Newton gymnastics team opens season

The Kansan

OLATHE — The Newton High School gymnastics team opened the season with a pair of meets in a four-day span.

Saturday, Newton placed 10th at the 13-team Shawnee Mission North Invitational.

Olathe North won the meet at 106.8, followed by Olathe West at 99.65 and Olathe East at 96.0. Newton scored a 79.4.

“This was the first meet for our girls and definitely had first meet jitters allowing nine falls on beam, forgotten routines in the middle, to leaving out specific skills to increase difficulty,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. “We can easily fix those mistakes on Monday and get us ready for Tuesday meet. We have a ways to go, but I'm confident we will see improvement from one meet to the next whether it's in increased skills or improving the execution/amplitude in the skills they have. We have a group of dedicated girls that are working hard in the morning and after school practices. Three of the six girls had their first high school meet and I was proud of all of them as well as the three that have competed high school. We are still expecting good thing to come from Elisa (Fernandez), (a) junior, and Abby (Steinert), (a) freshman that will help improve our score and give us a run for state qualification.”

Tuesday, Newton competed at a five-team meet at the Olathe South Invitational.

Olathe North won at 107.0. Newton scored an 83.5.

“With only two returning from last year, it’s definitely a building year,” Thaw said. “As long as we keep improving we’ll be happy, very pleased with freshman, Abby Steinert who not only improved her all-around, but broke into the 30s. Other standout was junior Elisa Fernandez with a high score of 8.6.”

Newton competes Sept. 28 at the Shawnee Mission Northwest Invitational.

Shawnee Mission North Inv.

Newton Vault: Elisa Fernandez 8.2, Abbigale Steinert, Bella Vogt 7.6.

Bars: Fernandez 6.6, Steinert 5.8, Georgia Garcia 4.35.

Beam: Fernandez 6.7, Steinert 7.1, Garcia 5.6, Rylie Pierce 5.3.

Floor: Fernandez 8.0, Steinert 6.7, Lupita Mezafieros 4.75

All Around: Fernandez 29.5, Steinert 27.6.

Olathe South Inv.

Vault: Vogt 7.9, Steinert 7.95, Fernandez 8.6.

Bars: Steinert 6.7, Fernandez 7.1, Garcia 3.2.

Beam: Steinert 7.7, Fernandez 5.6, Garcia 5.4, Pierce 5.1, Caileanne Thurston 3.1.

Floor: Fernandez 8.15, Steinert 8.0, Lupita Mezafierros 7.3, Garcia 7.0, Thurston 5.65.

All-Around: Steinert 30.25, Fernandez 29.45.