Area cross country
Bennington Inv.
Thursday
Area results
GIRLS
Team scores — Bennington 23, Goessel 32. Sedgwick no team score.
Area individuals — 8. Cheyenne Sawyer Goe. 26:03.62; 13. Eider Basoa Goe. 27:27.57; 16. Braylyn Hoopes Goe. 28:00.34; 19. Audree Dean Sed. 31:04.57; 21. Riley Impson Goe. 32:32.36; 24. Liz Hakes Goe. 38:14.91; 25. Vi Schmidt Goe. 38:46.93.
BOYS
Team scores — Ell-Saline 38, Bennington 42, Goessel 67, Moundridge 74, Sedgwick no team score.
Area individuals — 8. Jacob Scrag Goe. 19:23.00; 9. Ben Olson Goe. 19:25.60; 10. MacKaleb Unruh Mdg. 19:43.64; 11. Timothy Schrag Goe. 19:52.35; 15. Reid Graber Mdg. 20:24.94; 19. Caleb Samlund Mdg. 20:53.80; 22. Jake Schwartz Mdg. 21:11.93; 26. Javin Schmidt Goe. 22:00.49; 34. Joey Lapp Goe. 22:45.25; 38. Evan Ginder Mdg. 23:22.55; 40. Mateo Roth Mdg. 23:35.84; 41. Hunter Bevan Sed. 23:51.22; 46. Cooper Vollbracht Sed. 25:22.85; 48. Dustyn Gagnon Goe. 26:08.93; 51. Ayden Johnston Sed. 28:19.77; 53. Isaac Durst Mdg. 29:29.85; 55. Jerry Root Sed. 33:24.40.
Buhler Inv.
Thursday
Area results
GIRLS
Team scores — Great Bend 28, Southeast of Saline 38, Buhler 93, Winfield 100, McPherson 130, Berean Academy 149, Hutchinson Trinity 162, Ellinwood 229.
Area individuals — 12. Teagan Smith BA 23:23.7, 28. Tayana Nord BA 25:12.7, 30. Anna Powell BA 25:19.9, 40. Ellie Good BA 27:01.1, 41. Katherine Harms BA 27:03.3, 47. Kessa Case BA 28:19.7.
JV Girls (Southeast of Saline 26, Buhler 38, Berean Academy 59) — 7. Hope Brickley BA 27:48.2, 16. Serena Harder BA 30:06.1, 23. Abie Evans BA 35:31.9, 24. Johanna Smith BA 36:44.9, 25. Liz Bachman BA 37:52.7.
BOYS
Team scores — Southeast of Saline 32, Buhler 38, Berean Academy 72, Hutchinson Trinity 87, Goddard 135.
Area individuals — 9. Andrew Harder BA 17:57.2, 12. Eli Nord BA 18:15.3, 18. Trevor Nusz BA 19:07.5, 21. Elias Simkins BA 19:12.5, 28. Ethan Cornfeld BA 20:05.0, 30. Zak Richards BA 20:10.7.
JV Boys — 12. Isaac Snook BA 21:13.0, 14. Nick Krebs BA 21:19.8, 24. Creighton Kukula BA 22:04.1, 40. Gavin Evans BA 23:48.1.