Railer golfers mark improvement at Newton Invitational

The current season for the Newton High School girls’ golf team has been a marked improvement from last year.

That improvement was reflected in a third-place team finish Tuesday at the Newton Invitational at Sand Creek Station.

Winfield won the nine-team, nine-hole tourney at 161. Emporia was second at 186 and Newton was third at 194.

“I’m pleased,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “The girls were disappointed at our first meet at Derby. The girls gave up a lot of strokes around the greens. Since them, they have done a lot better with their approach. Play was a lot more difficult today. They aerated the greens yesterday. That means the greens were a little difficult. Normally, the greens are fast. We had to make some adjustments.”

Chaney Littell of Winfield was top medalist with a one-under par 34. Zoe Norton of Salina South and Avary Eckert of Emporia tied for second at 38.

The tournament was Newton’s third of the season, winning the Salina Central Invitational and placing fifth at Derby.

“Last year at this tournament, we had to modify play with half the teams on the front nine and half the teams on the back nine,” Pauls said. “To see us place this well with this many teams, we’re starting to see what we’re doing in practice. We have three juniors who have been on varsity all three years. They have gotten better every year. Ember (Suter) really stepped up today. Maddie (Duncan) is hitting the ball better. She needs to do better on the greens. Bailey (Rhodes) played her first varsity meet and played really well. I was pleased with how everybody did.”

The Railers claimed two medalists. Lindsey Warsnak finished 11th at 42, while Jaye Skinner tied for 15th at 48.

Cadence Altum, for the second straight meet, finished a stroke off medal play with a 49.

Rounding out the Railer lineup was Ember Suter in 25th at 53, Madeline Duncan in 41st at 65 and varsity newcomer Bailey Rhodes in 47th at 79.

Newton plays Monday at the Salina South Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Newton Inv.

Tuesday

Sand Creek Station

Par 35, 2,375 yards

Team scores — Winfield 161, Emporia 186, Newton 194, Maize South 195, Campus 198, Salina South 201, Hutchinson 202, Derby 241. Salina Central, Andover, Valley Center no team score.

Medalists — 1. Chaney Littell Win. 34, 2. Zoe Norton SS 38, T2. Avary Eckert Emp. 38, 4. Reaghan Martin Hut. 39, 5. Olivia Eckert Emp. 40, 6. Hope Hilton And. 41, 7. Carley Littell Win. 42, T7. Savanna Nickum Win. 42, 9. Mackenzie Harding MS 43, T9. Celine Mendoza Win. 43, 11. Lindsey Warsnak New. 44, 12. Kiley Maier Cam. 45, T12. Jaden Kordonowy MS 45, 14. Sara Vulgamore Cam. 46, 15. Jaye Skinner New. 48, T15. Ella Fessler Emp. 48.

Remainder of field — 17. Cindric White SC 49, T17. Lauryn Williams VC 49, T17. Cadence Altum New. 49, 20. Chloe Johnson Der. 50, 21. Caitie Widener MS 51, 22. Alicia Jaramillo Cam. 52, T22. Jaycilyn Moriasi Hut. 52, T22. Payton Phillips SS 52, 25. Ember Suter New. 53, T25. Ella Burlie Hut. 53, T25. Katy Johnson Der. 53, 28. Madison Durr SS 54, 29. Alexis Elliott Cam. 55, 30. Ava Howie MS 56, T30. Kadynce Nash MS 56, 32. Danee Phillips SS 57, 33. Riley Lusk Hut. 58, 34. Isabel Fulkerson SS 59, T34. Ellie Dube Hut. 59, 36. Hannah Minnis Der. 60, T36. Lacey Rust Emp. 60, 38. Skylar Seals MS 61, 39. Clover Maples Win. 63, 40. Avery McComber SS 64, 41. Madeline Duncan New. 65, T41. Lauren Potter Cam. 65, 43. Alex Coykendall SC 67, 44. McKenna Haynes Emp. 68, T44. Zoe Tomac Hut. 68, 46. Amanda Phouthavong Der. 78, 47. Bailey Rhodes New. 79.