase Ptacek 62-322 rushing, 3 TDs, 11 total tackles; WR Joseph Schrag 4-101 receiving, 2 TDs.

What to know: This is the game for Heart of America League eight-man bragging rights. This is also the final tuneup for each team before the start of district play. Bennington downed Wakefield 56-8 and Washington County 34-28. After a 72-34 loss to Chase County, Moundridge topped Macksville 54-36.

Wheat State League

Little River (2-0) at Goessel (1-1)

Who to watch — Little River: QB Rylan Konan 4-7-1 passing, 113 yards, 2 TDs, 19-156 rushing, 3 TDs; QB-RB Braxton Lafferty 3-7-1 passing, 61 yards, 1 TD, 19-132 rushing, 2-70 receiving, 1 TD; Braden Young 10-110 rushing, 1 TD. Goessel: QB Grant Bryant 6-15-0 passing, 108 yards, 3 TDs, 19-59 rushing, 13 total tackles, 1 interception; RB Kacen Smith 21-121 rushing, 3 TDs; WR Skyler Wuest 3-98 receiving, 2 TDs.

What to know: Little River is the defending Eight-Man I state champion. Little River downed Peabody-Burns 62-6 and Clifton-Clyde 14-6. Goessel lost to Canton-Galva 56-8 to open the season, but downed Herington 46-0 last week. Goessel opens district play next week.

Eight-Man II, District 6

Peabody-Burns (1-1) at Stafford (2-0)

Who to watch — Peabody-Burns: QB Philip Young 8-20-1 passing, 171 yards, 2 TDs, 22-68 rushing, 2 TDs, 14 total tackles; RB Noah Reynolds 17-249 rushing, 2 TDs, 11 total tackles; RB Thomas Smith 18-135 rushing, 2 TDs, 3-85 receiving, TD. Stafford: QB Dylan Gantz 4-8-0 passing, 68 yards, 3 TDs, 11-203 rushing, 2 TDs; RB Tai Hildebrand 16-244 rushing, 4 TDs; RB Shawn Sheets 14-118 rushing, 3 TDs; WR Josh Hildebrand 2-44 receiving, 2 TDs.

What to know: Peabody-Burns was rolled by Little River 62-6, but rebounded with a 46-28 win against Hutchinson Central Christian. Stafford downed Fairfield 52-6 and Wilson 49-0. Stafford’s longest game of the two ended less than four minutes into the second half on the 45-point rule.

Kansas Six-Man South

Moscow (2-0) at Burrton (0-1) 5 p.m.

What to know: After a week one postponement, Burrton opened the season with a 92-46 loss to Fowler on the road. Moscow improved to 2-0 with a 53-6 win over Rolla.