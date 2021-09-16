Railers finally come home, facing Maize Friday

Who to watch — Maize: QB Avery Johnson, 30-51-0 passing, 313 yards, 1 TD, 30-32 rushing, 2 TDs; RB Daeshaun Carter, 25-194 rushing, 2 TDs; WR Justin Stephen, 11-130 receiving 1 TD; K Cole Seagraves, 2-4 field goals, long 54 yards; 4-6 PAT kicks. Newton: QB Colby Gomez 39-72-0 passing, 379 yards; RB Kenyon Forest 39-89 rushing, 1 TD; WR Jake Schmidt 10-111 receiving; WR Ryan Ruggerio, 13-104 receiving; Joe Slechta, 11 total tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions; K Collin Hershberger, 3-3 field goals, long 46 yards, 1-1 PAT kicks.

After a pair of rough games on the road, the Newton High School football team returns home at 7 p.m. Friday at Fischer Field to host Maize.

The Railers are 0-2 after a 10-6 loss to Andover Central and a 50-17 loss to defending Class 6A state champion Derby.

Maize opened with a 17-14 win over Andover and downed Campus 29-10 last week.

Against Campus, Maize trailed 10-3 after three quarters and scored 26 points in the fourth. Maize held Campus to 152 yards total offense, while posting 355. The Eagles were aided by four turnovers in the win over Andover.

Newton played even against Andover Central, but struggled to finish drives. Against Derby, the Railers were outmatched up front and in terms of depth.

Around the AV-CTL I

Hutchinson (1-1) at Maize South (2-0)

Salina South (0-2) at Campus (0-2)

Derby (1-0) at Bishop Carroll (2-0) non-league