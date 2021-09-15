Sports briefs

Peabody-Burns falls

PEABODY — The Peabody-Burns High School volleyball team fell in a dual meet to Centre in five sets Tuesday in Wheat State League play in Peabody.

The Warriors fell 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 25-9, 15-6.

Peabody-Burns plays Tuesday at Rural Vista.

Sedgwick sweeps Moundridge

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday over Moundridge in Heart of America League play/

Sedgwick won the first match 25-11, 25-15; and the second match 25-23, 25-17.

Sedgwick hosts Marion Tuesday. Moundridge plays Thursday at Goessel.

Sedgwick wins Goessel tourney

GOESSEL — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team won the Goessel Invitational Saturday in Goessel.

After wins over Canton-Galva, Burrton and Hutchinson Central Christian in pool play, Sedgwick downed Moundridge in the semifinals 25-15, 25-19. In the finals, Sedgwick topped host Goessel 25-7, 25-14.

Goessel Inv.

Pool A

Goessel def. Wichita Independent 25-10, 25-17

Moundridge def. Fairfield 25-6, 25-12

Goessel def. Fairfield 25-8, 25-18

Moundridge def. Independent 25-14, 25-12

Goessel def. Moundridge 25-18, 22-25, 25-16

Independent def. Fairfield 25-20, 25-14

Pool B

Sedgwick def. Canton-Galva 25-14, 25-13

Hutchinson Central Christian def. Burrton 25-14, 25-22

Sedgwick def. Burrton 25-12, 25-12

Central Christian def. Canton-Galva 25-8, 25-12

Sedgwick def. Central Christian 25-22, 25-17

Burrton def. Canton-Galva 16-25, 25-23, 25-21

Semifinals — Goessel def. Central Christian 25-20, 25-23; Sedgwick def. Moundridge 25-15, 25-19.

Championship — Sedgwick def. Goessel 25-7, 25-14

Third place — Hutchinson Central Christian def. Moundridge 25-19, 25-15

Fifth place — Burrton def. Wichita Independent 26-24, 25-21

Seventh place — Fairfield def. Canton-Galva 25-18, 25-22

Bethel women win by forfeit

The Bethel College women’s soccer team was awarded a forfeit win Tuesday over Manhattan Christian College.

The men’s game against Ecclesia was postponed because of weather.

The women host Stephens College at 7 p.m. Thursday. The men host York at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bethel golfers 7th at Ottawa

The Bethel College golf team finished seventh Monday and Tuesday at the Ottawa Fall Invitational.

Kansas City (Kan.) Community College won the team title at 605, followed by Rockhurst at 609 and Ottawa at 625.

Bethel shot a team score of 688.

Bethel was led by Luke Riffel, who tied for 27th at 168. Kyle Belvin tied for 29th at 169, followed by Nathan Guiterrez in 37th at 176 and Trae Gehring in 38th at 177.

Bethel plays Saturday at the Haskell Indian Nations Invitational at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Lark golfers 7th in opener

McPHERSON — The Hesston College golf team finished seventh Monday and Tuesday at the Central Christian Invitational at the Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson.

Barton Community College won at 871, followed by Hastings at 883 and Kansas Wesleyan at 907. Hesston shot a 969.

Hesston was led by Levi Long, who placed ninth at 223. Jackson Lewis was 30th at 238, followed by Trent Mars in 33rd at 247, Camden Knight in 38th in 264 and Will Kirk in 41st at 266.

Hesston plays Sept. 27 and 28 at the SCC Shootout at the Salina Country Club.

VOLLEYBALL

Minneapolis C Inv.

Hesston Team 4 def. Herington 25-5, 25-15

Hesston Team 5 def. Bennington 25-14, 25-21

Minneapolis def. Hesston Team 5 25-9, 25-7

Riley County def. Hesston Team 4 25-18, 11-25, 15-11

Hesston Team 4 def. Hesston Team 5 25-5, 25-7

Riley County def. Hesston Team 5 25-8, 25-12

Hesston Team 4 def. Bennington 25-9, 25-13

Hesston Team 4 def. Minneapolis 22-25, 25-11, 17-15

Herington def. Hesston Team 5 16-25, 25-23, 15-13

C-team quad @ Halstead

Halstead def. Hesston Team 3 25-11, 25-23

Hesston Team 3 def. Hillsboro 25-8, 25-12

Hesston Team 3 def. Marion 25-14, 25-10

C-team triangular @ Hesston

Andale def. Hesston Team 5 25-17, 25-22

Smoky Valley def. Hesston Team 5 25-12, 25-15