Threshers waylay Friends in home opener

The highlights — Bethel: Landon Barnes rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 101 yards and a touchdown. Chantz Scurray rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown. Bethel racked up 644 yards total offense with 543 yards rushing. Bethel broke the single-game record for total offense of 629 set in 1998 against McPherson. Bethel’s rushing total was second all time behind last year’s 610 against MidAmerica Nazarene.

The play — Chantz Scurry’s 67-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.

The takeaway — Bethel is 2-0 overall and in conference. The Threshers haven’t allowed a touchdown in eight straight quarters. Friends falls to 0-2.

Up next — 2-0 Kansas Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Stadium. Coyotes topped Sterling 31-7. Both teams poised to move up in NAIA poll this week.

In the season opener, the Bethel College football team was in control, but still rusty looking.

In week two, the Threshers shook off a little of that rust, stopping Friends 59-3 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

“The defense has been doing a good job, and the most impressive thing is we’ve put them in some tough spots,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “I’m really proud of those guys. With the offense, we had some miss opportunities too. They are getting better. It was fun to see some of that come full circle.”

While there were a number of defensive and special teams standouts, junior Trey Palmer did a little of both. He posted an interception to kill a Falcon drive and returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown.

“My blockers were just awesome,” Palmer said of the punt return. “They set the wall up perfectly. I was a little nervous. I saw a guy coming, but I was able to catch it and go in for six.”

Bethel has yet to give up a touchdow this season, allowing just three points in two games.

“We’ve just been working pretty hard,” Palmer said. “We played pretty well last year. We’re better this year — making big stops. … We had stuff we hadn’t seen yet, but made adjustments to it.”

The offense used 14 different ball carriers with five different backs scoring touchdowns. Chantz Scurry busted a big run early, finishing with 110 yards rushing for the second consecutive week. Scurry is just 129 yards shy of 2,000 career rushing yards.

“I have to capitalize on what the defense gives me,” Scurry said. “Another thing is to take the culture and what we talk about in the locker room to the field. We tried to work hard this week with ball security.”

Last week, Bethel ran just two pass plays. Landon Barnes rushed for 151 yards with two touchdowns. After missing his first six pass attempts this week, Barnes hit a 70-yard strike for a touchdown.

“It’s what they were giving us,” Harrison said. “It was a little hard with the wind blowing. He was over throwing a lot. It was a combination of the wind and the receivers being so wide open. We had the opportunity to convert.”

Friends;3;0;0;0;—;3

Bethel;14;10;21;14; —;59

Scoring

1q. B Scurry 67-yd. run (Francis kick) 13:37

1q. F Schmidt 25-yd. field goal 8:07

1q. B Barnes 16-yd. run (Francis kick) 4:47

2q. B Francis 32-yd. field goal 12:02

2q. B Barnes 2-yd. run (Francis kick) :36

3q. B S.Grider 12-yd. run (Francis kick) 8:49

3q. B Palmer 40-yd. punt return (Francis kick) 6:28

3q. B Murray 70-yd. pass from Barnes (Francis kick) 5:14

4q. B Ciers 13-yd. run (Francis kick) 6:46

4q. B Jo.Maran 3-yd. run (Francis kick) 1:09

Team stats

;Fr.;BC

First downs;7;28

Rushing-yards;33-121;67-543

Passing yards;34;101

Comp-att-int;5-16-1;2-8-0

Punts-avg.;7-39.9;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;3-23;4-45

Time of poss.;24:38;33:00

Individual stats

RUSHING — Friends: Clowdus 21-71, Morris 6-45, Wright 2-12, team 2-2, Banks 1-(-1), Duran 1-(-8). Bethel: Barnes 17-151, Scurry 9-110, Christiansen 9-77, Ciers 6-42, S.Grider 6-34, Juarez 4-28, Smith 1-25, Ja.Maran 2-21, Delancy 5-21, McCray 2-13, Murray 2-11, Harrison 1-7, Jo.Maran 2-4, Quintero 1-(-1).

PASSING — Friends: Duran 3-7-0, 21 yards; Morris 2-9-1, 13 yards. Bethel: Barnes 2-8-0, 101 yards.

RECEIVING — Friends: Nagy 3-20, Zaricki 1-8, Christian 1-6. Bethel: Murray 1-70, Galliart 1-31.

Missed field goals — F: Schmidt 27 (WR). BC: Francis 32 (blocked).